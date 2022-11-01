ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pontevedrarecorder.com

Local girl is finalist for International Junior Miss

Gianna Capri, 8, has qualified as a finalist for the International Junior Miss Pageant to be held the week of Thanksgiving at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Gianna will represent Miss Sunshine State Jr. Pre Teen at the event. The pageant is held for girls ages 4 through 24 across six different age divisions.
ORLANDO, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

First HBCU-Inspired Elementary School opens in Jacksonville, Florida

Becoming Collegiate Academy has become Jacksonville’s first Historically Black College and University-inspired elementary school. The school’s Executive Director, Cameron Frazier, says the school was created to implement the best practices from the HBCU experience to kids early on. “We are replicating the culture of Historically Black College and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

SPOTLIGHT: Jacksonville PorchFest Returns

JACKSONVILLE, Fl — It’s going to be a great weekend of local events, including PorchFest, a free event held in Springfield, just north of downtown Jacksonville on Saturday. Dozens of bands will perform on porches in the historic neighborhood. Here’s a list of a number of events happening...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

The Greek Festival is back this weekend

The 2022 Jacksonville Greek Festival is back!. This year’s festival will be held on November 4th-6th at a new campus on 12760 Beach Blvd. There will be food, fun, and a cultural experience for the entire family. Delicious Homemade Greek food. Live music and dancing. Family friendly environment. Amazing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Kids Free November in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Moms, a locally founded, digital media resource dedicated to highlighting all of the fun that Jacksonville has to offer announces all things free for kids in November. These one-day, day trips are good for families - 5 kids in some venues and one paying...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

A night to remember, a Night Under the Stars

It was a special evening that brought philanthropic-minded corporate and prominent patrons together for an evening of impact and fun that included cocktails, dinner, a competitive live and silent auction; not to mention — a special mission segment called Fund A Cure — followed by dancing and time with friends, old and new.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
First Coast News

TIAA Bank will be sold, renamed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. TIAA announced the sale of TIAA Bank on Wednesday in a press release. The move is part of the company's "long-term strategic plan to refocus on the company’s retirement business and Nuveen, its asset manager." TIAA Bank's...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Artificial reefs making way to local coastlines

More artificial reefs are coming to the coast of Jacksonville as the underwater attractions for fish, coral and other sea life have the potential to feed seafood lovers and the local economy alike. Erin Johnson of the North Florida Marine Association said the organization donated some $2,500 last August to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO presence at Auburn Glen Apartments on the Southside Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is police presence at Auburn Glen Apartments on Jacksonville's Southside Tuesday night. First Coast News received reports of activity at 8024 Southside Blvd around 11:30 p.m. from multiple viewers. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not yet commented on this ongoing situation as of midnight.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

It’s back: Clay County curbside recycling returns in December

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Curbside recycling is resuming in Clay County after the county canceled it due to COVID-19 and staffing issues back in the summer of 2020. The Clay County Board of County Commissioners announced Thursday that the long-awaited return of recycling will resume on Monday, Dec. 5 for the unincorporated areas of Clay County and the City of Keystone Heights.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Neighborhoods: Lakewood

Located along San Jose Boulevard, between New Rose and Christopher Creeks, Lakewood is a neighborhood that was developed following the end of World War II, as a result of the G.I. Bill. Also known as the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, the G.I. Bill provided a range of benefits for World War II veterans, including low-cost mortgages and low interest loans. Intended to accommodate Jim Crow laws, the administering of the G.I. Bill was discriminatory in nature, fueling segregation and White flight from America’s urban centers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Free family fun: Save big during ‘Kids Free November’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Visit Jacksonville has once again partnered with the city’s top family attractions for Kids Free November, a special month-long promotion that offers free admission and other discounted activities for children at local museums and attractions. During Kids Free November, listed participants will offer free admission...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy