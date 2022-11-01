Read full article on original website
Bane-Welker accepting Toys for Tots
WILMINGTON — Bane-Welker Equipment is proudly supporting the 2022 Toys for Tots drive and will be collecting toys at all Indiana and Ohio locations from now until December 2. “We are proud to support this effort for a second consecutive year,” stated Jason Bane, president of Bane-Welker Equipment. “Last...
Modern Woodmen’s ‘Hometown Heroes’
Modern Woodmen recently honored Sugartree Ministry’s Lee Sandlin and Hope House’s Katie Terrill as Hometown Heroes for the Wilmington Chapters of Modern Woodmen of America. A dinner was held at Donato’s on Thursday, Oct 27 to honor them and celebrate their great work in our community. “We...
Hero Quilt committee busy, honors 8 veterans
Thanks to the excellent supply of handmade patriotic quilts donated by the Clinton County Quilters, veterans all around the county are receiving one of these quilts and a heartfelt, “Thank you for your service” from their fellow veterans. Members of the committee are traveling the highways, streets and...
Local Briefs: Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon to benefit homeless shelter
Instead of packing a lunch on Friday, November 18, enjoy great meal and help a worthy cause. The Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon to benefit the Clinton County Homeless Shelter — “A Place to Call Home” — is set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, November 18 at the Robert Moyer Community Room in the Wilmington Municipal Building.
Blanchester-Great Oaks FFA attends 95th National FFA Convention & Expo
The Blanchester-Great Oaks FFA chapter attended the 95th annual National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis last week. Twenty-eight members spent four days attending convention sessions and workshops, as well as touring agricultural industries and local eateries. And the chapter saw several members recognized on the national stage. Chapter member...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Clinton County Quilters quilt guild welcomes Moda fabric designer Deb Strain to present a program at the guild’s meeting, 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Assembly of God Church, 609 W. Locust St., Wilmington. She will have her fabrics and designs available to purchase. Event free, open to the public.
Local Briefs: Clinton County Veterans Day program slated; CC FCFC sets next meeting
The Clinton County Veterans Day Program will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 11 at the Veterans Memorial at the corner of E. Main and S. Walnut streets, Wilmington. Guest speaker will be Class of 2000 Ohio Military Hall of Fame inductee Terry Kerr, SMSgt., U.S. Air Force (Ret.).
Frozen yogurt shop closes in Springboro
Yagoot, a frozen yogurt shop in Springboro, has closed its doors after three-and-a-half years in business. “I want to thank all of our regulars. It’s been great getting to know you over our love for froyo,” a Friday post on the shop’s Facebook page said. Do you...
Local Briefs: Shine a light for veterans; Blanchester to flush hydrants; pro-choice rally set
Local residents and businesses are asked to “Shine a light of support and hope for veterans” November 7-13. Illuminate your home or business during the week to build awareness about services for veterans. And remember, November 11 is Veterans Day. Abortion rights rally slated. Abortion rights supporters will...
Why Price Hill’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade won’t happen this year
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A local Facebook group is attempting to save a time-honored community tradition, the Price Hill Thanksgiving Day Parade. The announcement to permanently end the parade came in August, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Now community members are taking to Facebook to try to save the annual event.
NEW DETAILS: Latest area Dairy Queen restaurant, drive-thru plans opening
FAIRBORN — A new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant expected to open in Fairborn next week. The business at 180 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road is an investment of more than $2.5 million with a planned opening Tuesday or Wednesday, said Keith Chambers, the franchisee. It will include...
Clarence Hook Memorial Park playground open to public
EATON — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with various county and state representatives, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the City of Eaton’s newly remodeled playground at Clarence Hook Memorial Park, Friday, Oct. 21. The park is located at 250 West Washington-Jackson Road, in Eaton. “I...
Maria Thankful for Sarah’s Quick Response
A little over two months ago, Maria Prether (pictured above, right) sat in a room at Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center waiting on her father, who was having heart surgery. Maria often has esophageal spasms – a condition where the esophagus closes up and leads to troubled...
Pepperidge Farms discontinues bread used to make hanky panky appetizer
Pepperidge Farms did not say why the company discontinued its Jewish rye bread, or when exactly it decided to do so.
Have yourself a western Christmas at this old-timey Ohio village
There’s a Wild West-themed Christmas attraction tucked away in the hills of southern Ohio. East of Cincinnati, Dogwood Pass will shine bright during the Christmas season. The secluded late-1800s Old West Town was designed to be as authentic as possible, a living history town keeping with the spirit of the Old West.
CLINTON COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in October:. • Joseph Paul Sexton, 27, who works in sales, and Megan Linn Jones,...
Taco Street founder to open new restaurant in Wright-Dunbar
Taco Street founder Anthony Thomas has entered final negotiations to open another restaurant in the Wright-Dunbar District. “Details are under lock and key until the paperwork is signed, but it’s safe to say Anthony Thomas is a driving force in the revitalization and positive momentum in the Wright-Dunbar neighborhood for the long haul,” a press release from Dillin Corp. said.
Controversial groundbreaking for new Dayton health and wellness center
Phase One of the $17.8 million project was completed with the ceremonial groundbreaking. The 13-acre campus will have health and wellness services, educational opportunities, job training, and assistance for prospective and current homeowners. These services will be provided by each of the participating partners in the project. Premier Health and...
Halloween mystery: Statue outside Hamilton art center mysteriously transformed into iconic E.T. scene
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Halloween prank in Hamilton has employees of one business pretty impressed. When the Fitton Center staff showed up for work Monday morning, they saw their statue rocking a new outfit. Someone transformed it into the iconic bike scene from the movie "E.T." directed by Cincinnati-native...
Troy council votes against Tavern Building appeal
TROY — A crowd of approximately 50-75 citizens gathered at Troy’s City Hall on Monday, Oct. 31, attending a special City Council meeting regarding legal issues surrounding the Tavern Building on West Main Street. “For nearly three years now, our community has seen its reputation tarnished over a...
