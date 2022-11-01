ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

wskg.org

An Oneonta native comes home to perform for the OCA

Internationally-recognized sitarist, and Oneonta native, Arjun Verma, returns to his hometown for a concert sponsored by the Oneonta Concert Association. He joins us to talk about Indian Classical Music, his collaborations with other musicians, and the lecture demonstration the will precede the concert by two days. Photo credit: Arjun Verma.
ONEONTA, NY
96.9 WOUR

This Upstate New York Classic Christmas Event Is Celebrating It’s 34th Anniversary

Are you ready for the holiday season yet? Upstate New York is ready to celebrate with one event that has been going strong for over 30 years. Rome New York's unofficial kickoff to the holiday season is the Rome Art and Community Center’s 34th annual Holiday House. For those that don't know, the Holiday House has all sorts of merchandise and crafts from over 35 artisans and local small businesses. The event is branded as "a great place to purchase gifts for family and friends for the holiday season."
ROME, NY
Lite 98.7

No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes

Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
CLINTON, NY
96.1 The Eagle

State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY

A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. ​The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
UTICA, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
wrvo.org

Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Bears are Running Wild in Broome County

As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Sidewalk closure in Oneonta starts Wednesday

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- A sidewalk closure is in place for residents in Oneonta, from Main Street to Church Street, in Oneonta. A private contractor will be working at 47 Chestnut Street from, Nov. 2 until Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. During this time, the sidewalk on that side of the street will be closed.
ONEONTA, NY

