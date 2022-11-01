ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

101 Films Intl. Debuts Comedy Horror ‘Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere’ at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Sales company 101 Films Intl. has launched comedy horror “Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere” at the American Film Market. The movie is “a fast-moving hybrid combining comedy moments with horror in a tense and gripping narrative.” The film, which was shot on location in Wexford, Ireland, is in post-production, and is set to deliver in November.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU': Mariska Hargitay Shares Sweet Moment With Departing Cast Member on Set

After working together for over a decade, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish's friendship shows no signs of ending even after Giddish leaves the show this season. Hargitay shared some recent fun photos from the set, which are all in stark contrast to the serious subjects they cover on SVU. In one photo, Giddish and Hargitay are sharing delicious cookies.
The List

Why Did Cane And Lily Really Divorce On The Young And The Restless?

Even though Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) is currently in a relationship with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), he isn't the first Genoa City man she fell for. One of Lily's first significant long-term relationships (and ultimately marriage) on "The Young and the Restless" was with Australian heartthrob Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard). While Lily had previous romantic partners before Cane, he was the first one that felt like she might spend the rest of her life with (via Soap Central).
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
FanSided

Chicago Med star Yaya DaCosta joins The Lincoln Lawyer cast

Yaya DaCosta is keeping busy. The actress starred in Our Kind of People, then returned for the new season of Chicago Med, and now, it’s been confirmed that she’s joining the cast of yet another hit show. Deadline reports that DaCosta has been added to the second season...
TVLine

Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy

Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
Popculture

Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series

The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
Cheryl E Preston

Dallas alum Patrick Duffy returns to The Bold and the Beautiful as the Logan patriarch

Brooke Stephen Eric and DonnaABC General Hospital screenshot. Patrick Duffy is well known for his portrayal of Bobby Ewing on the hit prime-time soap Dallas1 from 1978–1985, and 1986–1991. He also portrayed Frank Lambert on the ABC sitcom Step by Step from September 20, 1991, to August 15, 1997, and when it moved to CBS, where it aired from September 19, 1997, to June 26, 1998.
Collider

Colin Donnell Evades the Chicago Mob Disguised as a Priest in 'Irreverent' Trailer

Peacock is going off the grid this November in their newest original drama series Irreverent. Ahead of its release, the streamer has dropped the show's key art and the official trailer that follows criminal mediator Paulo Keegan (played by Colin Donnell) - or "Reverend Mackenzie Boyd," depending on who's asking - across Far North Queensland, Australia. Despite its gritty crime-thriller premise, Irreverent's trailer boasts a surprisingly heartfelt charm, as well as a comical cast of characters.
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Speculation: Nate saves Chancellor-Winters from a Tucker takeover

Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry are suggesting an interesting possibility for Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) on The Young and the Restless. CDL teases that Nate could get back into Devon Hamilton's (Bryton James) good graces by revealing that Audra Charles (Zuykela Charles) is working for Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John). Now that Nate is working for Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) his focus should be on doing a great job as the CEO of Newman Media and he really would not have a reason to chat with Audra.

