Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer, with Evan Peters going method for months to play the eponymous killer, was a huge smash hit for Netflix. It was also met, somewhat paradoxically, with a backlash about the way it allegedly glorified Jeffrey Dahmer or underserved the stories of his victims or their families. True crime stories that take the killer’s point-of-view, or at least emphasize the killer’s point-of-view, are always kind of controversial, but something about the horror of Dahmer’s crimes and the fact that he was played by Peters just multiplied the controversy for some people. Throw in the fact that Murphy later admitted that he did reach out to the loved ones of Dahmer’s victims and “not a single person responded,” and you have a lot of support for the side arguing that maybe he shouldn’t have done this.

1 DAY AGO