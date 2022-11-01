ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

WPTV

Federal Reserve rate hike expected to impact small businesses

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The latest Federal Reserve rate hike is expected to impact everything from wholesalers to small business owners. That's according to financial advisor and small business mentor Jason Jackson. Jackson is the Chairman of SCORE, a volunteer-run nonprofit that advises businesses in Palm Beach County.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Warm and breezy for Thursday; some widely scattered showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern over the next several days with above average temps and low end rain chances. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with nice beach breezes and mainly dry conditions. With an east to NE wind flow...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

5 memorable Florida State wins versus Miami

As Florida State and Miami prepare to clash again Saturday for the 67th meeting between these storied programs, WPTV.com takes a look back at some of the most memorable — or forgettable, depending on allegiance — games in the history of the rivalry. Here are five unforgettable Florida...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WPTV

Judge scolds Nikolas Cruz defense attorneys after remark about her children

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer scolded members of the defense team during Tuesday's sentencing hearing for convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. After returning from recess Tuesday afternoon, Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes told Scherer that some comments directed at Cruz's defense attorneys...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

