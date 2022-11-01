Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
Tesla extends unique offer for Model 3 and Model Y customers in Germany
Tesla Model Y reservation holders in Germany have received messages from the electric vehicle maker that hints at the company’s focus on its customers. As per the message, Model Y customers who are unable to take delivery of their vehicles by the end of the year will still receive the German government’s current incentives for electric cars — Tesla will simply be paying for the difference.
teslarati.com
Tesla lithium supplier Livent Corp. considers Canadian expansion
Livent Corp., a Pennsylvania-based Tesla lithium supplier, is considering expanding production in Canada. As electric vehicles have grown in popularity worldwide, the demand for lithium, which is found in electric vehicle batteries, has skyrocketed. One company supplying the likes of Tesla, General Motors, and BMW is Livent Corp. The company is considering expanding into Canada, where it has already invested in a substantial lithium mine in Quebec.
teslarati.com
Tesla displays its rarest vehicles in new Petersen exhibit
Tesla is set to display some of the rarest and historic vehicles it developed in a new exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. After announcing a new “Inside Tesla” exhibit that highlights the company’s groundbreaking trek into electric vehicles, the Museum has finally released details on which of the automaker’s cars would be on display for fans and foes alike to gasp over.
teslarati.com
Saudi Arabia partners with Foxconn on new EV brand
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Taiwan-based technology manufacturer Foxconn entered into a joint venture to develop and manufacture electric vehicles. Saudi Arabia’s foray into the global EV market is another step forward in its Vision 2030 goal to reduce its reliance on oil. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince...
teslarati.com
The Boring Company announces start of full-scale Hyperloop testing
As it turns out, Elon Musk’s Hyperloop dreams are still alive and kicking. This was hinted at by The Boring Company, which recently shared an image of what appears to be a Tesla Model 3 sedan inside a “full-scale Hyperloop” test tunnel. Elon Musk’s Hyperloop idea has...
teslarati.com
Tesla Cybertruck prototype charge port features “Cyber-fied” lighted T logo
The original Tesla Cybertruck prototype unveiled back in late 2019 was so radical and filled to the brim with unique features that it was easy to miss some of the all-electric pickup truck’s more subtle components. These include the Cybertruck prototype charge port, which was showcased recently when the vehicle was featured at the Petersen Museum.
teslarati.com
Biden Admin. inundated with Inflation Reduction Act exemption requests
Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and the EU have all requested exemptions from the Biden Administration’s “location of assembly” requirement for electric vehicle subsidies. Since the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was passed, much like any government policy, it has had its detractors. However, the global backlash regarding...
Comments / 0