Cincinnati, OH

ClutchPoints

Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Browns GM expects Deshaun Watson to turn around season in Week 12 return

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry confirmed to reporters that Deshaun Watson will start in Week 12, giving Browns playoff hope. With a little over a month left before Deshaun Watson’s scheduled Week 12 debut with the Cleveland Browns, reporters asked Browns general manager Andrew Berry to confirm Watson’s status with the team.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Crushing Injury News

Not only did the Bengals get blown out by the Browns on Monday night, they lost veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to a knee injury. Moments ago, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on Awuzie's status. The fear in Cincinnati is that Awuzie suffered a season-ending knee injury. He'll...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Inactive List: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on MNF

Monday Night Football is closing in on Halloween. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will both be dealing with some players out due to injury. Cleveland will be operating without top cornerback Denzel Ward as he continues to deal with a concussion. David Njoku will unfortunately miss his first game of the season. Njoku will be strongly missed after having a breakout season to this point.
CINCINNATI, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKRC

These were PFF's highest-graded Bengals players in loss to Browns

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There wasn't a whole lot to like from the Bengals' perspective in Monday night's 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and that was reflected in grades from analytics-based website Pro Football Focus. Cincinnati was outplayed in all three phases:. Offensively Joe Burrow was sacked five times and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Browns first half

Happy Halloween from all of us here at Cincy Jungle!. The first half of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns is about to get underway, so come join the fun in our first-half game chat!. Who Dey!!!
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Joe Burrow gets asked about missing Ja'Marr Chase after Bengals' 32-13 loss to Browns on Monday Night Football

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt the absence of his wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the teams’ 32-13 loss against the Browns on Monday Night Football. Burrow has yet to beat Cleveland in his NFL career, dropping to 0-4 in four starts against Cincinnati's AFC North rival. However, a tough loss without his go-to target in Chase is not being used as an excuse from the quarterback.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Panthers injury report: Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers DNP

Due to the shortened week, the Cincinnati Bengals had a walkthrough Wednesday afternoon instead of a full practice as they get set to host the Carolina Panthers this weekend. Had the Bengals practiced, six players wouldn’t have suited up including Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and Chidobe Awuzie (knee). The former will continue to be held out for the time-being, and the latter will soon go on the Reserve/Injured list. Josh Tupou (calf) will also likely miss this his third-straight game, and La’el Collins got his usual rest day.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals not fretting lack of moves after busy NFL trade deadline

CINCINNATI, Ohio — There was a flurry of activity at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, bucking the recent trend of it passing quietly into the night. The biggest deal was the Broncos trading linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins for a package that included a first-round pick. Other big names on the move included Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley, Pittsburgh receiver Chase Claypool and Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson.
CINCINNATI, OH

