People with a mortgage which directly tracks the Bank of England base rate will see their monthly payments rise by another £73 typically as a result of Thursday’s rate hike.It is the latest in a string of base rate increases, meaning that, since December last year, the average monthly tracker mortgage payment will have increased by £284.17 in total, according to figures from trade association UK Finance.This adds up to an increase of around £3,410 per year typically that tracker mortgage holders need to find in their budgets.The base rate increase from 2.25% to 3% on Thursday will mean a...

7 HOURS AGO