Westport, CT

Saferides Ridgefield applications OPEN NOW through Friday, November 11

Applications for Saferides Ridgefield are open NOW through Friday, November 11. High school juniors and seniors are encouraged to apply at saferidesofridgefield.org. Each year, RHS Seniors and Juniors volunteer their time, gas and vehicles to keep impaired drivers off our community's roads. Saferides operates on Friday and Saturday evenings during the school year, staffed by student volunteers to provide a safe anonymous ride to get someone safely home.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
GBS Begins Selection Process for Maestro Successor

Bridgeport, CT - After a spectacular season premiere concert on September 10, the Greater Bridgeport Symphony (GBS) begins the process of auditioning a successor to replace beloved Music Director Eric Jacobsen, who will be stepping down from his role with GBS at the end of this, his ninth season, on April 8, 2023.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Stacey’s Totally Baked hosts Grand Opening in Ridgefield on Saturday, November 12!

Stacey’s Totally Baked is a cake shop that Stacey Sussman has run from her home kitchen for the last 6 years…but no longer!. Please join us on Saturday, November 12 at 11 am to celebrate the grand opening of the new Stacey’s Totally Baked location in Copps Hill Common – 113 Danbury Road; Ridgefield, CT. There will be free cupcake samples and raffles.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
How YOU can put the "Kind" in World Kindess Week at Lewisboro Library

World Kindness Week is November 7 – November 13. During this week, groups and individuals are encouraged to go out of their way to be kind to others, whether it be at home, work, school, or just out in public. The Library will have several opportunities that week to help community members show their kindness.
LEWISBORO, NY
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: KHYAL + KARL

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT KHYAL +...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Redding Home for Sale: 30 Mark Twain Lane - NEW PRICE!

"Stormfield" - the iconic mansion built in Redding for author Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain, who lived there from 1908 until his death in 1910. Upon surveying the countryside from his new home, Clemens exclaimed “How beautiful it all is. I did not think it could be as beautiful as this.” He stipulated the house should be built in the style of a Tuscan villa, after having enjoyed time in Italy, and derived the property's name from his short story "Captain Stormfield's Visit to Heaven."
REDDING, CT
Absentee Ballot Information for Norwalk Voters!

Attention Norwalk voters! Are you unable to make it to the polls and vote in person on November 8th? Complete and submit a request form to receive an absentee ballot by mail through the Town Clerk’s Office. In addition to the Town Clerk’s regular business hours, Monday- Friday 8:30...
NORWALK, CT

