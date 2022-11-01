As we head toward Election Day, everyone needs to step back and remind themselves that when you go to the voting booths, you really need to consider how you vote. You really need to put aside the candidate's political party, color of skin, gender, ideology, endorsements, war chest, banners, advertisements and age. You need to focus on who would be the best to truly lead this divided country.

AKRON, OH ・ 18 MINUTES AGO