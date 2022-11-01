Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
November Food Security resources
Area food pantries locations, contact information and hours:. Alna: 1574 Alna Road, 586-5313. Second and fourth Wednesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. Boothbay Harbor: 125 Townsend Ave., 350-2962. Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Newcastle: 51 Main St., 563-1311. Tuesdays, 9 to 11 a.m. New Harbor: 6 S. Side Road, 529-2501....
boothbayregister.com
Community Benefits Group meeting with select boards
The Offshore Wind Community Benefits Group (the CB Group) is comprised of Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor residents and property owners who came together to advocate for transparent communication and to understand potential impacts from being the first community to host an offshore wind development project. The CB Group meets twice a month (next meeting, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. at the Boothbay Region YMCA) and would like to spread the word about regular community-led meetings with representatives from the New England Aqua Ventus (NEAV) energy development group and Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences. NEAV and the University of Maine are planning a demonstration project to deploy an approximately 732-foot tall floating offshore wind turbine 2.2 nautical miles south of Monhegan Island. Its undersea cable will come ashore at Bigelow Laboratory’s campus in East Boothbay.
boothbayregister.com
Community Lunch to be hosted by Wiscasset Ford!!
November 7ths Community Lunch at Brady's will be hosted by Wiscasset Ford. Super Chef Super Dave Warford will be cooking up a storm featuring his famous beef stroganoff! Also on the menu will be the Haddock chowder and another dish made by Dave’s wife Paula. All are encouraged to attend and enjoy the fellowship, food, and get the first week of early sunsets underway.
boothbayregister.com
Nov. 3 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
mainepublic.org
Information about open enrollment for Maine's health insurance marketplace
Today kicks off the health insurance open enrollment period. As of last year, Maine residents can sign up for health insurance plans through the state-based marketplace: CoverME.gov. We'll learn how to compare options, and about how new federal provisions make this year's coverage more affordable. Panelists:. Jeanne Lambrew, Commissioner, Maine...
wabi.tv
Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds to run out soon says MaineHousing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Funds from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program are slated to run out within the coming weeks. The program was given $350 million in 2021 to help eligible Mainers cover the cost of their rent. Over the summer, those who run the program realized funds would be...
boothbayregister.com
The Community Fridge is Open!
The Community Fridge, a collaboration between the Community Resource Council and the Town of Boothbay, has officially opened. The Community Fridge is located behind the Town Office in Boothbay and the Post Office, and provides 24/7 access to refrigerated, frozen, and shelf-stable goods. Stop by anytime to take the items you need or to leave any items you’d like to donate. Don't have time to run to the store? A donation can be made right on our Facebook page, our website, or via mail to PO Box 43, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538. Designate your donation to the 'Community Fridge' and we'll do the shopping for you!
boothbayregister.com
The annual Tree of Giving
When you enter the YMCA into the new lobby on Nov. 21, the Tree of Giving will be set up and decorated with gift tags bearing family wishes for the holiday season. The neighborhood churches, social workers, counselors, and schools deliver the wishes to the Y wrapped in colorful paper and bags for the Y staff to distribute to the families.
WMTW
Your Choice, Your Voice: Immigrants and asylum seekers transform Maine communities
The influx of asylum seekers and immigrants to Maine has transformed communities in the greater Portland area. It is a topic that WMTW viewers have selected as one of their most important of this election year as part of the Your Choice, Your Voice series. South Portland High School has...
wabi.tv
Psychologist addresses string of school threats across several Maine communities
High pressure will bring us clear skies for the rest of the week. Temperatures continue to warm with highs in the 60s & 70s through the weekend.
lcnme.com
Edgecomb Officials Granted Emergency Protection from Resident
Following a months-long dispute involving Freedom of Access Act requests and allegations of threats, Edgecomb town officials were granted an emergency protection from harassment order from an Edgecomb resident on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The protection order was issued against Timothy Harrington. Dawn Murray, chair of the Edgecomb Select Board, initially...
WGME
Jury awards $3M after finding Maine hospital discriminated against Black manager
BANGOR (BDN) -- An all-white jury awarded a native of Ghana $3 million in compensatory and punitive damages after it determined that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center discriminated against him on the basis of race and sex when the organization fired him in 2019 as the practice manager of its Orono primary care location.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
wabi.tv
13 Maine school districts getting funds for electric school buses
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More than $13 million is coming to 13 Maine School Districts to buy 34 electric school buses. From Baileyville to Wells, Maine’s congressional delegation says these electric buses funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help towns cut costs, reduce emissions, and protect the health of their students.
boothbayregister.com
Conservation District announces candidate in supervisor election
Each fall Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District holds an election for one three-year position on the five-member Board of Supervisors. This year’s candidate for the open position of supervisor is Karin Rector of Camden. Karin Rector, Camden, served on our Board since November 2020, originally as a nonvoting...
boothbayregister.com
Maine organizations are helping fishermen start aquaculture farms
A group of organizations in Maine on Nov. 1 opened registration for a training program designed for fishermen to learn how to farm seafood. Maine’s vibrant working waterfront, including aquaculture, builds resilience for generations of Maine’s fishing families, who have long navigated the waters to feed our community. Hosted by Coastal Enterprises, Inc. (CEI), Maine Aquaculture Association (MAA), Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center (MAIC), and Maine Sea Grant (MSG), the Aquaculture in Shared Waters (ASW) program focuses on the cultivation of commercially valuable species including oysters, mussels, scallops, and kelp. Students learn from leading industry, regulatory, and scientific experts on fundamental topics like site selection, permitting, animal husbandry, equipment, business planning, financing, marketing, community relations, and more.
wabi.tv
Maine is getting more than $42 million in LIHEAP Funding
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The money is crucial for many families to warm their homes each year. Even more this year as energy costs skyrocket. Maine is getting $42.5 million. Senator Susan Collins was part of a bipartisan effort to secure billions more in LIHEAP funding. This supplemental funding gives...
boothbayregister.com
Second Congregational Church will host Ray Cornils as interim minister of music
The Second Congregational Church, UCC has announced that Ray Cornils will serve as interim organist/choir director in November and December. Mr. Cornils was the municipal organist for the City of Portland from 1990 to 2017. For 30 years he served First Parish Church, UCC, in Brunswick, Maine as minister of music where he led an extensive music program of five vocal and two handbell choirs.
WPFO
Oxford Hills considers new gender identity policy, parents speak out
SOUTH PARIS (WGME) – There was controversy and concerns from parents Tuesday night about a proposed gender identity policy for schools in Oxford Hills. The school board held a public forum after many in the community reached out both in opposition and support of the policy. School officials say...
Maine gets $42.5M in LIHEAP funding as home heating concerns mount
MAINE, USA — With energy costs soaring and fuel supplies tightening, many Maine families are concerned about heating their homes this winter. On Tuesday, the state of Maine was awarded $42.5 million through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides funding to help low-income households pay their energy bills, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said in a release.
