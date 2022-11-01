ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 21

Frederick Jackson
4d ago

sounds good to me..let him got drop passes in GREEN BAY.. for a second and third round of next year..HELL YEAH

Reply
8
ConcernedDad
4d ago

Tomlin is the "epitome of consistency"? How about the "consistency of mediocrity,"?

Reply(2)
12
Kim Thurber
4d ago

taking after the pirates or just continuing to train and trade?

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings

The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Lions QB Jared Goff Speaks Out On The TJ Hockenson To Vikings Trade

There was some optimism coming into the season that the Detroit Lions could be a dark horse playoff team. Head coach Dan Campbell could motivate anyone into playing hard and the players give it their all, but the Lions just don’t get the results they are looking for on the field. Now, they are heading in a new direction following the trade of tight end TJ Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
NFL Analysis Network

Tom Brady Showing Interest In Playing With The 49ers?

2022 has been a difficult year for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. He retired earlier in the year, but that didn’t last very long as he was back with the Buccaneers less than two months later, ready to go for the upcoming season. However, things have not gone according to plan for him. Could he consider opting for a change of scenery and joining the San Francisco 49ers next season?
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

With Steelers LB TJ Watt And S Damontae Kazee Back, There Should Be Room For Optimism With The Defense In 2nd Half Of Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had to shoulder the burden of the team’s inept offense once again in 2022. At times, the defense has performed to its abilities. Often times though, they have failed to do so. Most notably, the team faced two blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in the month of October. There are several motivating factors for their disappointing performance, beginning with key injuries to safety, Damontae Kazee , and edge rusher, TJ Watt early in the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

3 Insane Stats To Note For Eagles’ Javon Hargrave In Last Two Games

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big move ahead of the 2022 trade deadline acquiring Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick. The Eagles didn’t necessarily need another pass rusher, but you can never have too many players capable of getting after the quarterback with regularity.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
NFL Analysis Network

Colts’ Star Jonathan Taylor’s Awful Injury News Continues

The Indianapolis Colts have been searching for a spark offensively all season. They had hoped that removing Matt Ryan as the starting quarterback and inserting Sam Ehlinger into the lineup would help jump-start the team, but they fell a little flat once again in Week 8. Indianapolis hosted the Washington...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
purplePTSD.com

RGIII Highlights Packers Issue, Vikings Strength

As far as I can tell, Vikings fans are extra happy right about now. The reason? Well, it’s because the Vikings’ strong record happens to coincide with a weak record for the Packers. After seeing Green Bay take the division for three-straight seasons, Minnesota fans are welcoming their team’s hitherto unusual level of strong play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Scout Reveals Trade Target The Colts Looked Into

The Indianapolis Colts were a very popular pick as a dark horse team that could contend for the Super Bowl this season. They made some moves to bolster their defense, giving them legitimate playmakers at all three levels and were hopeful that Matt Ryan would provide an upgrade at quarterback over Carson Wentz.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Analysis Network

New Orleans Saints Receive Brutal Injury News For Offensive Star

The New Orleans Saints came into the 2022 NFL season hoping for a rejuvenated look at their offense. Jameis Winston was back from injury, as was star wide receiver Michael Thomas. Unfortunately, neither of those guys have been able to stay healthy this season either. Andy Dalton has taken over...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analysis Network

Tempe, AZ
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NFL Analysis Network provides analysis about all 32 teams in the league.

 https://NFLAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy