Clemson, SC

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Odds and Ends: Clemson’s CFP Chances Following Initial Rankings

View the original article to see embedded media. Clemson showing up at No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings made nearly no impact on the team's betting odds. The Tigers are listed third at -220 to reach the CFP, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. They were at -200 going into last weekend.
CLEMSON, SC
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Clemson Tigers: Weather Report

There is talk of revenge in the air for Saturday night’s matchuo between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers — but it isn’t as simple as Dabo Swinney and D.J. Uiagalelei looking to avenge 2020’s loss in South Bend. Nope... because there’s rain in the air.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia

It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
ATHENS, GA
High School Volleyball PRO

Edwardsburg, November 01 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Berrien Springs High School volleyball team will have a game with Niles High School on November 01, 2022, 14:30:00.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
WNDU

Youth sports complex closer to reality in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A multi-million-dollar youth sports complex is one step closer to coming to Mishawaka. The redevelopment commission approved several resolutions for the project Tuesday night. Card & Associates says their mission is to serve kids. “We’re not here to cater to the elite athlete. We are here...
MISHAWAKA, IN
buildingindiana.com

Notre Dame Dedicates New Hydro Facility

The University of Notre Dame dedicated a new hydroelectric facility, ND Hydro, along the St. Joseph River during a ceremony- in downtown South Bend. Situated along the riverbed beneath Seitz Park, the 2.5-megawatt facility started generating power for the University in May and has operated at about 70 percent capacity ever since based on spring and summer river levels.
SOUTH BEND, IN
gsabizwire.com

Truliant Begins Upstate S.C. Expansion with New Regional, Branch Offices

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Truliant Federal Credit Union announced today that it has started its South Carolina market expansion with a ribbon cutting at the Truliant Upstate Regional Office in downtown Greenville. The expansion also includes the opening of a second freestanding branch at Cherrydale Point within the next few weeks.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
go955.com

No winners in Powerball Jackpot; 1 billion now up for grabs

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot on Saturday evening, October 29, but two Michigan Lottery players are $1 million richer after the drawing. The two players matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 19-31-40-46-57 – to win...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
visitoconeesc.com

Spotlight on Walhalla Hammocks and Outdoors

I recently visited a local entrepreneur who has a hobby business just a couple miles from my office. Jason Flowers owns Walhalla Hammocks and Outdoors which specializes in functional and durable camping gear. Jason has a full-time job with the School District of Oconee County but his passion is sewing....
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Dark Corner Classic Car Show returns to downtown Landrum

LANDRUM – On Saturday, November 6, the Dark Corner Classic Car Show will return to downtown Landrum. The Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on North Trade Avenue in Landrum. Last year over 200 classic automobiles registered to enter the highly anticipated car show...
LANDRUM, SC
worktruckonline.com

South Carolina Logging Company Adds Kenworth Fleet

In Laurens, South Carolina a family logging operation, Walker and Walker Logging, continues to grow. “Actually, it was better than usual for us,” said Tyler Walker, co-owner of Walker and Walker Logging, along with his dad Robert, his Uncle Billy, and his son Ryan. “We stayed healthy, and our logging and chip business has grown. We didn’t miss a beat. The combination of more demand for wood products and the opportunity to log areas formerly closed due to a lot of rain has kept us busy.”
LAURENS, SC
abc57.com

New Barnaby's opens to the public in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A new Barnaby's restaurant opened to the public on Monday. The newest location can be found near Twin Branch Park on Lincolnway East. Its owner, Mike Lane, is a longtime Barnaby's employee. He opened a Granger location on Cleveland Road last year. After some delays, the Twin...
MISHAWAKA, IN

