WILX-TV
Livingston County Sheriff seeks suspects in thefts, vandalism incidents
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Livingston Count are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects and vehicles. According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, there were several thefts from automobiles and destruction of property incidents in a Hartland Township neighborhood near M-59 and Cullen Road, about halfway between Old US-23 and Hacker Road.
Lansing Police need help solving assault & car theft case
Can you help the Lansing Police Department solve a vehicle theft and assault case?
jack1065.com
State Police investigating recent Clarendon Township home invasion
CLARENDON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police Troopers from the Marshall post are investigating a home invasion that recently took place in the 20700 block of T Drive South in Calhoun County’s Clarendon Township. Troopers say the suspects entered a dwelling through an unsecured garage. They then...
Midland County Sheriff’s Office Solves Cold Case from 1996
A Lincoln Township man has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct – first degree after the Midland County Sheriff’s Office solved a cold case from 1996. Douglas Weber, 58, from Lincoln Township was arrested Tuesday for a crime that involved him allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old woman. The woman had experienced car trouble and, according to the sheriff’s office, was offered a ride home by Weber. During the ride home, Weber allegedly pulled off onto a two-track and sexually assaulted her.
Police looking for two men in Jackson County retail fraud case
Napoleon Township police are looking for more information about two men involved in a retail fraud case.
WILX-TV
3 plead guilty in staged armed robbery of cash courier van in Okemos
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The men involved in a staged armed robbery in Okemos are facing up to 10 years in jail after pleading guilty to federal charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Osinachi Uchendu, 21-year-old Stephen Ikechuwku Uchendu and 20-year-old Todd Lamonte Harris, Jr. pleaded guilty in staging the armed robbery of a courier van that had more than $1.2 million.
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper by pulling into gas station: deputies
A woman was able to escape from a kidnapper by saying she needed air for her tire at a gas station, deputies say.
WILX-TV
Man faces multiple felony charges after Ionia County woman escapes ‘deadly plot’
ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman in Ionia County was able to escape a “potentially deadly plot” Monday after her ex-boyfriend reportedly broke into her home and kidnapped her. According to authorities, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call Monday morning from a woman who...
3 admit to inside job that lifted $1.2M from courier van
Three men who authorities say orchestrated an inside job to steal more than $1.2 million from a cash courier van in the Lansing area earlier this year have pleaded guilty to federal charges.
WNEM
Suspicious death under investigation in Gratiot Co.
GRATIOT CO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death they have deemed suspicious. Deputies responded to a call in the 300 block of N. Main Street in Ithaca shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 for an unconscious man. Upon arriving at the scene, the 48-year-old man was pronounced dead inside the home.
WLNS
Man allegedly stealing women’s underwear from Williamston apartment building
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is allegedly stealing women’s underwear from the laundry area at Creek Club Apartments in Williamston. Williamston Police tell 6 News they’ve taken two reports about stolen underwear and are investigating the incidents. A man who lives at the apartment and says...
WILX-TV
Laingsburg man charged with attempted murder in Dimondale shooting
DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Bryant Keith Garth, a 40-year-old man from Laingsburg, was arrested in connection with Saturday’s shooting in Dimondale. According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 10 a.m. on Quincy Street after Garth and the victim argued over money. Police said the victim and Garth knew each other.
WILX-TV
2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
oceanacountypress.com
Man faces charges for taking teen daughter on crime spree.
HART — A 34-year-old Rothbury man currently incarcerated in the Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson County was transported by Michigan Department of Corrections officers to appear in Oceana County’s 79th District Court Tuesday, Nov. 1. Daniel Laurence Marcinak, whose address is listed as 1100 Harris Rd. in his...
Deputies arrest 6 Grand Rapids teens accused of stealing from vehicles
Police say six Grand Rapids teens were arrested over the weekend for stealing items out of vehicles.
Grandma after bicyclist shot dead: ‘Somebody’s got to be a monster’
Wyoming police are working to learn why anyone would open fire on an 18-year-old bicyclist, killing him — was it random or was he targeted?
WNEM
29-year-old Flint woman killed in Halloween shooting, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old Flint woman was killed in a shooting in Flint on Halloween night. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 at a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
WILX-TV
Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man from Jackson died Wednesday after he was struck by two vehicles. According to authorities, it happened at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Ann Arbor and Munith roads in Leoni Township. Police said the man was struck by a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old woman that was turning onto Ann Arbor Road from Munith Road and then by an eastbound vehicle driven by a 24-year-old woman.
Wyoming police: 15-year-old shot during attempted robbery
One person was shot in Wyoming on Tuesday, police say.
Lansing man dies in Ingham County Jail
Deputies said they found 55-year-old Dudley Lamont Riley in medical distress while checking on him Tuesday morning.
