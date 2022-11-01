Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Christina Applegate pushed through her M.S. diagnosis to film the final season of Dead To Me
Lifelong actor Christina Applegate received her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in the middle of shooting the third season of Netflix’s Dead To Me. In response to her condition, production for the final season shut down for five months, giving the actor time to begin treatment for the autoimmune disease. “There...
A.V. Club
Another Bridget Jones's Diary sequel could be on the way
It’s been six years since Renée Zellweger made her return as the rom-com heroine Bridget Jones, and now series author Helen Fielding is looking to bring her back to the big screen, sharing that she’s started working on a fourth feature. “Yes I’m working on it and...
Daniel Radcliffe clarifies that he didn't get ripped just to play Weird Al Yankovic and says the filmmakers 'found it funny' that he just really is that muscular
Daniel Radcliffe plays "Weird" Al Yankovic in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," itself a parody of deeply serious musician biopics.
A.V. Club
Jimmy Fallon suppresses giggles long enough to say he never purposely broke on SNL
Saturday Night Live has been home many great catchphrases. Memorable punchlines like “I’m Chevy Chase, and you’re not,” “more cowbell,” and “you like-a the juice” made the show a cultural institution and an indelible part of the American lexicon. But perhaps SNL’s most endearing catchphrase comes from famed funnyman Jimmy Fallon. Now the host of The Tonight Show, audiences can still enjoy his most famous expression: “Hahahaha.” Funnily enough, Fallon’s signature phrase was almost always improvised. In a recent chat with Interview, he claims he “never did it on purpose.”
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Sydney Sweeney Got Great Advice on Set That She Keeps on Her Phone
Sydney Sweeney learned a lot while working on 'The Handmaid's Tale.' She received some great advice that she still carries with her today.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Gets Weird
In 1993, Leslie Nielsen released his autobiography, The Naked Truth. A journeyman dramatic actor, Nielsen became an improbable leading man in late middle age, thanks to his casting by the Zuckers and Jim Abrahams in a string of their zany comedies. After a successful supporting turn in Airplane!, the Zuckers team made him the eye of several of their subsequent slapstick hurricanes, starting with the 1980s television series Police Squad! and then its trilogy of big-screen follow-ups, The Naked Gun franchise.
A.V. Club
Matthew Perry "begged" Friends producers to drop "Chandler speak": "Could it be more annoying?"
Could Matthew Perry’s memoir be any more surprising? Excerpts released over the past week have revealed that the Friends actor suffered a near-death experience while shooting a cut role in Don’t Look Up, doesn’t put much stock in Salma Hayek’s acting advice, and is disappointed that Keanu Reeves is alive for some reason (although he did roll his death wishes back in a followup statement).
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
wegotthiscovered.com
An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming
A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
wegotthiscovered.com
Polyglot horror enthusiasts sing the praises of a forgotten Netflix gem
The different cultural interpretations and swings at horror are what make it such a diverse and interesting one to consume. From Spanish-found footage zombie films to films about floating Indonesian lungs, the genre welcomes all. Netflix has often tried to capitalize on the international love for the genre, and one...
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending supernatural misfire that failed to be all things at once makes a deal with the streaming devil
The prospect of horror veteran Alexandre Aja (of High Tension, The Hills Have Eyes remake, and Piranha 3D fame) tackling an adaptation of the breakout novel by second-generation genre favorite Joe Hill with fast-rising risk-taker Daniel Radcliffe sinking his teeth into another unexpected role sounded like a match made in heaven, but Horns proved to be less than the sum of its many parts.
wegotthiscovered.com
The best horror movies on Hulu right now
Although Hulu is mainly known for its horror TV shows like Hannibal, American Horror Story, and The Exorcist, the streaming service also has a decent amount of scary films. With this list, we cover 10 horror films that you should catch during the spooky season this year. 10. Little Monsters...
A.V. Club
Florence Pugh says she was pushed to alter her face for role in sitcom that never got picked up
Florence Pugh has one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood—her theatrical pout brought vivid character to Midsommar’s Dani and Little Women’s Amy especially. But as a female actor in the spotlight, Pugh has still faced pressure to change her look to fit an inane beauty standard.
A.V. Club
Ryan Murphy stands by Dahmer, obviously, questions what “the rules” are now with this kind of stuff
Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer, with Evan Peters going method for months to play the eponymous killer, was a huge smash hit for Netflix. It was also met, somewhat paradoxically, with a backlash about the way it allegedly glorified Jeffrey Dahmer or underserved the stories of his victims or their families. True crime stories that take the killer’s point-of-view, or at least emphasize the killer’s point-of-view, are always kind of controversial, but something about the horror of Dahmer’s crimes and the fact that he was played by Peters just multiplied the controversy for some people. Throw in the fact that Murphy later admitted that he did reach out to the loved ones of Dahmer’s victims and “not a single person responded,” and you have a lot of support for the side arguing that maybe he shouldn’t have done this.
Collider
‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror
Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
A.V. Club
James Corden nearly apologizes for “inadvertently" stealing a Ricky Gervais joke
James Corden can’t catch a break this month. First, he’s denied his egg white free egg yolk omelet at Balthazar, and now he can’t tell a Ricky Gervais joke from 2018 on his talk show. During Corden’s Late Late Show monologue last night, the beleaguered host poked fun at Elon Musk’s recent Twitter buy-out. Can you blame him? Everyone can’t stand that guy!
A.V. Club
The comeback nobody asked for continues: Johnny Depp joins Rihanna’s next Savage X Fenty show
A few months ago, Johnny Depp made an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, popping up as the face of the Moon Person trophy before commercial breaks. It was the kind of thing that would’ve made perfect sense 10 or 20 years ago, but made absolutely zero sense in 2022. Setting aside any other things that Johnny Depp has done or been accusing of doing, he’s not really a musician (we made a Billy Bob Thornton joke while covering the VMAs already), he has no important connection to the VMAs or Moon People, and he hasn’t really done anything culturally relevant in a very long time. It would’ve made more sense to bring out Orlando Bloom if they absolutely need a Pirates Of The Caribbean actor. Hell, it would’ve made more sense to bring out the Orlando Magic basketball team. But, really, it would’ve made more sense to just not do it at all.
A.V. Club
Holiday movie preview: 11 burning questions about Avatar, Wakanda, Whitney Houston, Will Smith, and much more
Summer is for blockbusters, but winter is when things get really interesting at the movies. Especially this year, which offers up a season packed with long-awaited sequels, Oscar-hungry prestige dramas, and megawatt stars. At The A.V. Club we have plenty of burning questions about these year-end projects. Like which massive special effects extravaganza will claim the box office crown. Whether audiences are open to another historical drama loaded with A-listers after the Amsterdam debacle. And if Jennifer Lawrence can recapture her award-winning ways. So get yourself prepped for Hollywood’s big finish to 2022. The questions, and maybe even some answers, await.
The 5 Best New TV Shows Our Critic Watched in October 2022
From 'Interview with the Vampire' to 'Magpie Murders' to 'High School'
SFGate
‘Nocebo’ Review: She Cooks, She Cleans, She Wreaks Supernatural Vengeance
There are two ways domestic service can go in horror movies: Either the innocent worker is walking into a diabolical trap, or she (it’s almost always a woman) is in fact the smiling angel of death, bringing doom to privileged employers who are oblivious of peril until it’s too late. In Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” which reaches theaters later this month, we get Scenario No. 1. In Lorcan Finnegan’s new “Nocebo,” about another immigrant laborer hired into a wealthy household, it is No. 2.
