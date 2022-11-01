Read full article on original website
What’s On The Docket: Newport City Council Meeting on Nov. 9
Members of Newport City Council will return to the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall on Wednesday, November 9 at 6:30 pm for their next Regular Council Meeting. The agenda with supporting attachments will be available on the City of Newport’s website. CITY OF NEWPORT. DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR...
Letter To The Editor: Vote approval for students and taxes
Students and Taxes. Middletown and Newport students and citizens are on the verge of a historical change that can only benefit students’ educational experiences and provide tax relief that taxpayers can only dream about. I urge the adults to support these bond referendums in both of our communities on Tuesday, November 8th; our children already do. When these bonds pass, Newport and Middletown will be leaders and set the example for education in Rhode Island.
Letter To The Editor: When opportunity knocks – vote yes
Having been a resident of Middletown for decades, a parent of two recent Middletown High School graduates and an educator in the community, I am passionate and optimistic about the opportunities before us today and our responsibility to positively impact the future. As a member of both the Middletown School...
Letter To The Editor: Why I will vote to reject Question 5 in Newport
I first heard about the proposed administrative regionalization of Newport and Middletown school districts on March 11, 2022. Shock turned to dismay when I learned the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) had offered Middletown officials a deal to build three new schools with 80.5% reimbursement – the highest possible level of reimbursement normally offered when districts combine every grade – if Newport would agree to combine just administrative roles. As an incentive for Newport, we would receive an additional 28% reimbursement on our ongoing construction projects. Similar financing had been offered in 2019 when Newport sought Middletown’s partnership for one new regional high school. This time however, we could have all the money without the regional schools.
Letter To The Editor: Support Lou DiPalma for Senate District 12
Mental Health care is a bipartisan issue because mental illness affects all of us. Mental health and substance abuse issues can seep into every family, from every walk of life – no matter their income, ethnicity, or political beliefs. Sen. Lou DiPalma gets this. Among other things, he has...
Letter To The Editor: Oppose “Regionalization” proposal for Newport
Am writing in opposition to ballot question 5 in Newport proposing that Newport and Middletown merge our school committees and create a new finance committee. My views in this letter are supported by my close following of this proposal since the spring, and are informed by my experiences as a Rogers graduate, a current parent of a kindergartener in Newport Public Schools, my professional experience in finance, and my educational experience with an MBA and an undergraduate degree in education policy.
Letter To The Editor: Kendra Wilson Muenter will be a powerful voice for students, parents, & taxpayers
I am writing today in support of Kendra Wilson Muenter, candidate for Newport School Committee. I have known Kendra for the past seven years, serving beside her as a volunteer for the Pell PTO and now the Thompson PTO. In those seven years, I have learned many things about Kendra that make her one of my top choices for the NSC:
Letter To The Editor: Middletown should rethink building program if regionalizion passes
I would strongly encourage Middletown to rethink their building program should regionalization pass. If you look at the research, you will see that k to 8 schools are what many districts in the country are turning to. They are moving away from the Middle School concept in favor of this model. You need only look to the island to see that all the private schools use this model.
Governor McKee cuts ribbon on new development in Providence Innovation and Design District
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today was joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos and members of the I-195 Commission to cut the ribbon on Emblem 125, a new mixed-used development in the Innovation and Design District in Providence. The project is home to 248 units which include specific units for workforce housing and over 22,000 square feet of ground floor retail space.
Letter To The Editor: Who gets the ballot questions, parents or kids?
I’ve heard and read a lot recently on how the “regionalization”, or “School Building Construction Bond” is all about the kids, but I wonder, are they really only about the kids? Perhaps the voters of Newport and Middletown should look at the fact that it’s significantly about the parents. You know, the ones that have the opportunity to vote on the bonds effecting the future education of their children, the ones that pay taxes for that education, those that spend so much time making sure their children get placed in a safe, warm, well-lit, clean, and comfortable classroom. I wonder how many of today’s parents want a better curriculum for the kids of tomorrow than what is offered today. How many want a better learning environment and realize this is an opportunity to get it at a significant savings on their future taxes. The parents are the ones that will pay the taxes to build the buildings, heat the buildings, power the lights and computers. They will pay for the administrators, the teachers and faculty using on-line resources bought and paid for by lower shared costs for the state-of-the-art equipment used by their kids in the labs and shops. The cost of education is high and will get higher if these bonds are not supported by you, the voting parents of Newport and Middletown.
