ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 1

Related
WDAM-TV

MS Move offering rides to the polls statewide

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Getting to the polls just became that much easier. For an eighth consecutive year, Mississippi Move is offering free rides to the polls throughout the state of Mississippi. Mississippi Move is partnering with other organizations across the state to ensure all who want to vote...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Saturday was last day for in-person absentee voting in Mississippi

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - In-person absentee voting for Tuesday’s general election wrapped up across the state Saturday. Circuit clerk’s offices in all 82 Mississippi counties were open in the morning for voters to cast absentee ballots in-person. Covington County Circuit Clerk Melissa Duckworth said about 15 people voted...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt Habitat launches new accessibility ramp program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is not just helping to build houses for deserving families, they’re also assisting in the construction of ramps for people with disabilities. The organization has launched a new initiative called, “Ramp Up Pine Belt.”. The goal is...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Diabetes cases up 23% over the past decade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “You can’t escape your genes. That’s the cold hard truth.”. For Mississippians, that is the cold hard truth. According to Assistant Director of the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, Irena McClain, one out of three Mississippians are diabetic and the number of diabetics in the state has grown 23 percent since 2012.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Caring for the caregiver of Alzheimer’s Disease

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, a brain disease that affects memory, thinking, and behavior. The association states in Mississippi the disease is a growing public health crisis with 57,000 people 65 and older living with...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Some Pine Belt teams affected by MHSAA football expansion, reclassification

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new day dawned Thursday morning for the high school football teams playing under the banner of the Mississippi High School Activities Association. For the first time in state history, MHSAA football teams have been divvied into seven groupings based on enrollment, adding another layer, 7A, to the current six.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy