ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour for 2023

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xYtSP_0iuVTMW500

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off one of the biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow.

The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Tour openers will include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.

“I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming,” Swift said on Instagram , describing the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).”

Perfect 10: Taylor Swift sets Billboard Hot 100 first

Fans who receive a special code after registering will have exclusive access to buy tickets on Nov. 15. The rest of the public can get tickets starting Nov. 18.

The tour will hit AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia; Soldier Field in Chicago; Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts; and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, among others.

Word of the tour came a day after Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Daughter fled to Mexico after forging dad’s signature to get loans and car, BPD says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly forging her father’s signature to take out cash loans and exploiting him to co-sign a car loan, Brownsville police said. Sandra Rebecca Garcia, 46, was arrested Monday on charges of exploitation of child/elderly/disabled person and credit/debit card abuse, according to police. “When family members confronted […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Rappers allegedly involved in fatal Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved. Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston. Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a […]
HOUSTON, TX
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Is the First Artist to Sell 1 Million Records in Week One Since… Taylor Swift in 2017

The days when a superstar could sell a million records for their album’s opening week are supposed to be at an end — a relic of a time before streaming services, when fans still mainly purchased albums and directly drove artists’ album sales. But as Taylor Swift often does, she has once again moved the goalposts regarding what the music industry can see as possible from a major pop star.
Elite Daily

Taylor Swift Announced Her First Tour In Nearly Four Years

Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since her 2018 Reputation tour.
ARIZONA STATE
6abc Action News

Attention 'Swifties': Taylor Swift announces US tour; lineup includes 2 shows in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field. In a special announcement first shared on "Good Morning America," the "Midnights" singer said she will be embarking on tour again with music from all her "musical eras of my career."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CNN

Taylor Swift breaks another record by claiming all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100

CNN — Taylor Swift is breaking yet another record thanks to the release of her most recent album “Midnights.”. The entertainer, who already became Spotify’s most-streamed artist over a 24-hour period upon the release of the record earlier this month, now claims all top ten slots of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time, according to the music charting website on Monday.
KLST/KSAN

Hidalgo County deputy arrested for indecency with a child

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested and placed on administrative leave for allegedly committing indecency with a child. According to a news release, Mission police arrested David Munoz, 35, after issuing a search warrant for his home. Munoz was a detention officer with the sheriff’s department in 2016 and has […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two Shows

Taylor Swift's new tour will bring her to Arlington in 2023.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. Country-pop star Taylor Swift just announced that she's playing two shows in Arlington as part of her Eras Tour in 2023. Dallas News reports that the 11-time Grammy Award winner has been dominating the Billboard Hot 100 and setting sales records and took to Instagram to announce her new tour that will make a stop at AT&T Stadium.
ARLINGTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy