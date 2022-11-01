Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Williams leads Auburn to exhibition hoops victory over UAH
AUBURN, Alabama–Jaylin Williams produced plenty of senior moments and most of them were good ones as he came off the bench to lead Auburn to an 87-69 exhibition basketball victory over UAH on Wednesday night. Williams made all six of his field goals as he led all scorers with...
247Sports
VIDEO: New AD John Cohen greets Auburn basketball following win
AUBURN, Alabama—It hasn't taken new AD John Cohen very long to begin making an impact on the Auburn athletics department. Officially hired on Monday evening, Cohen was in town on Tuesday and spent time at baseball before touring the facilities and getting a feel for the campus. On Wednesday morning, Cohen held his first staff meeting and it was a very positive experience according to several in attendance.
247Sports
Deion Sanders asked about Auburn coaching vacancy, thankful for exposure
Deion Sanders is circulating as a candidate of interest for the Auburn Tigers following this week's firing of coach Bryan Harsin and Jackson State's leader was asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference. “I’ve heard from the Tigers, (the) Jackson State Tigers ... I thought you was...
Deion Sanders gets asked about Auburn coaching search, thankful for Jackson State football's exposure
Deion Sanders' name circulates as a potential candidate for Auburn football, following Bryan Harsin's firing Monday, and Jackson State's head coach is thankful for the exposure. Asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference, Sanders explained, shining a light on the HBCU's link to the Power Five level.
Lane Kiffin answers question about his interest in Auburn job
Lane Kiffin was asked the question Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. If Auburn were interested in him, as has been repeatedly reported over the last few days, would he have interest in them?. The answer was not surprising. "We don't really comment on those things in-season," Kiffin said. "They happen...
247Sports
Auburn coaching candidates: Urban Meyer, Deion Sanders lead Sporting News' top 10 options
Auburn football's firing of Bryan Harsin this week has resulted in a cavalcade of possibilities on whom the Tigers turn to next as the SEC program jumps to the forefront of job openings within the Power Five ranks. Auburn is considered one of the nation's top jobs given its placement in a recruiting hotbed and the resources the Tigers devote to football. After all, they have given their past three coaching hires since Gene Chizik's national championship in 2010 sizable buyouts.
247Sports
Auburn WR announces intention to enter transfer portal
AUBURN, Alabama—A former 4-star prospect that showed flashes of playmaking ability as a true freshman, junior wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers announced his intentions on Tuesday to enter the transfer portal when it opens on December 5. With seven receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman, Capers has seen his production drop dramatically following a six-catch year in 2021. This season he's played in just three games and has one catch for 16 yards. By not playing anymore this season, Capers would preserve a redshirt season and still have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Comments / 0