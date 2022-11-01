Read full article on original website
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. The Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days sneak peek for the first event starting Nov. 7 is available to see and some of the sales are even live NOW at Walmart.com HERE! See below for a list of deals.
The deals have already started rolling in at Walmart as it ramps up for its “Black Friday Deals for Days” sale. Although Walmart’s “Deals for Days” sale doesn’t kickoff online until Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET, the retailer is already dropping prices.
Retailers are rolling out holiday deals earlier than ever this year. Experts say Black Friday is an entire season now – not just a single day – and the sales have already begun.
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
WASHINGTON — Amid higher inflation prices, consumers on a budget are set to begin holiday shopping early this year, and retailers like Walmart took notice. The world's largest retailer will once again offer three Black Friday events in November, as it kicks off the holiday shopping season. The retailer's...
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Early Black Friday deals officially kicked off following Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale and Target’s competing Deal Days in October — and Walmart’s now joining in on the early savings. The retail giant’s annual Deal for Days event returns, but this time with a new twist: Starting Nov. 7, the Black Friday sale will be spread across three savings events beginning every remaining Monday in November — this will last through the week of Black Friday and will close out on Cyber Monday. Walmart is also bringing back Early Access benefits for its Walmart+ members, who will be able to access online deals seven hours before the sales event start at the beginning of the week (that’s a jump from the 4-hour period members had last year).
Walmart has announced their Black Friday Deals for Days plans for the 2022 holiday season, and it all starts today, November 1st with half off a Walmart+ membership. Regularly priced at $98 for the year, you can get a full year of benefits for $49 here at Walmart until November 3rd 2022 at 11:59PM ET. These benefits include a built-in subscription to Paramount+, early access to online deals, free shipping with no minimum order, member savings on fuel, and 6 months of free Spotify Premium (limited time), It also improves your chances of scoring a PS5 this holiday season.
—Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Join Walmart+ for 50% off through tomorrow, November 3 and get exclusive early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals. This limited-time deal lets you try Walmart+ for...
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday 2022 won't be here for another month, but retailers have already begun offering early Black Friday deals. The...
UPDATE: Nov. 2, 2022, 1:10 p.m. EDT This post has been updated to include the latest stock and pricing info for Walmart's early Black Friday deals. Here are the best early Black Friday deals at Walmart that are currently live as of Nov. 2:. BEST TV DEAL: The Vizio 55-inch...
The Bella Pro Series 8-qt air fryer is $70 off right now at Best Buy.
Walmart's tech deals are some of the best of the season. Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. Walmart offers big savings on highly sought-after tech items like Apple Watches and smart home appliances.
