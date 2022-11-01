Read full article on original website
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson AXES Talor Gooch from 4 ACES as he reshuffles the pack
Dustin Johnson has already decided to shake up his victorious 4 Aces GC side ahead of the 2023 LIV Golf League by trading Talor Gooch for Peter Uihlein, according to a report in ESPN. Johnson's red-hot 4 Aces side, which this year featured Gooch, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez, captured...
Norman teases "easy" PGA fix as he reveals LIV players have made a confession
LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman still hasn't given up on opening up a dialogue with the PGA Tour as he teased an "easy fix" between the warring tours. Norman, 67, remained curiously silent during LIV Golf's team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral last week which was won by Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC side.
Report: Dustin Johnson adds top-three LIV Golf player to 4Aces team just days after winning team title
Just two days after winning the $50 million LIV Golf Team Championship with his 4Aces, Dustin Johnson is already making changes to his squad for 2023. According to an ESPN report, Johnson is dropping Talor Gooch and adding Peter Uihlein to the team that won five of the eight events over the upstart circuit’s first year.
LIV Golf Champ Dustin Johnson Made 1,000% More Per Shot After Defection
Dustin Johson’s defection from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit may have hurt him in the karma department, but there’s no doubt it has boosted his bank account as the 2020 Masters winner earned $35.9 million from playing in only eight events during the upstart series’ first season. For the sake of comparison, PGA Tour champion Rory McIlroy made $28.5 million across 17 events this season.
10 players who can win the World Wide Technology Championship, including Viktor Hovland
After last week’s Bermuda Championship that saw Seamus Power win the tournament by one stroke over Thomas Detry, PGA Tour
QBE Shootout to include two LPGA players for the first time in history
The QBE Shootout announced its field for the two-person team event held December 7-11 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., and for the first time in the 22-year history of the event, the field will feature two players from the LPGA—World No. 4 Nelly Korda and World No. 7 Lexi Thompson. Thompson has competed five times in the last seven years and this will be Korda’s first appearance.
Morning 9: Homa a new dad | F1 star joins TMRW Sports | Charges for hitting ball into Grand Canyon
Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, as attention turns towards Mayakoba. Kevin Prise for PGATour.com…”Max and Lacey Homa welcomed their first child Sunday, son Cam Andrew, Homa announced Monday on Twitter and Instagram.”. “Homa reported that Cam is “happy, peaceful and happy.” Lacey underwent complications around the birth, Homa...
With Chicago GC getting another Walker Cup, let's look back on 2005 match
After captaining the U.S. to a one-point victory at the 2005 Walker Cup at Chicago Golf Club, Bob Lewis proclaimed the match “the greatest Walker Cup ever played.”. There is an argument to be made, of course, and such debate now must include the match that took place two years later at Royal County Down, where the Americans led by Dustin Johnson and a cast of future major winners and PGA Tour stars edged Rory McIlroy and Co. by a point.
2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba odds, field notes, best bets and picks to win
After a week on the beautiful island of Bermuda, the PGA Tour heads to another breathtaking part of the world, Riviera Maya, Mexico. Several of the best players in the world, including world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland, headline yet another strong field. After his...
2022 Mayakoba: Live stream, watch online, World Wide Technology Championship TV schedule, golf tee times
Players make their way south this week to Riviera Maya, Mexico, for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Once again competing outside the United States, the PGA Tour welcomes some of the brightest young stars in the game to El Camaleon Golf Course. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler...
InsideGOLF Exclusive: Unveiling (and breaking down) GOLF’s newest Top 100 Courses in the U.S. ranking
Bucket-list golf-course seekers, grab your Sharpies — GOLF’s newest Top 100 Courses in the U.S. ranking is here. The latest and greatest list is in GOLF’s Nov./Dec. magazine, which goes on sale next week and will be unveiled on our website around the same time. But who...
