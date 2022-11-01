Read full article on original website
More than half of GOP midterm candidates are "election deniers," CBS News review finds
More than half of GOP candidates running in the midterm elections are categorized by CBS News as election deniers — those who have raised doubts about the validity or integrity of the 2020 election. A CBS News review of every federal and statewide race found that 308 GOP candidates of the 597 Republicans running fall under that category.
Midterm elections to watch
CBS News correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBS Saturday Morning with the latest on the upcoming midterm elections.
Key races remain tight in final days of midterm campaign
It’s the final weekend of campaigning for candidates running in the midterm elections and key races remain tight. CBS News correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns is in Philadelphia with the latest.
Notable names on the ballot in midterm elections
Notable names are on the ballot in the upcoming midterm elections from former NFL stars to media personalities. CBS News correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns reports.
"This is a deeply emotional issue:" Florida Gov. DeSantis' handling of COVID-19 helped shape his reelection campaign
COVID-19 still looms large in Florida's gubernatorial race and helped shape Gov. Ron DeSantis' image on the national political stage. Political analysts say DeSantis' handling of the pandemic may have benefitted him in his reelection campaign. In March of 2020, as the pandemic was unfolding, DeSantis joined governors across the...
85% of Fulton County voted for Trump, but that's not how people there define themselves
MCCONNELLSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - It's not a stretch to say right now – days before polls open – that Mastriano and Oz will win Fulton County, in southcentral Pennsylvania. And it won't be close. U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz are statistically tied in recent polls....
Over half of Republicans running for federal, statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about 2020 election
Over half of all Republican midterm candidates running for federal and statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about the validity or integrity of the 2020 election results, and according to CBS News' analysis, all of the states but two — Rhode Island and North Dakota — have a candidate on the the ballot who is an "election denier," that is, who denies the results of the 2020 election were valid.
Tuesday's midterm election has many Michigan voters feeling anxious
Anticipation ahead of a general election has largely given way to trepidation, and Tuesday's midterm vote in Michigan is no exception. "There's anxiety on all sides," said Ken Kollman, a political science professor at the University of Michigan. ...
President Biden calls on voters to save democracy in the United States
President Biden is urging Americans to take action to protect the future of democracy. He issued a dire warning during an address at Washington's Union Station on Wednesday night. Biden says voters need to take matters into their own hands to prevent the demise of democracy as we know it. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more.
Some GOP voters in Georgia plan to support a Kemp-Warnock split ticket
Some Republican voters in Georgia have said they plan on supporting a split ticket, with GOP Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock rather than Republican challenger Herschel Walker. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss,
Presidents rally for party candidates in close Pennsylvania Senate race
President Biden, former President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama are campaigning in Pennsylvania to support their parties’ candidates as the race nears the homestretch. Caitlin Huey-Burns has more on this pivotal election.
Letters: Readers have thoughts on midterm elections
The most important job of a school board member is to provide oversight on system policies and to ensure that strategies proposed by the school corporation Superintendent are consistent with the best interests of students and the community. Sadly, the current board all too often merely acts as a rubber stamp as the superintendent hires consultants, outsources services, and even promoted the establishment of a charter school – an entity which claims funding which otherwise likely would have gone to the SBCSC. ...
Battle for control of Congress reaches homestretch
Candidates in key battlegrounds across the country are making their closing arguments ahead of Election Day. Nikole Killion has the latest.
Trump expected to launch 2024 bid after midterms
Advisers familiar with former President Donald Trump's plans tell CBS News that Trump is considering announcing another bid for the White House in the coming weeks. Robert Costa has the details.
Economy is top issue for voters in high-stakes Georgia races: "I think most people vote with their pocket"
Polling shows the economy is the top issue for registered voters in Georgia, where 66% say the condition of the country is on the wrong track. Only 19% believe it is headed in the right direction, according to a recent University of Georgia poll. "You know, when it's all said...
Letters: On Election Day, choose honest leaders; a treat on Halloween
As we head toward Election Day, everyone needs to step back and remind themselves that when you go to the voting booths, you really need to consider how you vote. You really need to put aside the candidate's political party, color of skin, gender, ideology, endorsements, war chest, banners, advertisements and age. You need to focus on who would be the best to truly lead this divided country.
Trump weighs plans for 2024 White House bid
Former President Donald Trump is hinting at another run for office in 2024, and may be planning an announcement soon. CBS News political director Fin Gomez has more on how Trump’s latest remarks in Iowa could impact the 2022 midterm elections.
Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania
Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party's biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman,...
Former President Trump faces deadline to hand over documents to the Jan. 6 Committee
After being subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 Committee in October, former President Trump has until Friday to hand over the requested documents. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins CBS News to discuss if Trump will cooperate.
106-year-old woman on the importance of voting
When Peggy Glode immigrated to the U.S. during the 1920s, a woman’s right to vote was in its infancy. Since then, Glode has made it her mission to vote in every election, while also reminding fellow Americans not to take their voting rights for granted. CBS affiliate WTSP’s Aaron Parseghian reports.
