I didn’t grow up eating my Thanksgiving feast off of a holiday dinnerware set. My mom isn’t the most festive person in the world and now that I think about it, she didn’t display a single piece of seasonal decor or bust out any celebratory tableware the entire time I lived under her roof. Supposedly there was a box of my grandma Freda’s silver-plated flatware collecting dust in the basement and I heard rumors of crystal glasses, but none of it ever saw the light of day. The plates and forks we used when we ate dinner in front of the TV on a random Tuesday were the same plates and forks we used when we sat down at the table on Thanksgiving, rendering any holiday meal more of an occasion than a special occasion. In fact, my most vivid Thanksgiving memory is of my whole family laughing so hard we cried when my mom realized she forgot to remove the giblets before cooking the turkey.

