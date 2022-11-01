Read full article on original website
Related
Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in October
Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Splatoon 3 to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
Shop Smarter (and Save More Money) With This Free Weekly Beast Newsletter
Searching the internet for under-the-radar gems like this luxe and comfy weighted blanket (perfect for naps) or this mind-blowing blanket (that's basically a compact sauna) is a full-time job — Scouted's full-time job. The Daily Beast’s product recommendation vertical, Scouted, excels at surfacing brands that make our readers’ lives easier and more enjoyable.Delivered every Saturday, the Scouted newsletter features the week’s standout deals and goods all handpicked by our team of commerce experts. The best part? The newsletter is completely free! All you need to do is sign up. Click here to be added to the Scouted newsletter mailing list to start this (and every) weekend with expertly curated shopping inspo.Read more at The Daily Beast.
goodmorningamerica.com
Disney teams up with Janie and Jack to launch 'Frozen' fashion collection
Janie and Jack has just launched an exciting new kid's fashion collection inspired by the popular Disney fantasy film. Throughout the collection, there's everything from statement dresses that nod to the enchanting styles of Elsa and Anna to fun graphic tees that capture the essence of "Frozen." Sizes start at...
Shiseido’s 9-Month Net Declines 38%; Uotani Looks Toward Retirement
TOKYO—Shiseido reported net profits declined 38.2 percent to 29.05 billion yen, or $198.4 million, for the nine months ended Sept. 30. The drop was mainly due to impairment losses associated with the transfer of the company’s personal care business, posted in the period under review, while the gains on the same transfer were posted in the same period a year prior.
Global stocks decline ahead of US inflation update
BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets fell Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes as investors waited to see who will control Congress after this week's elections. London, Shanghai, Frankfurt and Tokyo declined. U.S. futures...
Cop27: climate justice activists call for fossil fuel ‘criminals’ to be kicked out of conference – live
Latest updates: protests in main courtyard after record numbers of fossil fuel lobbyists attend conference
Comments / 0