1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update About QB Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers season has gone in a downward spiral the last few weeks. They are currently on a four-game losing streak and things could get uglier as the health of Aaron Rodgers has been a major topic of discussion. Rodgers injured his thumb during the team’s Week 5...
NFL Analysis Network
Tom Brady Showing Interest In Playing With The 49ers?
2022 has been a difficult year for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. He retired earlier in the year, but that didn’t last very long as he was back with the Buccaneers less than two months later, ready to go for the upcoming season. However, things have not gone according to plan for him. Could he consider opting for a change of scenery and joining the San Francisco 49ers next season?
NFL Analysis Network
Lions QB Jared Goff Speaks Out On The TJ Hockenson To Vikings Trade
There was some optimism coming into the season that the Detroit Lions could be a dark horse playoff team. Head coach Dan Campbell could motivate anyone into playing hard and the players give it their all, but the Lions just don’t get the results they are looking for on the field. Now, they are heading in a new direction following the trade of tight end TJ Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL Exec Reveals Trade The Eagles Tried To Make At Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their undefeated record intact in Week 8, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease, 35-13. They showcased just how dominant of a team they are as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. The Eagles will likely...
NFL Analysis Network
3 Insane Stats To Note For Eagles’ Javon Hargrave In Last Two Games
The Philadelphia Eagles made a big move ahead of the 2022 trade deadline acquiring Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick. The Eagles didn’t necessarily need another pass rusher, but you can never have too many players capable of getting after the quarterback with regularity.
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” Peña said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career, according to OptaSTATS — and he did it all in his rookie season.
Bills Receive Rough Injury Update Regarding Defensive Star
The Buffalo Bills came off their bye week and handled business on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, 27-17. They are now heading into a matchup against the New York Jets in Week 9, but their secondary could be short-handed in the game. Starting safety Jordan Poyer was...
1 Insane Number For Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa In Week 8
The 2022 season has been a great one for Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. Coming into the season there were a lot of naysayers, questioning his arm strength and saying that he wouldn’t be able to take full advantage of the weapons that the front office had put around him. That has ended up being far from the truth.
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Scout Reveals Trade Target The Colts Looked Into
The Indianapolis Colts were a very popular pick as a dark horse team that could contend for the Super Bowl this season. They made some moves to bolster their defense, giving them legitimate playmakers at all three levels and were hopeful that Matt Ryan would provide an upgrade at quarterback over Carson Wentz.
NFL Analysis Network
Colts’ Star Jonathan Taylor’s Awful Injury News Continues
The Indianapolis Colts have been searching for a spark offensively all season. They had hoped that removing Matt Ryan as the starting quarterback and inserting Sam Ehlinger into the lineup would help jump-start the team, but they fell a little flat once again in Week 8. Indianapolis hosted the Washington...
Chase Claypool Reveals First Thoughts On Trade To Bears
The 2022 NFL trade deadline was the busiest one in the history of the league. There were a ton of trades completed as teams look to bolster their rosters for the stretch run of the season while others already have an eye toward the future. One team toeing the line of doing both is the Chicago Bears.
NFL Analysis Network
New Orleans Saints Receive Brutal Injury News For Offensive Star
The New Orleans Saints came into the 2022 NFL season hoping for a rejuvenated look at their offense. Jameis Winston was back from injury, as was star wide receiver Michael Thomas. Unfortunately, neither of those guys have been able to stay healthy this season either. Andy Dalton has taken over...
NFL Analysis Network
1 Insane Stat For Seahawks QB Geno Smith Through 8 Weeks
Every season some teams and players surprise a lot of people, whether it be for good or bad reasons. 2022 has been no different, as there have been plenty of eyebrow-raising occurrences thus far this season as we approach the midway point. Arguably the most surprising individual performance this season has been what Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has accomplished.
NFL Analysis Network
Browns’ Myles Garrett Leads NFL In This Crazy Stat Through 8 Weeks
The Cleveland Browns saved their season by picking up a huge victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football to finish up Week 8. That pushed the Browns’ record to 3-5 as they head into their bye and regroup for the second half of the year. A big...
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Scout Believes Packers Could Look At Signing TY Hilton
The Green Bay Packers surprised a lot of people when they failed to address their need for a wide receiver ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. It has been a glaring need all season as their inability to mend the relationship with Davante Adams has cost them dearly this season.
NFL Analyst Throws Shade Over The Bears Trade For Chase Claypool
The Chicago Bears were the most active team in the NFL ahead of the trade deadline. It made sense that they traded away some veterans for future draft capital as this is a rebuilding team that needs as many assets as possible to build a foundation. Robert Quinn and Roquan...
1 Crazy Number For Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Through 8 Weeks
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are putting their undefeated record on the line in Week 9 on the road against the Houston Texans. Houston comes into the matchup tied for the least amount of wins in the NFL with the Detroit Lions as both teams only have one victory.
NFL GM Speaks Out About Packers Not Making Deadline Trade
There are very few things guaranteed in the world. Death and taxes are two of them and a close third could be the Green Bay Packers failing to add some weapons around Aaron Rodgers. This trade deadline was far from the first time that the Packers didn’t address a glaring need on the offensive side of the ball.
NFL Analysis Network
