Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires
North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
kitco.com
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jump following speculation Beijing is exploring an exit from its zero-COVID policy
An unverified social media post said the Chinese government could form a "reopening committee" to examine how to taper its COVID-19 lockdowns.
Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans’ ability to spend. Annual inflation reached 10.7% in October, the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat, reported Monday. That is up from 9.9% in September and the highest since statistics began to be compiled for the eurozone in 1997. Natural gas prices skyrocketed...
Subaru says U.S. vehicle demand strong amid economic slowdown fears
TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Demand for new vehicles in the United States remains strong despite rising interest and loan rates, the chief executive of Japan's Subaru Corp (7270.T) said on Wednesday.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slips on weak China data, firm dollar as Fed looms
Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory activity data and as the dollar firmed on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve might not tone down its aggressive stance on monetary policy. Oct 31 (Reuters) - Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory...
ice365.com
Wynn shares surge after Fertitta grabs 6% stake
In an SEC filing released over the weekend, Wynn disclosed that Fertitta has acquired 6.9 million shares in the Las Vegas-based business, making him the second largest single investor in the company after Elaine Wynn – who has a 9% stake. Fertitta has extensive experience in both hospitality and...
Defying gloom, Ferrari sees strong demand for luxury cars
MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ferrari (RACE.MI) said it was confident about its prospects for this year and the next as demand for its luxury cars as well its pricing power remain strong despite broader economic worries in many of its main markets.
ice365.com
Macau October revenue shows signs of recovery, but still down 85% from 2019
This compares with the MOP2.96bn reported by the special administrative region for September, which was 49.6% below the 2021 total. This represents a 31.8% increase month-on-month in revenue. However even this modest recovery is still 85.3% below the pre-pandemic 2019 October revenue of MOP26.4bn. The continuing recovery in monthly revenue...
americanmilitarynews.com
China’s Yuan now 5th most-traded world currency; overtaking Aussie, Canadian & Swiss currencies
In the past three years, the Chinese Yuan overtook the Australian and Canadian Dollars and the Swiss Franc to become the 5th most-traded currency in the world, according to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The development comes as China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as the dominant global power.
Gold to rebound slightly next year as Fed tightening cycle ends: Reuters poll
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices will average $1,712.50 an ounce next year, rising from current levels, as an end to U.S. interest rate rises is expected to revive investor interest in bullion, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
msn.com
China Reopening Is Dominant Theme as Traders Seek an End to Rout
(Bloomberg) -- If October was all about the Communist Party Congress, the flavor of this month for Chinese stock markets is the speculation around the nation’s reopening. Equities rallied over the first two days of November as traders disgruntled by months of losses found succor in unverified social media posts that signaled Beijing is planning to move away from its stringent Covid Zero strategy. Stocks slumped again on Thursday as China’s top health body reiterated its commitment to the policy. A weak global backdrop given the Federal Reserve’s hawkish comments didn’t help.
Euro zone factory downturn deepened in Oct as demand slumped
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The decline in euro zone manufacturing activity was sharper than initially estimated last month, indicating that the sector is in recession, as the cost of living crisis put a big dent in demand, a survey showed on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Asia Bond Funds Dump China in Favour of Cash After High-Yield Rout
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Bond fund managers with strategies focused on Asian high-yield issuers have switched to cash and other non-China assets after suffering huge losses in China’s corporate bond market. Once a sought-after investment that accounts for more than half of Asia’s high-yield corporate bond issuance, China's property...
US News and World Report
Domestic Share Buyers Step in as Foreign Funds Flee China
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - As foreign funds head for the exit, Chinese stock investors are snapping up beaten-down shares of mainland firms, betting outside views of China are overly pessimistic. The gap in perceptions between offshore and onshore investors is so divergent, it has driven the wedge between markets in...
ice365.com
Melco revenue drops further in Covid-impacted Q3
Lawrence Ho, chairman and CEO of Melco, said that although the results had been difficult there had been positive developments, including a recent increase in visitors in the latter stages of the quarter. “In July, the Macau government implemented preventative measures against the pandemic and our casinos were closed for...
BT is feeling the squeeze as inflation clouds its future | Nils Pratley
Telecoms company warns of job cuts as cost pressures and energy bills threaten its financial plans
