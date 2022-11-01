Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
whatsupnewp.com
Letter To The Editor: When opportunity knocks – vote yes
Having been a resident of Middletown for decades, a parent of two recent Middletown High School graduates and an educator in the community, I am passionate and optimistic about the opportunities before us today and our responsibility to positively impact the future. As a member of both the Middletown School...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter To The Editor: Vote approval for students and taxes
Students and Taxes. Middletown and Newport students and citizens are on the verge of a historical change that can only benefit students’ educational experiences and provide tax relief that taxpayers can only dream about. I urge the adults to support these bond referendums in both of our communities on Tuesday, November 8th; our children already do. When these bonds pass, Newport and Middletown will be leaders and set the example for education in Rhode Island.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter To The Editor: Middletown should rethink building program if regionalizion passes
I would strongly encourage Middletown to rethink their building program should regionalization pass. If you look at the research, you will see that k to 8 schools are what many districts in the country are turning to. They are moving away from the Middle School concept in favor of this model. You need only look to the island to see that all the private schools use this model.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter To The Editor: Why I’ll be voting to reject Question 5
With the November 8th election around the corner, I’ve been educating myself on local issues. I recently learned about the proposal for regionalization (Question 5), which actually translates to having separate schools in Newport and Middletown. This makes no sense to me. The way the question is written seems misleading. How is this a regional district? How will this benefit the students of Newport and Middletown? How will our schools improve by merely sharing administration offices?
GoLocalProv
GoLocalProv Endorsement: General Treasurer
James Diossa, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island general treasurer, took about 40 trips as mayor of impoverished Central Falls. He has repeatedly lied about these trips and refused to answer the most basic questions about them, including who, besides the city, paid for them. Such records that have been...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s On The Docket: Newport City Council Meeting on Nov. 9
Members of Newport City Council will return to the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall on Wednesday, November 9 at 6:30 pm for their next Regular Council Meeting. The agenda with supporting attachments will be available on the City of Newport’s website. CITY OF NEWPORT. DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter To The Editor: Experience Matters. Xay for Newport
After attending the Newport City Council Candidate Forum, I walked away incredibly impressed by Xay Khamsyvoravong. There is no doubt that Newport needs Xay and his experience on City Council. It’s not every election cycle that Newport has a candidate with the skills and credentials like Xay’s. Xay’s impressive resume...
warwickonline.com
NOTICE CITY OF WARWICK PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45-24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, 3275 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 on November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the...
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Charlie Roberts and Tom Welch, co-chairs of the Middletown Public Schools Building Committee
Charlie Roberts and Tom Welch, co-chairs of the Middletown Public Schools Building Committee, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, November 1 at 3 pm. Roberts and Welch share why they believe that Voting Yes in Middletown on Option 4 and 5, and Yes in Newport...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter To The Editor: Support Mark Aramli for Newport City Council At-Large
I am writing this letter in support of Mark Aramli for City Council At-Large. I have proudly served our city as a Captain at the Newport Police Department, now retired after 30 years of service. My time there has given me a great feeling on the challenges our beautiful city of Newport and its residents face daily. Housing, infrastructure, finances, jobs, shoreline access, parking, homelessness, cleanliness, taxes, and crime. These challenges exist in real time, and I believe Mark has the experience, leadership, and conviction to help solve them.
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee, Rhode Island Leaders highlight historic investments in 21st Century Schools Statewide
Today, Governor Dan McKee was joined by Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, Superintendent Javier Montañez, and students and staff at Providence’s Hope High School in front its auditorium to highlight historic investments in 21st century school facilities statewide. Officials underscored the positive impact of the 2018 $250 million statewide school construction bond and the importance of continued investments; released the School Building Authority’s (SBA) “Rhode to Excellence” report which details progress made in modernizing and upgrading Providence Public Schools; and announced that the State will launch a Request for Proposal for the next statewide facility condition assessment.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter To The Editor: Support Lou DiPalma for Senate District 12
Mental Health care is a bipartisan issue because mental illness affects all of us. Mental health and substance abuse issues can seep into every family, from every walk of life – no matter their income, ethnicity, or political beliefs. Sen. Lou DiPalma gets this. Among other things, he has...
Coventry Wiccan church granted zoning permit
Earlier this year, the town's zoning board declined to approve the permit for The Horn and Cauldron Church of Earth, even though the church has been practicing here since 2009.
Valley Breeze
Planning Board ditches plan to prevent Smithfield connection
LINCOLN – Lincoln will not restrict future access to Smithfield via Clark Road and Lantern Road, as was previously planned, following discussions during last Wednesday’s Lincoln Planning Board meeting. The bulk of the three-hour meeting was spent going over an application by Stephen Beauregard to subdivide one lot...
middletownri.com
Middletown High School Students Say "Yes" To Regionalization
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (OCTOBER 31, 2022) – If students at Middletown High have any say, school regionalization with Newport should be approved. During a school-wide mock election last Friday, students at the Valley Road school overwhelmingly supported the concept, with 243 voting in favor and 144 against. One of a...
Waterfront housing development coming to East Providence
site, which was abandoned more than 20 years ago, has since been remediated.
ABC6.com
Rocky Point license plates to be handed out Saturday
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — State legislators from Warwick will be handing out the first round of the Rocky Point license plate Saturday. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and state representatives Evan Shanley and Joe Solomon Jr. will be distributing 180 of the plates at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston.
rhodybeat.com
A place to ride
The pain of grief is still sharp. The lingering questions, lack of answers, and empty void left by the death of their 16-year-old son twists like a knife day and night. Hoping to take the edge off just a little, Dillon Viens’ parents have decided to focus on raising money in their son’s memory.
Rhode Island home sells for $17.7 million
The 11,000-square-foot mansion sits on an acre of land and has 11 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, access to a beach, a heated saltwater pool and more.
Valley Breeze
CHS students consistently using pedestrian bridge
CUMBERLAND – Longstanding complaints about the Cumberland High School pedestrian bridge going unused and students streaming across Mendon Road in front of traffic during arrival and dismissal may be in the rearview mirror. Motorists driving by at those times lately have seen a steady march of students up the...
