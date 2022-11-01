Jessica Kirshenbaum of Naples Florida tells us that she received a bacterial infection from the Tigertail Beach on Marco Island last week. It happened after her and her friend decided to test the waters and finally go shelling again after Hurricane Ian. Kirshenbaum tells us that she usually shell’s four times a week. She decided to go after Hurricane Ian because storms bring in great shells. Kirshenbaum and her friend went shelling twice last week and after the first trip they both had a minor rash. After they went back the second time Kirshenbaum noticed a rash spreading up her leg and a burning sensation. She went to the hospital immediately and they told her it was not flesh eating bacteria but a bacterial infection. Kirshenbaum tells us that the rash was caused by the dangerous waters after Hurricane Ian.

NAPLES, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO