‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the yearZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
What is not working? Clay County holds community walk to survey area of Wells RoadZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com
Local girl is finalist for International Junior Miss
Gianna Capri, 8, has qualified as a finalist for the International Junior Miss Pageant to be held the week of Thanksgiving at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Gianna will represent Miss Sunshine State Jr. Pre Teen at the event. The pageant is held for girls ages 4 through 24 across six different age divisions.
thewestsidegazette.com
First HBCU-Inspired Elementary School opens in Jacksonville, Florida
Becoming Collegiate Academy has become Jacksonville’s first Historically Black College and University-inspired elementary school. The school’s Executive Director, Cameron Frazier, says the school was created to implement the best practices from the HBCU experience to kids early on. “We are replicating the culture of Historically Black College and...
Bring on the cotton candy! Jacksonville Fair returns to the Bold City
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is back! The event opens Thursday, Nov. 3 and runs until Nov. 13. Here is your guide for everything you need to know to make the most of the fun, food and entertainment. LOCATION. Jacksonville Fairgrounds located in the Sports Complex...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Agricultural Fair returns, holds opening day on Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 2022 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is back and will be held from Thursday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 13. The 11-day event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds near TIAA Bank Field kicks off at 3 p.m. Thursday when the gates open. The fair will feature an...
SPOTLIGHT: Jacksonville PorchFest Returns
JACKSONVILLE, Fl — It’s going to be a great weekend of local events, including PorchFest, a free event held in Springfield, just north of downtown Jacksonville on Saturday. Dozens of bands will perform on porches in the historic neighborhood. Here’s a list of a number of events happening...
News4Jax.com
The Greek Festival is back this weekend
The 2022 Jacksonville Greek Festival is back!. This year’s festival will be held on November 4th-6th at a new campus on 12760 Beach Blvd. There will be food, fun, and a cultural experience for the entire family. Delicious Homemade Greek food. Live music and dancing. Family friendly environment. Amazing...
Kids Free November in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Moms, a locally founded, digital media resource dedicated to highlighting all of the fun that Jacksonville has to offer announces all things free for kids in November. These one-day, day trips are good for families - 5 kids in some venues and one paying...
Sheriff candidates react to rising homicide numbers in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There have been more homicides in Jacksonville this year than in all of 2021, and there are still two months left in 2022. 132 homicides have already been committed this year. That’s one more than the city saw in all of 2021, and 17 more than...
residentnews.net
A night to remember, a Night Under the Stars
It was a special evening that brought philanthropic-minded corporate and prominent patrons together for an evening of impact and fun that included cocktails, dinner, a competitive live and silent auction; not to mention — a special mission segment called Fund A Cure — followed by dancing and time with friends, old and new.
News4Jax.com
Training drills to be held at Naval Hospital Jacksonville on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you hear explosions and gunfire from the Naval Hospital at Naval Air Station Jacksonville on Friday, don’t be alarmed — it’s only training drills. The Naval Hospital will be holding “training evolutions” on Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., which...
Gov. DeSantis weighs in after antisemitic displays in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a string of antisemitic incidents in Jacksonville, culminating in a disturbing incident at TIAA Bank Field during the city's biggest weekend, the Governor of Florida is weighing in. Jeremy Redfern, a spokesperson for the Governor's Office, says, "Gov. DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish...
TIAA Bank will be sold, renamed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. TIAA announced the sale of TIAA Bank on Wednesday in a press release. The move is part of the company's "long-term strategic plan to refocus on the company’s retirement business and Nuveen, its asset manager." TIAA Bank's...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Leaders were warned in 2014 that a Jacksonville law school would fail. 7 years later, it closed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 43,000-square-foot building on Jacksonville’s Southside now sits empty after Florida Coastal School of Law — once considered a respected, up-and-coming Jacksonville law school — closed its doors for good at the end of the 2021 spring semester. The school had been declining...
residentnews.net
Artificial reefs making way to local coastlines
More artificial reefs are coming to the coast of Jacksonville as the underwater attractions for fish, coral and other sea life have the potential to feed seafood lovers and the local economy alike. Erin Johnson of the North Florida Marine Association said the organization donated some $2,500 last August to...
Photos: Halloween costumes from across the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's finally Halloween! We asked First Coast News viewers to submit their best Halloween costume. From positively adorable to slightly scary, here are some of the best costumes we've seen so far. Of course some of the news staff had to join in on the fun.
First Coast News
JSO presence at Auburn Glen Apartments on the Southside Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is police presence at Auburn Glen Apartments on Jacksonville's Southside Tuesday night. First Coast News received reports of activity at 8024 Southside Blvd around 11:30 p.m. from multiple viewers. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not yet commented on this ongoing situation as of midnight.
News4Jax.com
It’s back: Clay County curbside recycling returns in December
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Curbside recycling is resuming in Clay County after the county canceled it due to COVID-19 and staffing issues back in the summer of 2020. The Clay County Board of County Commissioners announced Thursday that the long-awaited return of recycling will resume on Monday, Dec. 5 for the unincorporated areas of Clay County and the City of Keystone Heights.
thejaxsonmag.com
Neighborhoods: Lakewood
Located along San Jose Boulevard, between New Rose and Christopher Creeks, Lakewood is a neighborhood that was developed following the end of World War II, as a result of the G.I. Bill. Also known as the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, the G.I. Bill provided a range of benefits for World War II veterans, including low-cost mortgages and low interest loans. Intended to accommodate Jim Crow laws, the administering of the G.I. Bill was discriminatory in nature, fueling segregation and White flight from America’s urban centers.
News4Jax.com
Free family fun: Save big during ‘Kids Free November’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Visit Jacksonville has once again partnered with the city’s top family attractions for Kids Free November, a special month-long promotion that offers free admission and other discounted activities for children at local museums and attractions. During Kids Free November, listed participants will offer free admission...
flaglerlive.com
The Next Coroner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam: Powerful Panel Narrows List of Candidates to 5
The committee tasked with recommending a new medical examiner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam County this morning narrowed its search to five applicants who will be interviewed for the $320,000-a-year job on December 6 in St. Augustine. “The medical examiner position impacts our community very significantly,” State Attorney R.J....
