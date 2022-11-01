I’ve heard and read a lot recently on how the “regionalization”, or “School Building Construction Bond” is all about the kids, but I wonder, are they really only about the kids? Perhaps the voters of Newport and Middletown should look at the fact that it’s significantly about the parents. You know, the ones that have the opportunity to vote on the bonds effecting the future education of their children, the ones that pay taxes for that education, those that spend so much time making sure their children get placed in a safe, warm, well-lit, clean, and comfortable classroom. I wonder how many of today’s parents want a better curriculum for the kids of tomorrow than what is offered today. How many want a better learning environment and realize this is an opportunity to get it at a significant savings on their future taxes. The parents are the ones that will pay the taxes to build the buildings, heat the buildings, power the lights and computers. They will pay for the administrators, the teachers and faculty using on-line resources bought and paid for by lower shared costs for the state-of-the-art equipment used by their kids in the labs and shops. The cost of education is high and will get higher if these bonds are not supported by you, the voting parents of Newport and Middletown.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO