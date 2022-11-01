Read full article on original website
BBC
BP profit jump sparks calls for bigger windfall tax
The government is facing growing calls to raise more money from the windfall tax on energy firms after oil giant BP reported a huge rise in global profits. BP made $8.2bn (£7.1bn) between July and September, more than double its profit for the same period last year. Surging oil...
Biden's threatened windfall tax on oil company profits could backfire and drive up crude prices, Larry Summers warns
Ex-Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said a windfall tax on oil majors would backfire, lifting prices. President Joe Biden has called on energy companies to boost production or pay a windfall tax. Summers said the tax would actually drive crude prices higher as it discourages investment. President Joe Biden's threatened windfall...
House prices could drop by as much as 30 PER CENT in the next year, mortgage lender warns
House prices could fall by almost a third in the worst-case scenario, a mortgage lender has warned. It comes as homeowners were today hit with the largest increase in interest rates in more than 30 years, potentially adding hundreds of pounds to mortgage payments. Yesterday Chris Rhodes, chief finance officer...
freightwaves.com
Yellow’s tonnage declines accelerate in October
Lost volumes continue to mount as less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. rationalizes its network and overhauls operations. Tonnage during the third quarter was down 16.2% year over year (y/y), with declines easing as the quarter progressed — down 17.2% in July, 15.7% in August and 15.8% in September. However, preliminary indications for October show that tonnage was down 24% y/y.
mailplus.co.uk
Bank set to hike rates in blow for mortgages
THE Bank of England is set to implement the biggest interest rate rise for 30 years this week in a new blow to millions of borrowers. As central banks around the world step up their fight against inflation, rates in the UK are expected to jump from 2.25 to 3 per cent. That would be the biggest increase since Black Wednesday in September 1992, when the UK had to leave the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. And it would push the cost of mortgages ever higher.
Maersk CEO: 'Dark clouds on the horizon' amid Ukraine war, European energy crisis, potential recession
The CEO of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S said Wednesday "there are plenty of dark clouds on the horizon" as the Danish shipping company reported its quarterly financial results. "With the war in Ukraine, an energy crisis in Europe, high inflation and a looming global recession there are plenty of dark clouds on the horizon," CEO Søren Skou said in a press release. "This weighs on consumer purchasing power which, in turn, impacts global transportation and logistics demand."
BBC
Bank of England expects UK to fall into longest ever recession
The Bank of England has warned the UK is facing its longest recession since records began, as it raised interest rates by the most in 33 years. It warned the UK would face a "very challenging" two-year slump with unemployment nearly doubling by 2025. Bank boss Andrew Bailey warned of...
£880 annual increase in tracker mortgage costs following latest base rate rise
People with a mortgage which directly tracks the Bank of England base rate will see their monthly payments rise by another £73 typically as a result of Thursday’s rate hike.It is the latest in a string of base rate increases, meaning that, since December last year, the average monthly tracker mortgage payment will have increased by £284.17 in total, according to figures from trade association UK Finance.This adds up to an increase of around £3,410 per year typically that tracker mortgage holders need to find in their budgets.The base rate increase from 2.25% to 3% on Thursday will mean a...
UK manufacturing faces deep recession as output slumps
The UK’s manufacturing sector stood on the brink of a deep recession in October after firms suffered their worst slump in output and new orders since the beginning of the pandemic. Factory output was hit especially hard by a drop in new orders amid a global fall in the...
US News and World Report
Russian Retail Sales Fall Deeper, Jobless Rate Rises in Sept - Data
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian retail sales fell deeper and the jobless rate slightly increased in September, official data from the state statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, after the Kremlin announced its first mobilisation since World War Two. Since September, the Kremlin has called up around 300,000 reservists for what...
Bank of England sets biggest rate hike in 33 years and warns of a long recession
London CNN Business — The Bank of England raised interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point on Thursday, the biggest hike in 33 years, as it tries to contain soaring inflation even as the UK economy slides towards a recession that could last two years. The central...
HSBC raising best lending rate to 5.375% after Hong Kong rate hike
HONG KONG (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings said on Thursday it is raising its best lending rate in Hong Kong by 25 basis points to 5.375% effective Nov. 4 after the city’s de facto central bank raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 75 basis points.
BP profits soar in 3Q as pressure increases for windfall tax
BP's earnings have more than doubled in the third quarter as the London-based energy giant benefited from high oil and natural gas prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Japan spent record-breaking $42.8 billion in October to prop up yen amid historic slump
The Japanese government spent a record-breaking $42.8 billion to prop up the yen in October amid a 32-year low compared to the dollar. The 6.3499 trillion-yen influx is over twice the previous record, achieved just last month, at 2.8 trillion yen, or $19.7 billion, according to Reuters. However, analysts at Goldman Sachs said more unannounced interventions may have been carried out after Oct. 28, and the reported intervention figure only covered the window from Sept. 29 to Oct. 27, according to the Financial Times.
BT is feeling the squeeze as inflation clouds its future | Nils Pratley
Telecoms company warns of job cuts as cost pressures and energy bills threaten its financial plans
Calls for extension of windfall tax as BP posts ‘eye-watering’ profits
Jeremy Hunt faced renewed calls for an extension to the windfall tax on oil and gas companies as BP posted “eye-watering” profits of $8.2bn (£7bn) in the third quarter. BP’s profits have soared this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed up wholesale gas prices. It said the performance of its gas business had been “exceptional”.
ice365.com
Wynn shares surge after Fertitta grabs 6% stake
In an SEC filing released over the weekend, Wynn disclosed that Fertitta has acquired 6.9 million shares in the Las Vegas-based business, making him the second largest single investor in the company after Elaine Wynn – who has a 9% stake. Fertitta has extensive experience in both hospitality and...
ice365.com
Asia doldrums stir EuroVegas prospects
Bringing Vegas to Europe fired the imagination of Las Vegas Sands founder Sheldon Adelson a dozen years ago. As Spain struggled with 20%-plus unemployment amid a devastating global economic crisis, Adelson pledged billions to create EuroVegas outside Madrid, with a dozen hotels, six casinos, shopping, golf, conventions and tens of thousands of jobs, even while championing a Vegas Strip replica on Macau’s Cotai landfill.
House prices predicted to fall by 10% next year
The average house price will be more than £22,000 higher than it is now in five years’ time, despite property values being expected to fall by 10% in 2023, according to a forecast. The predictions, made by Savills, assume that house prices will start to recover from 2024...
kalkinemedia.com
A glance at A2 Milk’s (ASX:A2M) developments in FY22
During FY22, A2 Milk reported a revenue of NZ$1.45 billion. A2 Milk has renewed its import and distribution arrangements with CSFA for the next five years. Shares of New Zealand-based infant formula business A2 Milk Company Limited (ASX:A2M) were spotted trading on the positive side, up 7.779% at AU$5.680 apiece on ASX despite any price-sensitive update by the company (as of 10:39 AM AEDT, 3 November 2022).
