Midterm elections to watch

CBS News correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBS Saturday Morning with the latest on the upcoming midterm elections.
Over half of Republicans running for federal, statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about 2020 election

Over half of all Republican midterm candidates running for federal and statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about the validity or integrity of the 2020 election results, and according to CBS News' analysis, all of the states but two — Rhode Island and North Dakota — have a candidate on the the ballot who is an "election denier," that is, who denies the results of the 2020 election were valid.
GEORGIA STATE
South Bend Tribune

Letters: Readers have thoughts on midterm elections

The most important job of a school board member is to provide oversight on system policies and to ensure that strategies proposed by the school corporation Superintendent are consistent with the best interests of students and the community. Sadly, the current board all too often merely acts as a rubber stamp as the superintendent hires consultants, outsources services, and even promoted the establishment of a charter school – an entity which claims funding which otherwise likely would have gone to the SBCSC. ...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Akron Beacon Journal

Letters: On Election Day, choose honest leaders; a treat on Halloween

As we head toward Election Day, everyone needs to step back and remind themselves that when you go to the voting booths, you really need to consider how you vote. You really need to put aside the candidate's political party, color of skin, gender, ideology, endorsements, war chest, banners, advertisements and age. You need to focus on who would be the best to truly lead this divided country.
AKRON, OH
Trump weighs plans for 2024 White House bid

Former President Donald Trump is hinting at another run for office in 2024, and may be planning an announcement soon. CBS News political director Fin Gomez has more on how Trump’s latest remarks in Iowa could impact the 2022 midterm elections.
IOWA STATE
Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania

Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party's biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
106-year-old woman on the importance of voting

When Peggy Glode immigrated to the U.S. during the 1920s, a woman’s right to vote was in its infancy. Since then, Glode has made it her mission to vote in every election, while also reminding fellow Americans not to take their voting rights for granted. CBS affiliate WTSP’s Aaron Parseghian reports.
