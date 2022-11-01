ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Analysis Network

Tom Brady Showing Interest In Playing With The 49ers?

2022 has been a difficult year for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. He retired earlier in the year, but that didn’t last very long as he was back with the Buccaneers less than two months later, ready to go for the upcoming season. However, things have not gone according to plan for him. Could he consider opting for a change of scenery and joining the San Francisco 49ers next season?
TAMPA, FL
NFL Analysis Network

Lions QB Jared Goff Speaks Out On The TJ Hockenson To Vikings Trade

There was some optimism coming into the season that the Detroit Lions could be a dark horse playoff team. Head coach Dan Campbell could motivate anyone into playing hard and the players give it their all, but the Lions just don’t get the results they are looking for on the field. Now, they are heading in a new direction following the trade of tight end TJ Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
NFL Analysis Network

3 Insane Stats To Note For Eagles’ Javon Hargrave In Last Two Games

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big move ahead of the 2022 trade deadline acquiring Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick. The Eagles didn’t necessarily need another pass rusher, but you can never have too many players capable of getting after the quarterback with regularity.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” Peña said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career, according to OptaSTATS — and he did it all in his rookie season.
HOUSTON, TX
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Scout Reveals Trade Target The Colts Looked Into

The Indianapolis Colts were a very popular pick as a dark horse team that could contend for the Super Bowl this season. They made some moves to bolster their defense, giving them legitimate playmakers at all three levels and were hopeful that Matt Ryan would provide an upgrade at quarterback over Carson Wentz.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Analysis Network

Colts’ Star Jonathan Taylor’s Awful Injury News Continues

The Indianapolis Colts have been searching for a spark offensively all season. They had hoped that removing Matt Ryan as the starting quarterback and inserting Sam Ehlinger into the lineup would help jump-start the team, but they fell a little flat once again in Week 8. Indianapolis hosted the Washington...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Analysis Network

New Orleans Saints Receive Brutal Injury News For Offensive Star

The New Orleans Saints came into the 2022 NFL season hoping for a rejuvenated look at their offense. Jameis Winston was back from injury, as was star wide receiver Michael Thomas. Unfortunately, neither of those guys have been able to stay healthy this season either. Andy Dalton has taken over...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL Analysis Network

1 Insane Stat For Seahawks QB Geno Smith Through 8 Weeks

Every season some teams and players surprise a lot of people, whether it be for good or bad reasons. 2022 has been no different, as there have been plenty of eyebrow-raising occurrences thus far this season as we approach the midway point. Arguably the most surprising individual performance this season has been what Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has accomplished.
SEATTLE, WA
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Scout Believes Packers Could Look At Signing TY Hilton

The Green Bay Packers surprised a lot of people when they failed to address their need for a wide receiver ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. It has been a glaring need all season as their inability to mend the relationship with Davante Adams has cost them dearly this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analysis Network

