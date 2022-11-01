Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study named this small town in Texas the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
New Video Shows Argument Prior to Houston Rapper's Shooting Death
HOUSTON, TX – A new video has been released that shows another rapper in the Migos group arguing with a group of people prior to the shooting that killed Takeoff. As previously reported, on Nov. 1, member of the rap group the Migos, Takeoff, also known as Kirshnick Ball, was shot and killed at Houston bowling alley. During initial reports it was learned that Takeoff was killed during a dice game.
BREAKING: Migos’ Takeoff Shot and Killed at Houston Bowling Alley
HOUSTON, TX — Extremely popular rap star Takeoff was shot and killed at a Houston Bowling Alley early Tuesday morning. According to multiple sources, on Nov. 1 at around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Houston Police Department were called to 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston for the report of a shooting victim. When the officers arrived, they learned that three people had been shot including Kirsnik Khari Ball aka "Takeoff." Reports confirm that Takeoff was shot in the head. Takeoff's Uncle and other part of the Migos rap group, Quavo, was at the billiards hall and was caught on video…
AMBER ALERT: Baby in Whataburger Onesie Kidnapped
ROSENBURG, TX —A baby was kidnapped outside of Houston on Tuesday night. According to Texas DPS, on Nov. 1, 2022, an Amber Alert was issued for a 1-year-old Hispanic female. Leylani Ordonez was last scene in a red Whataburger onesie in Rosenburg. DPS believes that the child was abducted...
Amber Alert Tragedy: Suspect Kills Infant & Himself
ROSENBERG, Texas – The suspect accused of abducting his 1-year-old daughter Tuesday night reportedly stabbed the child and himself to death, officers with the Rosenberg Police Department said. Leylani Ordonez was reportedly found Wednesday morning after she was last seen around 6:10 p.m. in the 800 block of Brooks...
LIVE! DAILY NEWS | Cooking With LIVE! Featuring Angry Cactus' Tim Condon
SAN ANGELO, TX – On today's LIVE! Daily News Angry Cactus' Tim Condon joins the program to cook bananas foster. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
Bogus Charges Dismissed Against “Gangsta Grandpa”
SAN ANGELO, TX — Ronnie Wegner was a little concerned because for days he witnessed a beat up black SUV casing his Grape Creek Neighborhood. Then one day, Grape Creek land owner Ronnie Wegner decided to drive up to the black SUV with “F— the Police” emblazoned on the rear in mailbox letters to find out who this stranger was.
A New Social Media Threat at Lake View
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Police announced Tuesday night that a threat on social media was made against Lake View High School. This is the second incidence of a threat. On September 22, Lake View was emptied following a threat and rumors of gunfire inside the school. The origin of gunfire was never found and police found the perpetrator quickly and arrested him.
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Searching for Pickup & Driver Involved in Hit-and-run with a Cyclist
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a crash with a bicyclist Wednesday morning on Loop 306 at College Hills Blvd. According to information from the SAPD Wednesday, Officers were dispatched to the intersection of W. Loop 306 Frontage and College Hills for a hit and run accident. Officers arrived on scene and located a male cyclist who had collided with the side of a white pickup truck at this intersection. The cyclist was transported to Shannon Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment. This incident is still under investigation by…
The Arrests of Illegal Aliens Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
BREAKING: San Angelo Animal Shelter Crisis – No Room for Anymore Dogs This Month?
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Animal Services officials Wednesday announced the shelter will not take in anymore dogs for the rest of the month unless the population drops below 170; there are currently 181 dogs housed there. To meet the standards of care for animals in shelter by our Animal Services Division, the City of San Angelo recently set a maximum of 180 dogs and 120 cats that the shelter can safely house. Canine intake will close to the public when the shelter population exceeds 170 dogs to avoid exceeding that capacity. As of Wednesday, Nov. 2, the shelter has 181 dogs. Due to this,…
“Hate Crime” Victim Accused of Criminal Mischief at Local Hair Salon
SAN ANGELO, TX — The accuser in the case against Evan Berryhill apparently was involved in an incident at his rented space at a local hair salon. The incident forced the owner of the salon to call police and report damage. According to the San Angelo Police Department, at...
Assault Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
San Angelo Police Find 2.5lbs of Meth in a Motel After Arresting Drug Dealer in Traffic Stop
SAN ANGELO, TX – A drug trafficker was captured in San Angelo on Tuesday. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Nov. 1, 2022, Detectives with SAPD’s Street Crimes Division conducted an investigation and determined that Juan Lira, 45, was in possession of narcotics. A traffic stop...
Angelo State University Romantic Date Night Dinner Theatre
SAN ANGELO, TX – University Theatre at Angelo State University will present the award-winning comedy "Private Lives" for its fall dinner theatre production, beginning Thursday, Nov. 10, in the ASU Modular Theatre inside the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building at 2602 Dena Drive. Show times will be at 8...
Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday. Are You Ready?
SAN ANGELO – Daylight Saving Time ends across the United States early Sunday morning so it's time to prepare to 'fall back' by setting you clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. The semiannual changing of the clocks headache may be coming to an end...
And There Will Be Blood
SAN ANGELO, TX — John Bariou has served the city in economic development for years. Tuesday, the City of San Angelo is going to pay him back in spades. There will be blood! On the agenda for tomorrow’s city council meeting, in secret executive session, the council will consider the “evaluation, discipline, or dismissal of John Bariou from the COSA-DC Board.” Bariou is a volunteer. He serves on the City of San Angelo Development Board at the pleasure of the City Council. He was nominated to the board by former City Councilman Lane Carter. Carter stepped down to successfully run for county…
City Backs Down
SAN ANGELO, TX — City Councilman Tommy Heibert singlehandedly called off the public shaming of a longtime City volunteer Tuesday morning. The regularly scheduled meeting of the San Angelo City Council called for the “evaluation, discipline, or dismissal” of City of San Angelo Development Corporation vice chairman John Bariou. The punitive action was to be conducted in executive session behind closed doors but Bariou’s name and range of his pending punishment was prominently printed on the public agenda.
Early Voting for the Pivotal Midterm Elections Runs Through Friday Nov. 4
SAN ANGELO – Early voting for the critical midterm elections continues in Texas through Friday, Nov. 4. In San Angelo, there are 5 early voting locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. There are several statewide offices up for grabs but local races were decided in the spring primary and runoff elections. Most notable in San Angelo is the proposition for the Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance and the race for Tom Green County Judge where there is a Republican nominee and a write in candidate. Voter turnout for midterm elections has been traditionally low, but the Sanctuary…
