Reading, PA

Trio Charged In Reading Double Homicide: Police

By Mac Bullock
 5 days ago
Jonathon Rodriguez, 21, left, and Darrian Kreitz, 24, right, are charged along with Emanuel Soto, 18, in connection with a March 2022 double homicide in Reading. Photo Credit: Reading Police Department

Three Berks County men are in police custody after authorities said they carried out a double homicide early this year.

Emanuel Soto, 18, of Reading, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 31 by Reading police and FBI agents, city officials said in a press release.

His alleged co-conspirators, 21-year-old Jonathon Rodriguez of Leesport and 24-year-old Darrian Kreitz of Reading, were already jailed on unrelated charges, authorities said.

Investigators believe the trio killed Taurice Green and Marques Sudler in Reading late on the night of March 10.

Soto is charged with first-degree murder and a litany of related felonies, state court records show. He was arraigned in a hearing late on Monday where he was denied bail and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 10.

Updated charges for Rodriguez and Kreitz were not immediately available.

Comments / 18

Angeline Cinfici
5d ago

It took 7 months. I hope that they don't get a slap on the wrist for taken 2 lives. When is enough enough?

