Oakland, CA

diablomag.com

Diablo Dish: Bar Camino Replaces El Charro 1947 in Walnut Creek

Another Mexican Restaurant to Replace Walnut Creek’s El Charro 1947. Maria Maria was a hit for a while in downtown Walnut Creek, but faded in its latter days. El Charro 1947, promised as a reboot of the dearly departed El Charro in Lafayette, shut down after nine months. Next...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
oaklandside.org

A guide to Oakland voter guides for the 2022 election

As a nonprofit news organization, The Oaklandside is barred from endorsing candidates or taking a position on voter propositions. But if you’re looking for information about how informed locals feel about this year’s candidates for mayor, City Council, and school board, and ballot measures, you’re in luck.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland explores new model for funding affordable housing development

Oakland is one step closer to establishing a new model for funding affordable housing, called an enhanced infrastructure financing district—but the City Council’s vote Tuesday does not guarantee it will be created. The unanimous vote asks city staff to analyze the potential costs, benefits, and structure of a...
OAKLAND, CA
The Infatuation

7 Spots For Fantastic Garlic Noodles In SF

If we were to nominate a dish to represent SF in a nationwide food-themed Olympics, garlic noodles would be it. The simple yet umami-packed dish—which was reportedly invented at Thanh Long in the Sunset—is a staple on the menus at Vietnamese, Burmese, and soul food restaurants across town. So the next time a bowl of garlicky carbs calls to you, use this guide.
OAKLAND, CA
Josue Torres

New rooftop bar opens in San Francisco

A new rooftop bar is opening in San Francisco, which is unusual for the city. On the 13th floor of the brand-new Line Hotel downtown, Rise Over Run debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 2, serving tropical beverages while offering views of Sutro Tower, the Golden Gate Theatre, and City Hall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

This week in Oakland: Day of the Dead at EastSide Arts Alliance and ‘Whiplash’ at OSA

Fall officially arrived about a month ago, but it hadn’t quite felt like it until Tuesday’s downpour. This weekend, the forecast calls for more rain starting on Saturday and continuing through next week. If you plan to attend either of the outdoor events we’re featuring this week, be sure to check first for any potential rescheduling or cancellations.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco man reported missing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on Tuesday. Robert Newman, 74, was last seen at his home on the 1500 block of Post Street at 6:00 p.m. SFPD said he suffers from memory loss and epilepsy. KRON ON is streaming news live now […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shooting outside East Oakland strip mall

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police responded to the scene of a shooting outside a strip mall Wednesday. The shooting happened at 103 Avenue and International Boulevard. According to reports, two people were hit by gunfire. Video from SKYFox shows a several evidence markers on the ground and shattered car windows.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco sees dip in rent prices in October: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rent prices in San Francisco dropped in October for the second-straight month, according to a study conducted by Apartment List. The study showed a 0.7% decrease in October for rent in the city. Even with October’s dip, rent prices are higher in the city than they were in October 2021. According […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California

Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Another Oakland treasure closing doors for good: Aunt Mary's Cafe

OAKLAND, Calif. - Another Oakland favorite restaurant has announced it's closing their doors for good. Aunt Mary's Café on Telegraph Avenue said after 14 years, Sunday will be its last day. "Though we're sad to go, we are so grateful for the community we've built along the way," they...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

480-square-foot home listed at $849,000 in Oakland Hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 480-square-foot home in the Oakland Hills comes with a list price of $849,000, according to Redfin. The 0 bed/1 bath home located at 3800 Whittle Avenue sits on an 8,760-square-foot lot in the Dimond District. And if it's like other home sales in the Bay Area, there's a high probability it will go for more than asking.
OAKLAND, CA

