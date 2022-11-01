Read full article on original website
How one Florida community was built to survive the worst of Hurricane Ian
A small town in the path of Hurricane Ian has received acclaim for how it showcased durability and resiliency during the monstrous storm. The fury of Hurricane Ian left southwestern Florida in tatters after its landfall as a Category 4 storm in September. Particularly hard-hit were the cities of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and nearby Punta Gorda. Along with significant structural damage, power was cut off to a vast number of residents, leaving them with limited access to internet and without other comforts of home.
Offshore Sailing School in Fort Myers will relocate after Ian
The Offshore Sailing School headquarters in Fort Myers will relocate after Hurricane Ian damaged the office
Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels crowd after Hurricane Ian
In this Gulfshore Business report, hundreds of people are hard at work getting Sanibel back on its feet. But, those people are causing traffic issues in and around the Southwest Florida area. Gulfshore Business went to the Publix closest to Sanibel Island to demonstrate how roads have gotten to be...
Shrimping boats being removed
Cranes are starting the removal process of the shrimping boats near San Carlos Island and Fort Myers Beach.
Red tide returns as manatee deaths mount
For the past few weeks, environmental officials have monitored toxic algal blooms just south of Tampa Bay – bad news for a state that has lost 24% of its manatee population. Since around Oct. 20, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has observed high concentrations of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide, from inshore and offshore Lee County to Sarasota County. Even worse, the harmful algae can kill seagrass, which manatees need to survive.
What’s open: Recovery update from Fort Myers
Fort Myers has updated the travel trade on the recovery and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. It says for businesses which have reopened, there may be limited availability, hours and amenities. Support hospitality workers. Travelers can contribute to the SWFL Relief Fund to directly support hospitality workers on...
Woman Caught Bacterial Infection From Florida Beach
Jessica Kirshenbaum of Naples Florida tells us that she received a bacterial infection from the Tigertail Beach on Marco Island last week. It happened after her and her friend decided to test the waters and finally go shelling again after Hurricane Ian. Kirshenbaum tells us that she usually shell’s four times a week. She decided to go after Hurricane Ian because storms bring in great shells. Kirshenbaum and her friend went shelling twice last week and after the first trip they both had a minor rash. After they went back the second time Kirshenbaum noticed a rash spreading up her leg and a burning sensation. She went to the hospital immediately and they told her it was not flesh eating bacteria but a bacterial infection. Kirshenbaum tells us that the rash was caused by the dangerous waters after Hurricane Ian.
Tropics remain very active for November
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 12th named storm of the season has made landfall into Belize just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday with 85 mph winds and gusts up past 100 mph. Lisa will continue to weaken as it moves to the WNW over Mexico and then on to the SW Gulf of Mexico. There it will eventually dissipate early next week. We continue to see hurricane Martin move north over the open waters of the central Atlantic. It poses no threat to any land area at this time.
Damage around Bonita Beach after Hurricane Ian
A long road to recovery for a lot of Southwest Florida, and in particular Bonita Beach, four weeks after Hurricane Ian. Looking down onto Hickory Boulevard, it’s hard to make out what used to stand there. The trailer park is gone and pieces of homes are piled onto the side of the road.
Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
Tropics Watch: Development possible near Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Early November looks more like early August in the Atlantic. In addition to Hurricane Martin, a powerhouse over the open waters of the north Atlantic, there are two areas that could develop over the next five days. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The first highlighted area...
Fort Myers gives estimated timeline for Marina to be cleared
The Legacy Harbour Marina is starting to look different compared to previous weeks. That's because the boat removal process has progressed.
Tropics could have impact on Election Day weather in Florida
Tuesday is Election Day across the country, but it's also still hurricane season for voters living in the southeast - and there may be something to keep an eye on as you head to the polls.
What It Takes to Protect a Priceless 115-Car Collection From Hurricane Ian
Running a car museum in Florida has its complications. Hurricane season poses huge risks, and so, the Revs Institute in Naples, home to one of the greatest collections of sports racers anywhere, has a hurricane plan in place. With Hurricane Ian bearing down in late September, the museum had to put it into action. In an interview with Road & Track, Scott George, curator of collections for the Revs Institute explained the process. It's elaborate.
People are back dancing in the street in Cape Coral
A lack of lighting and storm debris wasn’t stopping a group of people from putting on their dancing shoes in Cape Coral on Wednesday. Cork Soakers in downtown Cape Coral brought back a popular event that got people up and moving. A lot of people came out to watch Deb & the Dynamics perform.
Stock Development rebrands One Naples as Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples
The One Naples luxury condominium redevelopment project near Vanderbilt Beach has been rebranded as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples. The branding collaboration for the Gulf Coast project in North Naples was announced Tuesday by local developer Stock Residences, the luxury condominium division of Naples-based Stock Development. The high-end project will feature a collection of 128 residences at Vanderbilt Beach Road and Gulf Shore Drive, across the street from The Ritz-Carlton, Naples beach resort. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples, however, is not owned or being developed or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. or its affiliates. Stock Residences is using the trademarked name under a license from Ritz-Carlton.
The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks
Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Hurricane Ian benefit concert in Southwest Florida
ESTERO, Fla. – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline a Hurricane Ian Benefit Concert at Hertz Arena next month, according to a release. The event — produced by Live Nation and Ira Dean for Boots on the Sand, Inc. — will be held in Estero, Florida, on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
What's next for Naples Pier repairs after Ian
City leaders say they're committed to rebuilding the Naples Pier as quickly as possible while making sure it's done right
LCEC restores power for Lehigh Acres, Immokalee customers
LCEC has restored power to customers in Immokalee and Lehigh Acres after a power outage was reported Wednesday morning. The cause for the widespread power outages was not known. According to Lee County Electric Cooperative’s outage map, 99.17% of customers in Immokalee, 71.65% in Lehigh Acres and 99.56% in Carnestown...
