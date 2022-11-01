ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson, NC

James Raeford Massey, Sr.

James Raeford Massey, Sr., 86, passed away at his home on Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was born in Johnston County on July 23, 1936 to the late Charles Patrick and Lela Ingram Massey. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Howell Massey. In addition to his parents and wife, James was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Massey, and Donnie Massey, and a sister, Helen Butts.
SMITHFIELD, NC
Vernon Mitchell Thompson, Jr.

Vernon Mitchell “Pops” Thompson, Jr., age 83, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. Born May 5, 1939 in Baltimore, MD he was a son of the late Vernon Mitchell and Helen Grace Myers Thompson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Thompson; brother, David Thompson; and sisters, Betty Diven, Jeannie Thompson and Lorraine Fuller.
SELMA, NC
June Elizabeth Alqufaili

Born, June Elizabeth Fulkerson, on March 1, 1958 in Miami, Florida, June passed away October 29, 2022 at her home in Four Oaks, North Carolina. Known to her many family and friends as “Sissy,” she was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend to all who knew her.
FOUR OAKS, NC
Brian Edwin Sullivan

Brian Edwin Sullivan, 50, of Selma, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UNC Johnston Health in Smithfield. Brian was born in Johnston County on June 16, 1972 to the late James Edward Sullivan and Carol Diane Core Sullivan. Brian is survived by his sister, Karen Sullivan of Selma,...
SELMA, NC
Joy Ann Martin

Joy Ann Morris Martin, 60, of Kenly, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at her mother’s home. Joy was born in Portsmouth Virginia on August 29, 1962 to Peggy Cobb Ashe and the late Ezekiel Dempsey Morris. In addition to her father, Joy is preceded in death by her step father, Jimmy Wyseman Ashe and her son, Dale Smith.
KENLY, NC
Claudia Laland House

Selma – Claudia Laland House, age 96 passed away peacefully in his home on October 31, 2022. He was born on October 28, 1926 in Johnston County North Carolina to the late Flethcer William House and the late Nellie Phillips House. In addition to his mother and father, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Capps House; daughter, Kathy House Stephenson; brothers, Ralph, Osbourne Lee, Lester, Hobart and Harold House.
SELMA, NC
Elton “Buck” Junior Jones

Elton “Buck” Jones, 84, of Princeton, passed away on Friday October 28th after an unexpected illness. He was born in Boon Hill Township on August 14, 1938, to Genes and Eliza Jones. Elton was affectionately known by both family and friends as “Buck”. He was a man whose...
PRINCETON, NC
Electronic Highway Message Boards Shot

CLAYTON – Authorities believe the same person or persons may be responsible for shooting two portable highway electronic message boards in Johnston County. The incidents occurred in the early morning hours last Thursday, October 27th. A DOT contractor reported that two message boards were riddled with bullets on the...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Angier Man Linked To Break-Ins

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A 34 year-old Angier man is facing numerous charges after detectives with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office linked him to several recent breaks-ins. Tyler Grey Olive of the 14400 block of NC Highway 210, Angier is accused of breaking into a barn in the 4000 block of Raleigh Road, Clayton. The theft was discovered October 4. The victim reported several items were taken including motor oil, kayak paddles, and a bike.
ANGIER, NC
Employee Took Merchandise Without Paying, JCSO Says

CLAYTON – An employee at a Clayton-area business has been arrested following an investigation by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. Gwyneth Caoilin McCloskey, age 22, of River Hills Drive, Clayton was charged November 1 with felony larceny by an employee. On October 22, a loss prevention official at...
CLAYTON, NC
Johnston’s Unemployment Rate Drops

RALEIGH — Unemployment rates – not seasonally adjusted – decreased in 99 of North Carolina’s counties in September and increased in one. Warren County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.6 percent while Orange and Buncombe Counties each had the lowest at 2.6 percent. Johnston County’s unemployment rate fell from 3.5 percent in August to 3.0 percent in September.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Suspicious Vehicle Fire Reported

BENSON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious car fire. The fire was reported by a passing motorist on October 20th around 7:00pm on Highway 50 North near the entrance to McGee’s Crossroads Elementary School. The owner of the vehicle, a 34 year-old Benson...
BENSON, NC
Juvenile Charged With Making Threats Towards High School

WAYNE COUNTY – A juvenile in another state has been charged with making threats towards a Wayne County, NC high school. Late Sunday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a circulating Instagram post threatening the student body at Eastern Wayne High School. The Wayne County Sheriff’s...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
Burglary Suspect Shot By Homeowner

CLAYTON – A home invasion suspect was shot Thursday morning after reportedly breaking into a home. At 12:23am Thursday, Clayton Police responded to 2712 Brigadoon Drive to a reported home invasion in progress. Residents of the home told police they heard a loud noise coming from the back door...
CLAYTON, NC
Driver Escapes Truck Submerged in Creek

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver escaped without injury this morning (Tuesday) after his pickup truck ran off the roadway and submerged in a creek. The single vehicle accident was reported around 6:30am on Highway 222 near Highway 231, not far from the Nash County line. The driver of a...
NASH COUNTY, NC
Selma Man Arrested After Deputies Respond To Welfare Check

KENLY – A Selma man was arrested on five criminal charges after deputies responded to a welfare check outside a Johnston County convenience store. Around 11:49am Saturday, October 29th, officers were dispatched to 42 Express Food Mart at 11413 NC Highway 42 East for a report of an individual passed out inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
SELMA, NC
Rash Of Car Break-Ins Reported

JOHNSTON COUNTY – Authorities are investigating a rash of car break-ins. Most of the incidents occurred early Monday morning. The suspects reportedly targeted vehicles in the Archer Lodge, Flowers Plantation, and Thanksgiving areas. At least 16 people reported their cars were broken into while parked outside their homes. Cash,...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Commissioners Promise Covers Tuition Cost For 2022 High School Graduates

SMITHFIELD – Funds are available from the JoCo Commissioners Promise for 2022 high school graduates who want to attend Johnston Community College (JCC) this Spring. In July, County Commissioners approved the use of $250,000 to fund the initiative which covers the cost of tuition for graduates of a Johnston County high school during the 2022-23 school year. Eligible students are responsible for the costs of textbooks, supplies, and program-specific fees.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

