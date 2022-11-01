Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
Woman arrested on felony charge of abuse of a disabled person
DOVER, Craven County — A Craven County woman was arrested on a felony charge of physically abusing a severely autistic person at an alternative living facility. Patricia Howard, 57, was charged with five felony counts of assault on a disabled adult and two counts of communicating threats. After an...
Child’s death in Rocky Mount ruled homicide, boyfriend facing charges
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — The death of a 15-month-old boy in Rocky Mount has now been classified as a homicide with the mother’s boyfriend charged with murder and child abuse. Isaiah Miller, 19, was arrested by Rocky Mount police and charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse on Wednesday. The charges came after […]
WITN
Case closed in Jacksonville deadly stabbing at high school, records sealed
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The case is closed on a deadly stabbing at an Eastern Carolina high school and the public will never know the outcome. Saddique Melvin was killed, while another student was sent to the hospital with injuries in the September 1st attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville.
cbs17
Goldsboro man charged with murder 2 months after fatal shooting, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Goldsboro man has been arrested on a murder charge nearly two months after another man was shot to death. The city’s police department says Shadell Barksdale, 32, was arrested Thursday on an open count of murder in addition to a misdemeanor probation violation.
wcti12.com
Three arrested following shots fired incident in New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — Three men are facing charges following a shots fired incident in New Bern that happened in the Watson Ave. area on Nov. 2, 2022. A New Bern police officer heard shots in the area and then saw a vehicle leaving the area at a high speed.
cbs17
15-month-old boy’s death now ruled a homicide in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 15-month-old boy who died in Rocky Mount in late October has now had his death ruled a homicide after his mother’s boyfriend was arrested and charged with murder and child abuse, the Rocky Mount Police Department said late Wednesday night. The boy’s...
WITN
Woman charged with attempted murder following Kinston shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Kinston police say they have charged a woman with attempted murder after they say she fired a gun toward a juvenile but did not hit that person. Officers responded to 1700 block of Carey Road Tuesday in reference to a gunshot. They say no one had been...
wnctimes.com
NC Governor Offers Reward in Halifax Murders
Is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or persons responsible. On April 6, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. In response to a reported shooting, the Weldon Police Department was summoned to the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon, North Carolina. When Weldon police arrived, they discovered Ms. Webb and Mr. Miles already deceased from gunshot wounds.
cbs17
1 seriously injured in Goldsboro shooting, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was seriously injured after being shot, according to Goldsboro police. This happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Randall Lane. Police said the victim was located in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue, and he was being driven in a personal vehicle, but stopped to call for help.
roanokebeacon.com
2 more shootings, 1 warrant in 3 days
Violence continues to wrack Plymouth as two shootings in three days last week capped a month of gunfire at- tacks that authorities attribute to gang conflict in many cases. Thirty-four-year-old Jamar Mcallister became the latest victim in the wee hours Sunday morning, October 30, when a volley of gunfire on East Main Street left him with a wound in the hip area.
wcti12.com
Jacksonville man sentenced to 15 years on meth trafficking charges
RALEIGH, Wake County — A Jacksonville man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Lee Graham, 31, was also sentenced to five years supervised release for trafficking more than 229 grams of crystal methamphetamine and using a gun in connection with the drug trafficking. Graham...
Suspect in 2018 robbery arrested after DNA evidence
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect in a 2018 robbery has been arrested after DNA evidence was collected in the case. Izarion Shiquan Blango, 21, of Greenville, was arrested on Oct. 26 by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the following charges: Breaking or entering Safecracking Larceny of firearm Attempt to obtain property by false […]
jocoreport.com
Police Seek Public Help In Murder Investigation
SELMA – Selma Police are asking for assistance from the public in a homicide investigation. Around 2:08am, Sunday, October 16th, officers were dispatched to a parking lot adjacent to The Diamond District Lounge at 1688 S. Pollock Street (US 301). Officers located two people at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.
Grifton teen charged in accidental death of Kinston teen
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton 19-year-old is facing charges after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Kinston Saturday afternoon. Kinston police said they responded to the 700 block of East Vernon Avenue to a report of someone shot. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the […]
Jacksonville man sentenced after pleading guilty to drug-related charges
RALEIGH, N.C. –– A Jacksonville man has been sentenced after he pled guilty in April on drug-related charges. Justin Tyshawn Pickett, 30, was sentenced on Tuesday to 180 months in prison and 60 months supervised release for trafficking crystal methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. On April 12, Pickett pleaded guilty […]
15 years in prison for eastern NC drug trafficker arrested with heroin, crack, loaded gun, feds say
He pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking crystal methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than nine years in prison for firearm charge
An Ayden man was sentenced Friday, October 28, 2022 to 110 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a press release from the Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Hia-Keem Don’ae Rice pleaded guilty to the charge on October 12, 2021.
North Carolina dad arrested after kidnapping 7-year-old son, police say
On Sunday at 11 a.m., officers with the Wendell Police Department responded at the 400 block of Wendell Falls Parkway in reference to a kidnapping.
First responders take to the water to raise money for Wayne Co. Deputy’s family
A group of first responders are using a days-long kayak trip to raise money for the family of a Wayne County deputy who was shot and killed during a standoff over the summer.
WITN
Police arrest men for assault of Beaufort County restaurant owner
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested after a restaurant owner was robbed and assaulted when he showed up to open for business on Monday, October 24th. The owner of Frank and Shirley’s was able to describe the men who attacked him with security camera footage and assistance from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were able to arrest and charge the men responsible.
Comments / 0