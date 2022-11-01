Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two NJ Men Recognized for Contributions Towards Arrest of Serial Predator in RockawayMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
No. 13 West Orange avenges playoff loss in win over No. 2 Kearny, reaching N1G4 final
The rosters had changed. The venue was different. Even the weather—with temperatures that aligned more with Opening Day than the later rounds in the state tournament—had provided a stark change of tune. But for West Orange, the emotion and pain that it felt a year ago in a...
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Justin Scavalla made five saves as second-seeded West Orange, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated 10th-seeded Columbia, 2-0, in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 quarterfinals in West Orange. It is the 13th shutout of the season for Scavalla, who also eclipsed the 100 save mark for...
MaxPreps
High school basketball rankings: Roselle Catholic opens at No. 1 in Preseason MaxPreps Top 25
Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) begins the season as our team to beat after capturing its fifth New Jersey Tournament of Champions title last season to finish the year ranked No. 4 nationally with a record of 29-2. The Lions look to continue their ascension this season behind one of the...
Montclair athletic director accepts job in Pennsylvania
Montclair High School Athletic Director Patrick Scarpello has accepted a job in a Pennsylvania school district. Scarpello will be the athletic director for the New Hope-Solebury School District in New Hope, Pennsylvania. His appointment was approved by the New Hope-Solebury School Board at its Oct. 27 meeting. The board meeting agenda shows Scarpello’s start date as “to be decided.” His salary will be $105,000 plus benefits.
Rutgers Basketball names team captains
Rutgers basketball has named three team captains heading into the 2022-23 season with tip-off just five days away. Tonight, a trip of upperclassmen were announced with the captain distinction. Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi now share the captain title. It is the first time any of these three...
CBS Sports
Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings: No. 18 Archbishop Stepinac
No. 18 Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.) State championships: 1 CHSAA title (2018), 1 Federation title (2018) Height: 6-0 | Class: Sophomore (2025) Height: 6-5 | Class: Senior (2023) National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted. G — Howard Eisley Jr. Height: 5-11 | Class: Junior (2024) National rank: Unranked...
Field of Dreams: Restoration work nearly complete on historic Hinchliffe Stadium
Hinchliffe Stadium was a home field for Black baseball players excluded from the Major Leagues in the 1930s and 1940s. But for the last 25 years, the stadium has been nearly forgotten.
Ramen Restaurant Racking Up Rave Reviews Expands To Bergen County
A ramen restaurant with great reviews online is opening another location in Bergen County. Menya Ramen House first came to Metuchen, thanks to a trio of "corporate hacks/has-beens who decided it was a good idea to pursue this passion as a second or third job," its website says. And they...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 19-25, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 19-25, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail
RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
Award Winning Pizzaiolo Returns To NJ Roots With Opening Of Morristown Restaurant
An award-winning pizza chef is returning to his cheesy, saucy, crispy New Jersey roots with the opening of his new restaurant in Morristown. Coniglios is now open at 11 South St. in Morristown, taking over for Bareburger, which closed in March. Nino Coniglio, a Garden State native, moved to Brooklyn...
Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location
HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
The 8 Best Bagel Shops in Westchester County
What is living in New York and not knowing where to get the best bagels, it is every New Yorker’s right to know where to get a delicious New York standard bagel. No need to worry, we got you covered on where to go for the best, the doughiest and even some different types of bagels that you’ll be craving for a couple of baker's dozen.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Three New Jersey Towns Make 50 Best Places To Live In The U.S. List
What’s better than one New Jersey town making the list? Three! According to Money.com, New Jersey is where you want to be if you’re considering to relocate. The first New Jersey town to make the list is Jersey City. On the “50 Best Places To Live In The U.S.” list, Jersey City comes in at No. 10. The second-largest city in New Jersey behind Newark is also the most ethnically diverse in the nation. Jersey City gives you the best of both worlds living in the Garden State as its close proximity to New York attracts most newcomers to the city. It is often referred to as New York’s sixth borough. According to Money.com, Jersey City has a population of 283,496, a median household income of $92,183, a median home price of $605,831 and an unemployment rate of 3.9%.
San Diego, Miami, Puerto Rico and Honolulu? Why all this travel by school officials in Newark? | Editorial
During an 8-month period this year, the Newark school district sent staffers to conferences in Las Vegas, New Orleans, Orlando, Atlanta, Palm Springs, Puerto Rico and Honolulu, according to travel expenses approved by the school board and posted online. The board itself is also taking trips to nice, sunny locations....
3 New Jersey cities named among best places to live
Money.com has released their annual list of the best places to live and three New Jersey towns made the top 50. The three cities are: Jersey City (#10), Fort Lee (#14) and Morristown (#30). About Jersey City, Money writes:. "Potential residents have their choice of a wide variety of neighborhoods...
Roll Up: Asian Fusion Restaurant Opens In Englewood
A Caribbean Asian-fusion restaurant has opened in Bergen County. Boasting its signature oxtail roll, CZEN, is ready to roll on North Van Brunt Street in Englewood. The menu includes a variety sushi, bao buns, fried wings, tempura fish cakes, a variety of noodle bowls and dishes, oxtail, jerky, stir fry and more.
Planet Fitness sets location for newest N.J. gym
Popular fitness center chain Planet Fitness is set to open another location in New Jersey. Planet Fitness is coming to Hawthorne in December at 204 Wagaraw Rd., across the street from Hawthorne Tennis Courts. Planet Fitness of Hawthorne is expected to open in December, although an exact opening date has...
Montclair, NJ Mayor Sean Spiller is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?
Montclair Township Mayor Sean Spiller at an event in 2021. The mayor is considered an up-and-comer in New Jersey politics, and a potential future gubernatorial candidate. Mayor Sean Spiller finds himself connected, directly or indirectly, to several accusations of poor governance. [ more › ]
