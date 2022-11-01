Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ESPN analyst says Tar Heels could pull the upset on Clemson if they win out
Following Clemson’s No. 4 ranking in the first installment of the College Football Playoff Committee’s rankings this fall, an ESPN analyst weighed in on the possibility of an ACC upset between the (...)
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Odds and Ends: Clemson’s CFP Chances Following Initial Rankings
View the original article to see embedded media. Clemson showing up at No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings made nearly no impact on the team's betting odds. The Tigers are listed third at -220 to reach the CFP, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. They were at -200 going into last weekend.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Clemson Tigers: Weather Report
There is talk of revenge in the air for Saturday night’s matchuo between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers — but it isn’t as simple as Dabo Swinney and D.J. Uiagalelei looking to avenge 2020’s loss in South Bend. Nope... because there’s rain in the air.
Jerome Bettis Jr. Headed Back To Notre Dame For Another Visit
Notre Dame is hosting 2025 wide receiver Jerome Bettis Jr. for its matchup against Clemson
elisportsnetwork.com
Michigan disrespected in CFP rankings? Are Wolverines better than Clemson? | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the Michigan Wolverines being ranked No. 5 in the CFP playoff rankings. Klatt talked about Michigan’s statistics and compared them to the Clemson Tigers. This post was originally published on this site.
Clemson over Michigan shows how the committee values strength of schedule
Emily Proud, Brandon Marcello and Chris Hummer discuss the decision to rank the Clemson Tigers as No. 4 and Michigan Wolverines as No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
dawgpost.com
Eli Manning Challenges Brother Peyton Manning: "Are you going to Athens?"
ATHENS - Former Tennessee Vols QB Peyton Manning said he’s not sure if he will watch Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on his old team in Athens this Saturday. Manning’s indecision lead to good-natured ribbing from his younger brother and former Ole Miss QB Eli Manning.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel reacts to Tennessee being No. 1, speaks to the challenge of the Georgia defense
Josh Heupel said the Vols understand the test at Georgia on Saturday, and it’s time to lay it all out on the line. On the SEC coaches media teleconference, Heupel reacted to Tennessee being ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. “Didn’t know where we would...
saturdaydownsouth.com
CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia
It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
Saturday will feature one of the most highly-anticipated games of the 2022 regular season. Tennessee and Georgia — which were ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in last night's first College Football Playoff rankings of the year — will face off in a marquee SEC matchup this weekend.
Edwardsburg, November 01 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Berrien Springs High School volleyball team will have a game with Niles High School on November 01, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WNDU
Youth sports complex closer to reality in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A multi-million-dollar youth sports complex is one step closer to coming to Mishawaka. The redevelopment commission approved several resolutions for the project Tuesday night. Card & Associates says their mission is to serve kids. “We’re not here to cater to the elite athlete. We are here...
buildingindiana.com
Notre Dame Dedicates New Hydro Facility
The University of Notre Dame dedicated a new hydroelectric facility, ND Hydro, along the St. Joseph River during a ceremony- in downtown South Bend. Situated along the riverbed beneath Seitz Park, the 2.5-megawatt facility started generating power for the University in May and has operated at about 70 percent capacity ever since based on spring and summer river levels.
gsabizwire.com
Truliant Begins Upstate S.C. Expansion with New Regional, Branch Offices
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Truliant Federal Credit Union announced today that it has started its South Carolina market expansion with a ribbon cutting at the Truliant Upstate Regional Office in downtown Greenville. The expansion also includes the opening of a second freestanding branch at Cherrydale Point within the next few weeks.
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B; 4 winning tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white...
go955.com
No winners in Powerball Jackpot; 1 billion now up for grabs
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot on Saturday evening, October 29, but two Michigan Lottery players are $1 million richer after the drawing. The two players matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 19-31-40-46-57 – to win...
visitoconeesc.com
Spotlight on Walhalla Hammocks and Outdoors
I recently visited a local entrepreneur who has a hobby business just a couple miles from my office. Jason Flowers owns Walhalla Hammocks and Outdoors which specializes in functional and durable camping gear. Jason has a full-time job with the School District of Oconee County but his passion is sewing....
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Dark Corner Classic Car Show returns to downtown Landrum
LANDRUM – On Saturday, November 6, the Dark Corner Classic Car Show will return to downtown Landrum. The Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on North Trade Avenue in Landrum. Last year over 200 classic automobiles registered to enter the highly anticipated car show...
worktruckonline.com
South Carolina Logging Company Adds Kenworth Fleet
In Laurens, South Carolina a family logging operation, Walker and Walker Logging, continues to grow. “Actually, it was better than usual for us,” said Tyler Walker, co-owner of Walker and Walker Logging, along with his dad Robert, his Uncle Billy, and his son Ryan. “We stayed healthy, and our logging and chip business has grown. We didn’t miss a beat. The combination of more demand for wood products and the opportunity to log areas formerly closed due to a lot of rain has kept us busy.”
abc57.com
New Barnaby's opens to the public in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A new Barnaby's restaurant opened to the public on Monday. The newest location can be found near Twin Branch Park on Lincolnway East. Its owner, Mike Lane, is a longtime Barnaby's employee. He opened a Granger location on Cleveland Road last year. After some delays, the Twin...
Comments / 0