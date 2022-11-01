ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Vice

Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.

A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
The Associated Press

Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans’ ability to spend. Annual inflation reached 10.7% in October, the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat, reported Monday. That is up from 9.9% in September and the highest since statistics began to be compiled for the eurozone in 1997. Natural gas prices skyrocketed...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slips on weak China data, firm dollar as Fed looms

Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory activity data and as the dollar firmed on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve might not tone down its aggressive stance on monetary policy. Oct 31 (Reuters) - Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory...
ice365.com

Wynn shares surge after Fertitta grabs 6% stake

In an SEC filing released over the weekend, Wynn disclosed that Fertitta has acquired 6.9 million shares in the Las Vegas-based business, making him the second largest single investor in the company after Elaine Wynn – who has a 9% stake. Fertitta has extensive experience in both hospitality and...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Defying gloom, Ferrari sees strong demand for luxury cars

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ferrari (RACE.MI) said it was confident about its prospects for this year and the next as demand for its luxury cars as well its pricing power remain strong despite broader economic worries in many of its main markets.
ice365.com

Macau October revenue shows signs of recovery, but still down 85% from 2019

This compares with the MOP2.96bn reported by the special administrative region for September, which was 49.6% below the 2021 total. This represents a 31.8% increase month-on-month in revenue. However even this modest recovery is still 85.3% below the pre-pandemic 2019 October revenue of MOP26.4bn. The continuing recovery in monthly revenue...
msn.com

China Reopening Is Dominant Theme as Traders Seek an End to Rout

(Bloomberg) -- If October was all about the Communist Party Congress, the flavor of this month for Chinese stock markets is the speculation around the nation’s reopening. Equities rallied over the first two days of November as traders disgruntled by months of losses found succor in unverified social media posts that signaled Beijing is planning to move away from its stringent Covid Zero strategy. Stocks slumped again on Thursday as China’s top health body reiterated its commitment to the policy. A weak global backdrop given the Federal Reserve’s hawkish comments didn’t help.
Reuters

Euro zone factory downturn deepened in Oct as demand slumped

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The decline in euro zone manufacturing activity was sharper than initially estimated last month, indicating that the sector is in recession, as the cost of living crisis put a big dent in demand, a survey showed on Wednesday.
US News and World Report

Asia Bond Funds Dump China in Favour of Cash After High-Yield Rout

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Bond fund managers with strategies focused on Asian high-yield issuers have switched to cash and other non-China assets after suffering huge losses in China’s corporate bond market. Once a sought-after investment that accounts for more than half of Asia’s high-yield corporate bond issuance, China's property...
US News and World Report

Domestic Share Buyers Step in as Foreign Funds Flee China

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - As foreign funds head for the exit, Chinese stock investors are snapping up beaten-down shares of mainland firms, betting outside views of China are overly pessimistic. The gap in perceptions between offshore and onshore investors is so divergent, it has driven the wedge between markets in...
ice365.com

Melco revenue drops further in Covid-impacted Q3

Lawrence Ho, chairman and CEO of Melco, said that although the results had been difficult there had been positive developments, including a recent increase in visitors in the latter stages of the quarter. “In July, the Macau government implemented preventative measures against the pandemic and our casinos were closed for...

