Boomer & Gio: Giants are top five team in NFC right now, but who's better?

By Ryan Chichester, Boomer Gio
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

The Giants are in a bye week after a loss to the Seahawks, and surprisingly in a place where they could be buyers at Tuesday’s trade deadline.

After all, after running through the competition, Boomer and Gio agree that Big Blue is a top-five team in the NFC.

“I think both of us would agree that they’re not as good as the Eagles,” Gio said. “I think everybody in the NFL world would agree.

“Head to head, the Cowboys beat the Giants? Is it fair to say that most people would agree that the Cowboys are better?”

Boomer concurred with both, but said even though New York lost to the Seahawks on Sunday, he wouldn’t be quick to say that Seattle is the better team.

“It was a game at home in Seattle, it was tight in the fourth quarter,” Boomer said. “I’ll say toss-up.”

But Boomer did say that San Francisco and Minnesota are both clearly superior due to their offensive talent.

“The 49ers? No way…when they’re healthy and they’re right, they have some of the best offensive players in the league at their positions,” Boomer said. They haven’t even hit their stride yet.

”The Vikings are better offensively. Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, come on.”

Boomer said the Giants are certainly better than the Rams, leaving only four teams he would say are clearly better than Brian Daboll’s group. So Gio says that makes the team’s trade deadline approach a clear one.

“So, the point is, there’s only four teams better than the Giants right now in the NFC,” Gio said. “So why not go for it? You have to go for it!”

