Boomer wonders if Mike White promotion was used as 'wake-up call' for Zach Wilson

By Ryan Chichester, Boomer Gio
 2 days ago

Mike White has been promoted to backup quarterback for the Jets, leaving Gio wondering why the depth chart didn’t reflect that at the beginning of the season when Zach Wilson was hurt and Joe Flacco was starting.

Boomer believes it could be because the Jets are using White’s promotion as a wake-up call to Wilson, who struggled and made some terrible throwing decisions in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

“Maybe they are trying to make Zach be a little more accountable by doing this,” Boomer said. “That could be the other part of this.

“These are the psychological games that need to be played sometimes to get a player to focus in more and be more committed. Everything that has been said about Zach has been positive from the Jets perspective…how he worked out and came back physically and mentally, all that stuff is good. Doing what they’re doing now, they could be putting him on notice.”

