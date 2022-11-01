Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
MS Move offering rides to the polls statewide
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Getting to the polls just became that much easier. For an eighth consecutive year, Mississippi Move is offering free rides to the polls throughout the state of Mississippi. Mississippi Move is partnering with other organizations across the state to ensure all who want to vote...
WDAM-TV
Saturday was last day for in-person absentee voting in Mississippi
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - In-person absentee voting for Tuesday’s general election wrapped up across the state Saturday. Circuit clerk’s offices in all 82 Mississippi counties were open in the morning for voters to cast absentee ballots in-person. Covington County Circuit Clerk Melissa Duckworth said about 15 people voted...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt Habitat launches new accessibility ramp program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is not just helping to build houses for deserving families, they’re also assisting in the construction of ramps for people with disabilities. The organization has launched a new initiative called, “Ramp Up Pine Belt.”. The goal is...
WDAM-TV
Diabetes cases up 23% over the past decade
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “You can’t escape your genes. That’s the cold hard truth.”. For Mississippians, that is the cold hard truth. According to Assistant Director of the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, Irena McClain, one out of three Mississippians are diabetic and the number of diabetics in the state has grown 23 percent since 2012.
WDAM-TV
Candidate profile: Michael Guest-Republican nominee for Mississippi’s Third Congressional District
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is continuing our mid-term election coverage and helping you learn more about the candidates. We profiled the Democratic candidate for the third congressional district here. Now, we’re catching up with Republican incumbent Michael Guest. As the incumbent, Michael Guest is a familiar name and...
WDAM-TV
Caring for the caregiver of Alzheimer’s Disease
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, a brain disease that affects memory, thinking, and behavior. The association states in Mississippi the disease is a growing public health crisis with 57,000 people 65 and older living with...
WDAM-TV
Some Pine Belt teams affected by MHSAA football expansion, reclassification
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new day dawned Thursday morning for the high school football teams playing under the banner of the Mississippi High School Activities Association. For the first time in state history, MHSAA football teams have been divvied into seven groupings based on enrollment, adding another layer, 7A, to the current six.
WDAM-TV
Mount Olive church hosting community fellowship days to help families in need
MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - One Mount Olive church is stepping up efforts to help families in need in South Mississippi. Mount Moriah Church, along with Columbus O’Banner Ministries, has begun hosting community fellowship days on the first Saturday of each month. Church volunteers will hand out free clothing,...
Comments / 1