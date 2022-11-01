Winn Parish crash claims the life of Natchitoches woman

WINN PARISH, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 71 near the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Kelly Allen of Natchitoches, La.

According to officials, a 2008 Ford F-150, driven by Allen, was traveling northbound on US Highway 71 when it lost control, exited the roadway, and struck a guardrail before overturning into Saline Bayou. Allen sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A routine toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

