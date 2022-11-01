ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, NJ

Montclair Local

Montclair athletic director accepts job in Pennsylvania

Montclair High School Athletic Director Patrick Scarpello has accepted a job in a Pennsylvania school district. Scarpello will be the athletic director for the New Hope-Solebury School District in New Hope, Pennsylvania. His appointment was approved by the New Hope-Solebury School Board at its Oct. 27 meeting. The board meeting agenda shows Scarpello’s start date as “to be decided.” His salary will be $105,000 plus benefits.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
247Sports

Rutgers Basketball names team captains

Rutgers basketball has named three team captains heading into the 2022-23 season with tip-off just five days away. Tonight, a trip of upperclassmen were announced with the captain distinction. Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi now share the captain title. It is the first time any of these three...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
PIX11

Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
RUTHERFORD, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations

Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location

HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
HOBOKEN, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Three New Jersey Towns Make 50 Best Places To Live In The U.S. List

What’s better than one New Jersey town making the list? Three! According to Money.com, New Jersey is where you want to be if you’re considering to relocate. The first New Jersey town to make the list is Jersey City. On the “50 Best Places To Live In The U.S.” list, Jersey City comes in at No. 10. The second-largest city in New Jersey behind Newark is also the most ethnically diverse in the nation. Jersey City gives you the best of both worlds living in the Garden State as its close proximity to New York attracts most newcomers to the city. It is often referred to as New York’s sixth borough. According to Money.com, Jersey City has a population of 283,496, a median household income of $92,183, a median home price of $605,831 and an unemployment rate of 3.9%.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Roll Up: Asian Fusion Restaurant Opens In Englewood

A Caribbean Asian-fusion restaurant has opened in Bergen County. Boasting its signature oxtail roll, CZEN, is ready to roll on North Van Brunt Street in Englewood. The menu includes a variety sushi, bao buns, fried wings, tempura fish cakes, a variety of noodle bowls and dishes, oxtail, jerky, stir fry and more.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Planet Fitness sets location for newest N.J. gym

Popular fitness center chain Planet Fitness is set to open another location in New Jersey. Planet Fitness is coming to Hawthorne in December at 204 Wagaraw Rd., across the street from Hawthorne Tennis Courts. Planet Fitness of Hawthorne is expected to open in December, although an exact opening date has...
HAWTHORNE, NJ

