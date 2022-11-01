Read full article on original website
Related
Epicurious
Skip the Holiday Dinnerware Set—Get One Stunning Piece of Servingware
I didn’t grow up eating my Thanksgiving feast off of a holiday dinnerware set. My mom isn’t the most festive person in the world and now that I think about it, she didn’t display a single piece of seasonal decor or bust out any celebratory tableware the entire time I lived under her roof. Supposedly there was a box of my grandma Freda’s silver-plated flatware collecting dust in the basement and I heard rumors of crystal glasses, but none of it ever saw the light of day. The plates and forks we used when we ate dinner in front of the TV on a random Tuesday were the same plates and forks we used when we sat down at the table on Thanksgiving, rendering any holiday meal more of an occasion than a special occasion. In fact, my most vivid Thanksgiving memory is of my whole family laughing so hard we cried when my mom realized she forgot to remove the giblets before cooking the turkey.
Epicurious
I Can’t Do Thanksgiving Without a Countertop Oven
The popovers were looking pretty sad. I wrapped them in the nicest napkin I had, but they still sat looking cold and deflated on the Thanksgiving table. My family would never complain about something I cooked, especially on Thanksgiving, but I knew that, at least on the bread course, I’d failed.
Epicurious
Asparagus Pulao With Minty Lemon Raita
Pulao is a classic spiced rice dish in Pakistan, with variations in many parts of the world. It can be prepared in a variety of ways, incorporating meat and/or various vegetables, but what makes it pulao is the cooking method, which results in fluffy, separated grains of rice. This vegetarian version, paired with a spicy mint raita, is a beautiful way to celebrate fresh spring asparagus. The stalks simmer together with high-quality basmati rice (try Daawat or Zebra) in a cooking broth flavored with shallot, garlic, cinnamon, cumin, and cayenne pepper—I save the tender asparagus tips to add to the pot at the very end so they retain a bit of crunch. I like to use thin asparagus spears, but if you can only find fatter ones, you can slice them lengthwise before cutting into pieces. —Shayma Owaise Saadat.
Epicurious
Big Shells With Spicy Lamb Sausage and Pistachios
Inspired by Andy Baraghani’s travels through Italy, this recipe melds jumbo shells with spiced lamb sausage and bracing broccoli rabe that tucks into every nook and cranny. “The bitter broccoli rabe cuts through the sausage party,” Baraghani says, “while raw—not toasted—pistachios bring a fresh buttery crunch.” Don’t expect bottom-of-the-bowl sauce here—in Italy, cooks use just enough sauce to perfectly coat the noodles.
Epicurious
Vegetarian Lasagna With Easy Roasted Tomato Sauce
Active Time 1 hour Total Time 3 hours, plus cooling time. This, dear reader, is a vegetarian lasagna recipe for people with someplace to be. When we think of lasagna, we picture ourselves gathered with friends and family, tucking into layer upon layer of the carefully prepared cheesy, saucy feast—and just like that, our troubles melt away faster than fresh mozzarella. Unless you’re the one cooking: Homemade lasagna can mean a whole day spent in the kitchen, losing your mind as you endlessly stir a bubbling pot of sauce, burning your fingers on hot, slippery noodles as you attempt to pick them off the bottom of the pot, ultimately facing a pile of dishes so high you’ll want to quit carbs altogether. But this is a lasagna that home cooks can enjoy, too, not only because it’s delicious, but because it’s simple and stress-free to prepare.
Epicurious
Date and Pink Peppercorn Pasta
This recipe, inspired by the pink peppercorn mafaldini at Brooklyn’s Lilia, celebrates the harmonious pairing of fruity pink peppercorn and sharp cheese. The chopped dates might make you think twice, but their nutty sweetness and chew balance the pasta sauce’s sharper, savory flavors. All products featured on Epicurious...
Epicurious
Tangy Tomato-Chile Popcorn
Once you have tangy tomato powder—made from dehydrated and pulverized tomatoes—in your arsenal, you’ll never run out of ways to use it. But this umami-forward popcorn seasoning mix of tomato powder, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder is sure to top the list. To make this recipe using popped unsalted popcorn, coat the popcorn with melted ghee or oil before sprinkling the spice blend over to ensure it adheres and evenly coats each kernel. This recipe makes more seasoning mix than you’ll need for a single batch of popcorn—sprinkle the leftovers over french fries, use it to coat fish or shrimp before cooking, or just save it for your next batch of popcorn. —Rachel Gurjar.
Epicurious
Easy Sugar Cookie Icing
Everyone’s suddenly an artist during the holiday season and the allure of decorating sugar cookies (or trying to, at least) never fades. Seasoned pros and stick-figure drawers alike will appreciate the ease and usability of this simple sugar cookie icing recipe. Unlike a rudimentary powdered sugar and liquid (whole...
Comments / 0