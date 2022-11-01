ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson AXES Talor Gooch from 4 ACES as he reshuffles the pack

Dustin Johnson has already decided to shake up his victorious 4 Aces GC side ahead of the 2023 LIV Golf League by trading Talor Gooch for Peter Uihlein, according to a report in ESPN. Johnson's red-hot 4 Aces side, which this year featured Gooch, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez, captured...
golfmagic.com

Norman teases "easy" PGA fix as he reveals LIV players have made a confession

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman still hasn't given up on opening up a dialogue with the PGA Tour as he teased an "easy fix" between the warring tours. Norman, 67, remained curiously silent during LIV Golf's team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral last week which was won by Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC side.
InsideHook

LIV Golf Champ Dustin Johnson Made 1,000% More Per Shot After Defection

Dustin Johson’s defection from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit may have hurt him in the karma department, but there’s no doubt it has boosted his bank account as the 2020 Masters winner earned $35.9 million from playing in only eight events during the upstart series’ first season. For the sake of comparison, PGA Tour champion Rory McIlroy made $28.5 million across 17 events this season.
Golf Digest

QBE Shootout to include two LPGA players for the first time in history

The QBE Shootout announced its field for the two-person team event held December 7-11 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., and for the first time in the 22-year history of the event, the field will feature two players from the LPGA—World No. 4 Nelly Korda and World No. 7 Lexi Thompson. Thompson has competed five times in the last seven years and this will be Korda’s first appearance.
NAPLES, FL
Golf Channel

With Chicago GC getting another Walker Cup, let's look back on 2005 match

After captaining the U.S. to a one-point victory at the 2005 Walker Cup at Chicago Golf Club, Bob Lewis proclaimed the match “the greatest Walker Cup ever played.”. There is an argument to be made, of course, and such debate now must include the match that took place two years later at Royal County Down, where the Americans led by Dustin Johnson and a cast of future major winners and PGA Tour stars edged Rory McIlroy and Co. by a point.
CHICAGO, IL

