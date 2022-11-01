Read full article on original website
FOX10, partners team for food drive Thursday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can help tackle hunger Thursday. FOX10 is teaming up with Rouses Markets, the New Orleans Saints and Feeding the Gulf Coast for a food drive. You can donate non-perishable food and water at any Rouses Market starting at 7 a.m. Thursday. We’ll be at the...
2022 Baldwin County Parade of Homes
Get an up close look at beautiful homes in our area! The Baldwin County Home Builders Association is hosting the 2022 Parade of Homes November 5-6, 2022. This year’s parade is featuring 25 homes in Baldwin County. The 2022 Showcase Home was built by Pickering Building and Renovations, LLC and is located in the North Hills at Fairhope subdivision. The featured homes are located from Spanish Fort to Orange Beach. For parade maps and information go to www.bchba.com or pick up a magazine at any parade home.
Baldwin County community supporting mother and son who lost everything to tornado
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been nearly four days since Joann Balinsky and her fourteen-year-old son had their lives turned upside down. Last weekend, FOX10 News reported a tornado that devastated Balinsky’s mobile home in Gulf Shores on the Bon Secour River-- leaving she and her son with next to nothing.
Rare Flammulated Owl shows up on the beach in Orange Beach
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - On Sunday the Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program folks received a report about an owl resting on a beach chair, letting people easily approach it. When they arrived to assess the bird, they were shocked to discover that this bird was a Flammulated Owl!
10 Local Dishes to Try This Month
Braised Beef Oxtails at SOCU Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar. “Mobile prides itself on its unique Southern culture, and SOCU Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar incorporates that into its menu. I recently had their braised beef oxtails, a great mix of slow-cooked beef made tender and seasoned rice. It is perfectly complemented with cabbage, shaved carrots, bacon and onions. Some Creole pepper mix makes you feel right at home.” – Tyler Flowers, Attorney, Cunningham Bounds, LLC.
Flora-Bama sells $2 million Powerball ticket
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A ticket sold at the Flora-Bama put $2 million in one lucky person’s pockets. That power-play ticket had all five numbers but didn’t match the power ball. “There’s been lots of rumble, and it’s kind of a lucky place,” said Jenifer Parnell, marketing...
Halloween celebrated at local Mobile hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Everyone deserves the chance to celebrate Halloween, including those who are stuck in the hospital for the holiday. Employees at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital dressed up in their costumes and handed out candy to patients. Some dressed as sea creatures, some as characters from tv shows and movies and others […]
HoneyBee Festival 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The HoneyBee Festival to benefit the Central Baldwin Education Foundation is coming up this Saturday, November 5th. It kicks off with the 5k and fun run at 8am in HoneyBee Park in Robertsdale. Amanda Spears and Carl Myrick joined us on Studio10 to tell us about...
Alabama Media Group will end publication of newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Media Group, which operates AL.com and three Alabama-based newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register, announced today that early next year it will stop publishing newspapers. The company will continue as a digital-only platform for news content, it announced. An article on AL.com states, “The Birmingham News,...
Healthy Living with USA Health: Treating kidney stones
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. William Terry, Jr., M.D. is a Urologist with USA Health University Urology. He joined us on Studio10 to talk about kidney stone issues. He answers some of the following questions:. What unique procedure does USA Health have for the treatment of large kidney stones?. Who...
Jon Smith Subs to open first Pensacola location in Cordova Mall
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Jon Smith Subs, part of the Indigo Hospitality Group, will open its first Pensacola location tomorrow, Nov. 2, in Cordova Mall. Along with the opening, the sub shop will host a nonprofit fundraising event on Nov. 3, benefitting Ascension Sacred Heart, in which 20% of net sales will be donated to […]
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo Festival
Friends of Downtown Pensacola will be hosting a “Bubble Alley” this year during the Pensacola Foo Foo Festival. This floating public art exhibition will feature several thousand large multi-colored vinyl balloons hung from wire grids. This colorful presentation will take over the sky on the block of Intendencia street between Jefferson and Tarragona Streets in the heart of downtown Pensacola. This event begins November 3, 2022, and will be displayed throughout the Foo Foo Festival.
Family plans to rebuild Gulf Coast Seafood after devastating fire
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After crews worked to put a fire out at the Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant Monday morning, the restaurant was deemed a total loss. Escambia County Fire Rescue said on Monday the fire started in the attic. The restaurant, owned by the Patti family has been a staple in the […]
Homeless camp causing safety concerns for Tillman's Corner business
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For several months now NBC15 has reported on the numerous homeless camps in Mobile. The camps behind the Lowes in Tillmans Corner, under the bridge at I-65 near Government Boulevard, and in the Crestview subdivision. Now one business down the road from the first Lowes...
‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ removed from Escambia County School curriculum
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County School Board voted 4 to 1 in favor of removing “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” as an optional novel study for 12th grade English classes. “I’m rebuking you because God is righteous and these books are wicked. If you cannot see that these books need to […]
Election 2022: A guide to non-statewide races in Mobile and Baldwin counties
Here’s who’s competing for your vote on Nov. 8 in various races. United States Representative, 1st congressional district. Republican: Jerry Carl has served as the representative for Alabama’s first congressional district since 2021. Carl sits on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Natural Resources. He has sponsored legislation to increase oil and gas leasing and establishing the Alabama Underwater Forest National Marine Sanctuary. Carl is a native of Mobile and was a businessman in the community before running for local office. A supporter of former President Trump, Carl voted to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. More here.
City of Foley Announces Their First Sister City
Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - The cities of Foley and Hennef, Germany, are working together in a Sister City Partnership, according to the Foley’s Sister Cities Commission. Why Hennef, Germany? Foley’s interest in developing a sister city partnership with Hennef, Germany is due to the similar characteristics: population, size, educational institutions, economic industries, many halls, playing fields and clubs for sports (especially soccer), and natural environmental settings. Both cities are rural yet urban and have close connections to surrounding communities with diverse shopping facilities. Foley citizens have personal and family connections to the city of Hennef. The greatest interest of this partnership is in creating educational and cultural exchanges.
Orange Beach City Schools adding another safety feature
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A school is supposed to be a safe haven where learning takes place but recently, schools all across Baldwin County have taken the extra mile to ensure their school is secure in the event of an emergency. As for Orange Beach City Schools, they’re adding the Halo Smart Sensor. Orange […]
Local family captures tornado on video
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While FOX10 was warning you about possible tornadoes in the area-- many of you witnessed funnel clouds forming over Mobile Bay on Saturday. FOX10 spoke with one family who shared a story they’ll never forget. The Dumas family was driving on the bayway when they...
