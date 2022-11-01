Read full article on original website
Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
Bengals suffer embarrassing, demoralizing loss in Cleveland in prime time
CLEVELAND –– Heading into Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals’ biggest concern looked like it would be how they’d try to replace the production of wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. As the Bengals lost, 32-13, at First Energy Stadium, it turned out that the Bengals’ issues go much deeper than that. ...
What went wrong in the Bengals’ 32-13 loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals were dominated by the Browns in a 32-13 loss on Monday Night Football. Jacoby Brissett and Nick Chubb had their way, while the Bengals’ offense was stagnant without Ja’Marr Chase. Not many people expected a Browns blowout win, as the two teams had...
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns 'played to all of their potential' in blowout of Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND — Well, it finally happened. It finally happened. The Browns played to all of their potential in a Monday-night wipeout of the Bengals, dominating Joe Burrow and Cincinnati — who came into Cleveland red-hot — 32-13. That four-game losing streak is over. That losing streak at...
Kareem Hunt remains with Cleveland Browns as NFL trade deadline passes
Cleveland Browns running back and Northeast Ohio native Kareem Hunt will remain playing for his hometown team this season after the NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday afternoon.
Browns' Myles Garrett dresses as Vecna of 'Stranger Things' before 'MNF' vs. Bengals
CLEVELAND ― Browns fans have seen some strange things, but All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett wearing a Vecna costume to FirstEnergy Stadium is a first. A Halloween fanatic, Garrett dressed as the big bad from the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” before the Browns (2-5) faced the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) on “Monday Night...
Browns running back Kareem Hunt uncertain of future after strong Monday night performance against Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns running back Kareem Hunt turned away from his locker to face the surrounding media after Monday night’s Browns win over the Bengals and put on the Joker mask he wore into the stadium. “I’m a Joker, man,” he said, “that’s the type of guy I...
Burrow sacked, Bengals pummeled by Browns in 32-13 loss
Joe Burrow and the Bengals got buried on Halloween
Browns GM expects Deshaun Watson to turn around season in Week 12 return
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry confirmed to reporters that Deshaun Watson will start in Week 12, giving Browns playoff hope. With a little over a month left before Deshaun Watson’s scheduled Week 12 debut with the Cleveland Browns, reporters asked Browns general manager Andrew Berry to confirm Watson’s status with the team.
NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Crushing Injury News
Not only did the Bengals get blown out by the Browns on Monday night, they lost veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to a knee injury. Moments ago, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on Awuzie's status. The fear in Cincinnati is that Awuzie suffered a season-ending knee injury. He'll...
Yardbarker
Inactive List: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on MNF
Monday Night Football is closing in on Halloween. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will both be dealing with some players out due to injury. Cleveland will be operating without top cornerback Denzel Ward as he continues to deal with a concussion. David Njoku will unfortunately miss his first game of the season. Njoku will be strongly missed after having a breakout season to this point.
brownsnation.com
3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals
The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
WKRC
These were PFF's highest-graded Bengals players in loss to Browns
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There wasn't a whole lot to like from the Bengals' perspective in Monday night's 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and that was reflected in grades from analytics-based website Pro Football Focus. Cincinnati was outplayed in all three phases:. Offensively Joe Burrow was sacked five times and...
Yardbarker
Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals are taking another major loss following the one they took in Cleveland on Monday evening. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in week 8, according to a report. Awuzie was hurt on a play defending Browns wideout Amari Cooper. Cooper caught five...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Browns first half
Happy Halloween from all of us here at Cincy Jungle!. The first half of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns is about to get underway, so come join the fun in our first-half game chat!. Who Dey!!!
Why DJ Reader won’t make his return to the Bengals’ lineup against Panthers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are waiting until the bye week to reevaluate injured defensive tackle DJ Reader. Reader was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in a Week 3 win over the Jets. He’s been back on the rehab field in recents weeks and was eligible to play against the Browns, but remained sidelined.
247Sports
Joe Burrow gets asked about missing Ja'Marr Chase after Bengals' 32-13 loss to Browns on Monday Night Football
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt the absence of his wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the teams’ 32-13 loss against the Browns on Monday Night Football. Burrow has yet to beat Cleveland in his NFL career, dropping to 0-4 in four starts against Cincinnati's AFC North rival. However, a tough loss without his go-to target in Chase is not being used as an excuse from the quarterback.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Panthers injury report: Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers DNP
Due to the shortened week, the Cincinnati Bengals had a walkthrough Wednesday afternoon instead of a full practice as they get set to host the Carolina Panthers this weekend. Had the Bengals practiced, six players wouldn’t have suited up including Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and Chidobe Awuzie (knee). The former will continue to be held out for the time-being, and the latter will soon go on the Reserve/Injured list. Josh Tupou (calf) will also likely miss this his third-straight game, and La’el Collins got his usual rest day.
Eli Apple wants to be ‘the guy everyone can count on’ for depleted Bengals secondary
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Eli Apple’s heart dropped when he saw Chidobe Awuzie’s face. Awuzie got twisted up with his former teammate Amari Cooper late in the first half of Monday’s 32-13 loss to the Browns. He fell to the ground favoring his left leg, but managed to bounce back up and half-hopped, half-jogged to the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Bengals not fretting lack of moves after busy NFL trade deadline
CINCINNATI, Ohio — There was a flurry of activity at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, bucking the recent trend of it passing quietly into the night. The biggest deal was the Broncos trading linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins for a package that included a first-round pick. Other big names on the move included Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley, Pittsburgh receiver Chase Claypool and Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson.
