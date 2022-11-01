USC football: the state of the program entering November

It’s the month of November. We got past October and Halloween and trick-or-treating. More than 60 percent of the college football season has been completed. If we aren’t in the home stretch, we are certainly getting close.

Here’s a rundown of all the topic we hit on in this broadcast, which took stock of the USC program at the start of November:

SHOWDOWN SATURDAY, PART TWO

If we do have a situation where Utah, Oregon, USC, and UCLA are all still alive in the Pac-12 title chase on Nov. 19 (which is probable), we noted that it will be interesting to see when those two games start.

We specifically mentioned that if Utah-Oregon is a day game, USC-UCLA could be a night game in which the Trojans and Bruins know the score of Utes-Ducks. More specifically, the Utah-Oregon outcome could make USC-UCLA a true play-in game if Utah-UO is played first. If Utah-Oregon is played second, it might be a different story.

CAL INSIDER JAKE CURTIS

Beginning at 1:06:20 in the USC show linked to above, we had Cal Golden Bear insider Jake Curtis on the broadcast to discuss the Cal football team and the matchup against USC. We also talked about Justin Wilcox and whether he is on the hot seat.

Follow Jake’s Cal Golden Bear site here.

We thank Jake for joining the show.

LOSS OF TRADITION AND STATURE FOR NON-PLAYOFF BOWLS

We discussed how the Gator Bowl used to be a really, really big deal, and how that era of college football was so special.

This is a different way of saying that if USC makes the Cotton Bowl, we really need to appreciate that as a big achievement, even if the national recognition and buzz might not reflect that.

JOE STARKEY

Before the show ended, we noted that the radio voice of Cal football, Joe Starkey — also the former voice of the San Francisco 49ers — is concluding his career as the voice of the Golden Bears. He called “The Play” in 1982 against Stanford, and he has been the voice of Cal football since 1975. What a legendary career, 48 years long.