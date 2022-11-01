Update: Roads back open after two-vehicle wreck occurred on Highway 20

Update: LCSO reports the scene is clear and roads are back open.

—————————————————-

A two-vehicle wreck has occurred on Highway 20 of Blountstown Highway and Fort Braden Trail Road, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO says they are assisting the Florida Highway Patrol and other agencies with traffic control.

As as result of the crash, the eastbound lane of Highway 20 is shut down until further notice. LCSO also encourages individuals to avoid the area.

