SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Animal Services officials Wednesday announced the shelter will not take in anymore dogs for the rest of the month unless the population drops below 170; there are currently 181 dogs housed there. To meet the standards of care for animals in shelter by our Animal Services Division, the City of San Angelo recently set a maximum of 180 dogs and 120 cats that the shelter can safely house. Canine intake will close to the public when the shelter population exceeds 170 dogs to avoid exceeding that capacity. As of Wednesday, Nov. 2, the shelter has 181 dogs. Due to this,…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO