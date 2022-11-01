Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WATCH: Bulldog receivers coach Drew Hollingshead proud of team's response to tragedy
Mississippi State encountered several rough patches to close out the month of October. That included on the field with back-to-back losses to Kentucky and Alabama along with the tragic passing of Bulldog freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland. Following Wednesday's practice session, Mississippi State receivers coach Drew Hollingshead touched on those...
Cornerbacks Coach Darcel McBath talks Auburn matchup for Bulldog defense
His player group can tell him anything. Well, almost anything. What Darcel McBath will not abide hearing from a Mississippi State cornerback is the ‘t’ word. Because, “We don’t get tired,” the position coach proclaims. Now to be clear McBath and the Bulldog defensive staff...
Commercial Dispatch
Six candidates to replace John Cohen as Mississippi State athletic director
STARKVILLE — Mike Leach’s list of what he wants in an athletic director is fairly simple. Leach said Monday he wants someone who can “keep all the plates in the air” to eliminate distractions. Someone who has common sense and “enough money to keep everything going. Someone willing to leave their head football coach alone when necessary.
Know the Foe: Auburn
It’s been a wild week for both Mississippi State and Auburn as the Bulldogs lost Athletic Director John Cohen to the Tigers on Monday and Auburn also fired its coach. The two teams will converge on Scott Field to settle their differences this week. Who: Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC)...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Leach suggests Mississippi State reach out to former B1G AD
Mike Leach is on board with the idea of working with Bill Moos again. Leach’s Mississippi State program needs a new athletic director after John Cohen left MSU to take the same position at conference rival Auburn. When meeting with the media this week, Leach voiced support for Moos being his boss again.
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: New AD hires are about being excellent in one sport above all others
STARKVILLE — When trying to sell the accomplishments of an athletic director, one of the “go-to” bullet points is general excellence. If a team is going to suit up and play, the people around it want to associate with a winner. Mississippi State praised one of its...
WTOK-TV
Choctaw Central handles Neshoba Central to give the Rockets their first loss in over 600 days
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Heading into Tuesday nights game against Choctaw Central the Neshoba Central Lady Rockets had not lost a game since March 2, 2021. The Lady Rockets went on a historic 33-0 run during the 2021-22 season and brought home the 5A state championship for the first time since 2017. The Choctaw Central Lady Warriors won the 4A state championship. Both of these programs use to winning.
wtva.com
New Ag leader starts at MSU
Mississippi State University has a new leader in the Department of Agricultural Economics. Sean Fox begins his new position Nov. 1 as the department head. Fox is an expert in applied research in consumer economics, agricultural marketing and experimental economics. Fox comes to MSU from the University of Illinois, where...
wtva.com
Enrollment decrease at MSU
MSU has seen a slight decrease in enrollment this year. For seven straight years Mississippi State University reported student increases. This Fall, Freshman enrollment dropped by just 22 students from last year. Still, the university remains highly diverse with nearly 90 countries represented. A recent survey by the shows 97%...
wcbi.com
Starkville residents excited for new Triangle Crossing shopping center
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Intrigued customers spent the morning going in and out of the new stores that the Triangle Crossing has to offer. With this being just the start of the holiday season, people are excited to keep revenue in Starkville. Our reporter, Kealy Shields, stopped by and...
Commercial Dispatch
City CFO clears up records, cross-trains personnel
All Columbus Chief Financial Officer James Brigham wanted was to retire. Again. Brigham had worked in the world of corporate finance, eventually retiring from Borders Books and Music. He ended up going back to work, working for Dollar General and, eventually, Petco. He retired from the latter job and went back to school, where he ended up becoming chief financial officer for Jacksonville State University in Alabama.
Recycling Today
Update: SDI confirms Mississippi site selection
Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Steel Dynamics Inc. has announced the selection of Columbus, Mississippi, as the location for its previously announced greenfield recycled-content flat-rolled aluminum mill. SDI describes Columbus as “strategically located within the targeted Southeast market, bringing numerous competitive customer, recycled material and renewable energy advantages to the project.” The...
WTOK-TV
‘Major bus accident’ in Starkville sends students, driver to the hospital
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The driver of a school bus, a monitor and some students at Starkville High School are receiving treatment at a hospital after a crash with another vehicle. It happened Tuesday morning on State Highway 25 and Longview Road in Oktibbeha County. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant...
Commercial Dispatch
Rehab work underway at Leigh Mall
Interior renovations to the old Leigh Mall are now underway, according to Hull Property Group Vice President of Government Relations John Mulherin. Mulherin told The Dispatch demolition work to the mall at 1404 Old Aberdeen Road began on Oct. 24, and the company is currently demolishing the interior of five empty spaces, including the old JCPenney, the Zales Jewelry Store and the Books-A-Million, to name a few. It is also demolishing the old Sears Auto Center on the southwest corner of the lot.
Commercial Dispatch
Alderman pushes return of curbside recycling
STARKVILLE — Ward 5 Alderman Hamp Beatty has led the charge to bring back some semblance of a recycling program to the city, helping introduce drop-off bins for certain recyclables at the Sanitation Department headquarters in spring 2021. Now he says it’s time for the city to get serious...
12 Starkville students, bus driver injured in crash
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A bus driver was airlifted to the hospital, and 12 students were hospitalized after a school bus accident in Starkville. According to WCBI, the accident happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road on Tuesday, November 1. The school bus collided with another vehicle. Authorities said two adults and 12 students were […]
wtva.com
West Point police arrest fifth suspect in September murder case
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — West Point police announced a fifth arrest in a September shooting that left one man dead. He's Terrance Rowe, 22, and he's charged with murder in the shooting death of Jerni White, 22. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on September 25 at the...
wtva.com
One dead in Sunday night homicide in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus are investigating a killing Sunday night near Sim Scott Park. Officers say they got called before 8 p.m. to show up in the 700 block of 21st Avenue North. The initial word from emergency responders was that there had been a shooting.
wcbi.com
Meeting the candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new candidate in town. Mayor Keith Gaskin and council members gathered at city hall to meet with one of the three candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police position. Over the last 25 years, the Columbus Chief Police position has seen several...
wcbi.com
Columbus police continue search for killer in Sunday night shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue looking for a killer, as we learn new details about the victim. The deadly shooting happened in the 700 block of 21st Street North, just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night. Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said officers found the victim with...