Governor McKee announces enhancements to Overdose Task Force
Governor Dan McKee today signed an Executive Order enhancing the Governor’s Overdose Task Force, outlining his goals for the group over the next two years, and also announced that for the first time ever, the Task Force will have a full-time Director and a new Community Co-Chair. The announcement...
Obituary: Terence Michael Muldoon
Terence Michael Muldoon, 79, passed away peacefully, October 29, 2022, at Newport Hospital. Terry was born November 29, 1942 in Newport, Rhode Island. As a young child Terry lived in the Bronx, New York where he attended school. Terry moved back to Newport in 1963 where he worked for several organizations on Aquidneck Island including Memorial & Hambley Funeral Home and Raytheon. In 1970, he started working for the Middletown School System. Terry was assigned to Aquidneck, Forest Avenue, and Oliphant schools as a custodian and worked over a 28 years period. In addition to working full time Terry volunteered at Newport Hospital spanning 28 years.
Governor McKee, Rhode Island Leaders highlight historic investments in 21st Century Schools Statewide
Today, Governor Dan McKee was joined by Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, Superintendent Javier Montañez, and students and staff at Providence’s Hope High School in front its auditorium to highlight historic investments in 21st century school facilities statewide. Officials underscored the positive impact of the 2018 $250 million statewide school construction bond and the importance of continued investments; released the School Building Authority’s (SBA) “Rhode to Excellence” report which details progress made in modernizing and upgrading Providence Public Schools; and announced that the State will launch a Request for Proposal for the next statewide facility condition assessment.
Hope & Main announces major expansion to Providence
PROVIDENCE, RI -Hope & Main, the state’s premier food business incubator, is planning a new chapter that many Rhode Island makers and foodies alike have hoped for—a greater presence in Providence. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, announced that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will debut...
What’s Up This Weekend: November 4 – 6
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County and Rhode Island this weekend, Friday, November 4, through Sunday, November 6. Friday: Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy,...
Malcolm Mitchell joins celebration to launch new Cox Innovation Lab at the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County’s North End Clubhouse
The Newport Boys & Girls Clubs celebrated the launch of a new technology-filled Innovation Lab at its facility, made possible by a $20,000 grant from the James M. Cox Foundation. The Cox Innovation Lab was welcomed with a grand opening ceremony held by the Newport Boys & Girls Clubs at their North End Clubhouse and announced by former New England Patriot and Super Bowl Champion, Malcolm Mitchell.
Obituary: Amy Louise Gaines
Amy Louise (Boocock) Gaines, 67, of Portsmouth, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Newport Hospital from brain cancer. She was the wife of Alan J. Gaines and the mother of Lee V. Gaines. Born in Fall River, Mass., Amy was the daughter of the late Harry and Marion...
‘Holiday Giving Tree’ program kicks off at BankRI
Marking a generation of helping to brighten the season for children in need, Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) kicks off its 25th annual Holiday Giving Tree program. The signature effort collects gifts for underprivileged kids served by local nonprofits. It begins November 1 at all twenty of the bank’s branch locations and will continue through mid-December.
Obituary: Richard S. Kane
Richard Sean Kane, a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. He died peacefully at Newport Hospital, with his loving wife, Marlene Livingstone. Richard was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 12, 1935. He was the son of Irish immigrants. A few years after his birth, his family moved to Baltimore, Maryland. Richard attended Mount Saint Joseph High School and Loyola University.
16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week to take place Nov. 4 – 13
Newport and Bristol Counties will celebrate its dynamic food scene during the 16th annual Newport Restaurant Week, which takes place Nov. 4-13, 2022. The event offers diners exceptional culinary experiences from more than 50 participating restaurants, according to Discover Newport, the sponsor and organizer of the event. Specials include prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more deals and discounts.
