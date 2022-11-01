The Community Fridge, a collaboration between the Community Resource Council and the Town of Boothbay, has officially opened. The Community Fridge is located behind the Town Office in Boothbay and the Post Office, and provides 24/7 access to refrigerated, frozen, and shelf-stable goods. Stop by anytime to take the items you need or to leave any items you’d like to donate. Don't have time to run to the store? A donation can be made right on our Facebook page, our website, or via mail to PO Box 43, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538. Designate your donation to the 'Community Fridge' and we'll do the shopping for you!

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO