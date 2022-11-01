Read full article on original website
Inside Man review: David Tennant and Stanley Tucci star in crime crowd pleaser now on Netflix
What happens when ordinary people fall down the rabbit hole of extraordinary criminal activity? This is a premise that has captivated prestige television in recent years, from Sally Wainwright’s miraculous Happy Valley to Noah Hawley’s pitch-black re-imagination of Fargo. Normal people – neither good nor bad – trapped in a cycle of bad decisions. And this is the territory that Steven Moffatt – ex of the parishes of Doctor Who and Sherlock – is treading with his new four-part BBC thriller, Inside Man.The man on the inside is Stanley Tucci’s Jefferson Grieff, a former professor of criminology now on...
'The Suspect's' Aidan Turner on Preparing for Dark Role in AMC Series (Exclusive)
Aidan Turner is showcasing his versatility as an actor in the new series The Suspect. Based on the bestselling novel by acclaimed crime writer Michael Robotham, Turner plays Joseph 'Joe' O'Loughlin, who appears to have a perfect life. He has a beautiful wife, a loving daughter, and a successful career as a clinical psychologist. But nothing can be taken for granted and there's always a threat that things can unravel in unimaginable ways. In Joe's case, all it takes is a murdered girl, a troubled young patient, and the biggest lie of his life. Caught in an increasingly complex web of deceit, Joe risks everything as he embarks upon a search for a killer that will take him into the darkest recesses of the human mind.
‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror
Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
‘Accused’: Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale Among Cast Featured In First Promo For Fox Anthology Drama Series
Fox has unveiled the first on-air promo for its upcoming anthology drama Accused, based on the International Emmy-winning British series. The project comes from 24 executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa and House creator/executive producer David Shore. The stellar cast includes Rachel Bilson, Whitney Cummings, Oscar nominee Abigail Breslin, Emmy winners Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale, Molly Parker, Rhea Perlman, Malcolm-Jamal Warner along with Wendell Pierce, Jack Davenport and more. Based on the BBC’s crime anthology, where each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial, Accused is told from the defendant’s point of view. In the Fox version, which is keeping the...
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Usman Umar Agrees to Meet Cousin to Potentially Marry Instead of Kimberly Menzies
During the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Kimberly and Usman had an important talk. He had said some extremely hurtful things to her. And he did offer a partial apology. But the main problem — Usman’s mother’s resistance — did not go away. So they...
Carrie Ann Inaba Calls Out Emma Slater During 'Dancing with the Stars' Live Broadcast
For a minute, it looked as if things were getting heated at the Dancing with the Stars judges table when Carrie Ann Inaba was critiquing Vinny Guadagnino’s paso doble with pro partner Koko Iwasaki and had to stop to take Emma Slater to task, chiding her, “Emma, is that you?" And then adding, "Have you danced yet?”
General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud Shares a Photo That — Whaaa? — Reveals The Hook’s Identity
Well, a Hook’s identity. The residents of Port Charles have frantically been trying to catch the town’s Hook Killer and though they haven’t had much luck as of late, General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) took a page from the ABC soap’s latest persona and added her own twist. The actress shared a photo dressed up as Captain Hook. However, instead of a naughty parrot seated on her shoulder, she had her faithful pup sitting comfortably at her side.
Lauren Graham Opens Up About Peter Krause Split for 1st Time: I Didn’t Ask ‘Fundamental Questions’
Bouncing back. Lauren Graham opened up about her split from Peter Krause for the first time — and revealed that they didn’t see eye to eye on a few important things. "I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there," Graham, 55, told People in […]
Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Look So Smitten in Rare Double Date Photo With Drew Scott & Linda Phan
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are giving us cuteness overload with these new photos of them celebrating Halloween. In a carousel of pictures on Instagram, the HGTV star and the New Girl alum are seen rocking their festive fits: Scott is Marvel’s Doctor Strange while Deschanel is Lady Guinevere. And, though they’re not in a couples’ costume, they look surprisingly great together. “I always figured if Dr. Strange could manipulate time… clearly he’d go back and rescue Lady Guinevere,” Scott wrote in the caption connecting their seemingly disconnected looks. “Happy Halloween everyone… be safe out there 🎃” In the third shot of...
Andy Cohen reveals contents of Lisa Rinna’s untouched reunion envelopes
But now, he said it. Days after the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 reunion wrapped, Andy Cohen addressed fans’ lingering desperation to know what was inside the untouched manilla envelopes Lisa Rinna brought with her to the set that day. On the latest episode of his SiriusXM radio show, “Andy Cohen Live,” the the Bravo boss revealed that the envelopes contained “receipts relating to the Elton John AIDS Foundation ticket snafu.” “We just wound up cutting it all out,” he explained, adding that “there were a lot of decisions made in the edit to cut down many conversations.” In fact, Cohen, 54,...
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And
Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
Robert begins to suspect Holly on General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers say it won't be long before Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) will realized that something is off with Holly Sutton ( Emma Samms). When she first arrived back in Port Charles she turned off Robert's cell phone so he did not get the calls that Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) had been arrested. Fans also thought it was odd that Holly walked up to Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) and slapped him all the while claiming she did not know him.
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Kyle From ‘Below Deck Med’ Makes History as First Yachtie Replaced for Injury in History of Series
Despite a slew of 'Below Deck' yachties having accidents and getting injured on the show, stew Kyle Viljoen is the first to leave because of his injury.
Celine Dion Cozies Up To Sam Heughan On Set Of New Movie In 1st Photo Of Her In Months: See Pic
Celine Dion‘s Instagram account has shared a brand-new photo of the 52-year-old musical icon! In the image shared on Nov. 2 (seen here), the five-time Grammy winner cuddled up to Outlander star Sam Heughan in outtakes from the set of their new movie, Love Again, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. Sam, 42, lounged on a beige carpet with Celine in jeans and a busy dragon-print button-down, while the singer and actress looked cozy in light purple sweats and a burgundy turtleneck sweater. The pair appeared to be in deep conversation and had concerned looks on their faces.
Chicago West 'coming for Kendall' as she steals the spotlight from North
Chicago West transformed for this year’s Halloween costume as she stole the spotlight from sister North, fans joked the little star is coming after Kendall’s modeling career. Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago, is no stranger to stealing her family’s spotlight. However, in the latest Instagram post with her...
Matthew Perry "begged" Friends producers to drop "Chandler speak": "Could it be more annoying?"
Could Matthew Perry’s memoir be any more surprising? Excerpts released over the past week have revealed that the Friends actor suffered a near-death experience while shooting a cut role in Don’t Look Up, doesn’t put much stock in Salma Hayek’s acting advice, and is disappointed that Keanu Reeves is alive for some reason (although he did roll his death wishes back in a followup statement).
