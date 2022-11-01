Read full article on original website
101 Films Intl. Debuts Comedy Horror ‘Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere’ at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)
Sales company 101 Films Intl. has launched comedy horror “Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere” at the American Film Market. The movie is “a fast-moving hybrid combining comedy moments with horror in a tense and gripping narrative.” The film, which was shot on location in Wexford, Ireland, is in post-production, and is set to deliver in November.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Angela Lansbury’s Kids: Meet The Late Actress’ 3 Children Anthony, Deirdre & David
Angela Lansbury was a British-American actress known for her role as Jessica Fletcher in the hit CBS series Murder, She Wrote. She starred in the show from 1984 to 1996. She was also the mother to three kids, including one stepson. The icon was married to actor Peter Shaw until...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Heather Tom Got Her Son ‘Fired’ From His 1st Acting Gig Playing Her On-Screen Son
When 'The Bold and the Beautiful' gave Heather Tom a motherhood storyline, she had the best person for the job: her real-life son.
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
'Law & Order: SVU': Mariska Hargitay Shares Sweet Moment With Departing Cast Member on Set
After working together for over a decade, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish's friendship shows no signs of ending even after Giddish leaves the show this season. Hargitay shared some recent fun photos from the set, which are all in stark contrast to the serious subjects they cover on SVU. In one photo, Giddish and Hargitay are sharing delicious cookies.
Why Did Cane And Lily Really Divorce On The Young And The Restless?
Even though Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) is currently in a relationship with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), he isn't the first Genoa City man she fell for. One of Lily's first significant long-term relationships (and ultimately marriage) on "The Young and the Restless" was with Australian heartthrob Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard). While Lily had previous romantic partners before Cane, he was the first one that felt like she might spend the rest of her life with (via Soap Central).
FBI Reveals Missy Peregrym's Return With Fun Cast Video, But Is Maggie Ready For Action?
Welcome back to FBI as Maggie Bell, Missy Peregrym!
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
A viral video of Migos rapper Takeoff's death on Tuesday morning has circulated online, which experts call "dehumanizing" and "disgusting."
‘The Young and the Restless’ Actor Hunter King Is Starring in a Hallmark Mystery and a Royal Christmas Movie
Here's a look at Hunter King, best known for 'The Young and the Restless,' and future projects she has in the works since leaving the soap opera.
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Chicago Med star Yaya DaCosta joins The Lincoln Lawyer cast
Yaya DaCosta is keeping busy. The actress starred in Our Kind of People, then returned for the new season of Chicago Med, and now, it’s been confirmed that she’s joining the cast of yet another hit show. Deadline reports that DaCosta has been added to the second season...
‘NCIS’: Could Upcoming Crossover Get to the Bottom of Hetty’s Disappearance?
Wilmer Valderrama shared a snap from filming of the upcoming giant NCIS crossover involving the casts of all three shows. And the photo immediately triggered buzz as to whether the crossover will all be a giant rescue to bring Hetty (Linda Hunt) back home from Syria. Valderrama, who plays Torres on NCIS, captioned the picture:
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer Just Added A Chicago Med Vet To Season 2
As Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer prepares for Season 2, a Chicago Med vet has been added to the cast.
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
Everything We Know About ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3: Filming, Premiere, More
Not dead for much longer. Filming has wrapped on the third and final season of Netflix's hit show Dead to Me, with new episodes slated to premiere in late 2022. "And… that’s a wrap on @deadtome Season 3!" creator and showrunner Liz Feldman wrote via Twitter in April 2022, along with a photo of a […]
Dallas alum Patrick Duffy returns to The Bold and the Beautiful as the Logan patriarch
Brooke Stephen Eric and DonnaABC General Hospital screenshot. Patrick Duffy is well known for his portrayal of Bobby Ewing on the hit prime-time soap Dallas1 from 1978–1985, and 1986–1991. He also portrayed Frank Lambert on the ABC sitcom Step by Step from September 20, 1991, to August 15, 1997, and when it moved to CBS, where it aired from September 19, 1997, to June 26, 1998.
Colin Donnell Evades the Chicago Mob Disguised as a Priest in 'Irreverent' Trailer
Peacock is going off the grid this November in their newest original drama series Irreverent. Ahead of its release, the streamer has dropped the show's key art and the official trailer that follows criminal mediator Paulo Keegan (played by Colin Donnell) - or "Reverend Mackenzie Boyd," depending on who's asking - across Far North Queensland, Australia. Despite its gritty crime-thriller premise, Irreverent's trailer boasts a surprisingly heartfelt charm, as well as a comical cast of characters.
The Young and the Restless Speculation: Nate saves Chancellor-Winters from a Tucker takeover
Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry are suggesting an interesting possibility for Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) on The Young and the Restless. CDL teases that Nate could get back into Devon Hamilton's (Bryton James) good graces by revealing that Audra Charles (Zuykela Charles) is working for Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John). Now that Nate is working for Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) his focus should be on doing a great job as the CEO of Newman Media and he really would not have a reason to chat with Audra.
