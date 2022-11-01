Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
AbbyBank Foundation Donates to Clark County HCE
The AbbyBank Foundation, Inc. is pleased to announce the donation of $500 to Clark County Association for Home and Community Education for books for Pre-K and Kindergarten classrooms in Clark County. The AbbyBank Foundation was formed in 1986 as a private charitable foundation of Abby Bank, which has contributed over...
WSAW
Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been...
cwbradio.com
AbbyBank Foundation Donates to Dorchester American Legion
The AbbyBank Foundation, Inc. is pleased to announce the donation of $1,500 to the Dorchester American Legion for the construction of a veteran memorial wall to honor those who have served. The AbbyBank Foundation was formed in 1986 as a private charitable foundation of AbbyBank, which has contributed over $1,562,300...
cwbradio.com
Clark County to Benefit From Expansion of Rural Partners Network
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Ambassador Susan Rice, White House Domestic Policy Advisor, announced the expansion of the Rural Partners Network to 17 communities in four more states and Puerto Rico. RPN is an all-of-government program that partners with rural people to access resources and funding to...
Highly pathogenic avian flu confirmed in Marathon County
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, the agency announced on Friday. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have...
wearegreenbay.com
Avian flu discovered in central Wisconsin, backyard flock depopulated
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have identified yet another county with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks. Marathon County, located in north-central Wisconsin, is the latest to have cases of the avian flu in...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire news anchor announces cancer diagnosis
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A longtime news anchor in Eau Claire announced in a letter shared to his station’s website that he has cancer. Keith Edwards of WQOW-TV in Eau Claire wrote that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer. Edwards wrote in the letter,...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas
ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Tim Michels’ Former Army Commander Speaks Out
Nearly 40 years ago Tim Michels graduated from the Airborne (Parachutist) course at Fort Benning, Ga. My name is Bruce J Wozniak and I was his Company Commander. I am writing to vouch for the character traits and skills he learned in order to complete this intensive and demanding course.
drydenwire.com
Barron County Law Enforcement, DHS Director Issue Joint Press Release On Overdose Deaths
BARRON COUNTY -- The following is a press release put out by Barron County Law Enforcement and Barron County DHS Director regarding overdose deaths. On Nov 3, 2022, law enforcement from across Barron County came together to talk about the increase in overdose deaths that have been happening in our communities. Today we stand together to ask for your help.
WSAW
Gov. Evers approves WIS 107 improvements in Lincoln County
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers has signed a $1.1 million contract to improve WIS 107, between Swede Road and Lincoln County S, in the towns of Bradley, Merrill and Rock Falls. The project is scheduled to begin in June 2023. Work includes replacing the culvert pipes, repaving the roadway...
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls Residents Working on Creating All-Inclusive Park
Residents of the Black River Falls area are working on updating the Lunda Park in Black River Falls. They hope to create an all inclusive park for people with all abilities. I spoke with Nicole Thompson, co-chair of the committee behind the park project, and she discussed how the project came to be, features of the park, fundraising opportunities, and more.
onfocus.news
New 4-Way Stop Implemented Near Marshfield Middle School
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – There is a new 4-way stop at 8th Street and Palmetto Avenue, near Marshfield Middle School. Previously, there were stop signs on 8th but not Palmetto. This intersection has been the subject of concern for drivers, especially during busy school pickup and drop-off times. Wisconsin...
cwbradio.com
New Memorial to Chippewa County Girl Scouts Tragedy
(Bob Hague, WRN) A newly placed memorial honors the victims of a tragedy in Chippewa County. Four years after three Girl Scouts and one of their moms were struck and killed by an impaired driver while doing a cleanup alongside a county road, an impressive memorial marks the spot where their lives were lost.
WEAU-TV 13
Progress made on new Country Jam site
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam’s new site on the northwest side of Eau Claire is expected to be ready in time for the July festival. Workers are currently clearing the area for the stage, roadways, and event centers. Two new event centers will be open year-round. Electrical work has begun for the campsites, now just a short distance from the festival grounds.
cwbradio.com
Port Edwards Man Found Guilty of 1984 Wood County Murder
-The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that a jury in Wood County, Wis. found John A. Sarver, 59, of Port Edwards, Wis., guilty of First Degree Murder after an 8 day trial in connection to the November 26, 1984, murder of Eleanore Roberts, 73, of Saratoga, Wis. “This conviction was...
Wisconsin man institutionalized after killing his father files petition for release
A Jackson County man institutionalized after killing his father wants to be released.
cwbradio.com
Former Osseo-Fairchild Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching a Student Appears in Trempealeau County Court
A former Osseo-Fairchild teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student appeared in Trempealeau County Court. According to court records, a 15-year-old emailed the principal stating that inappropriate touching occurred in Nicholas Bergeron’s classroom between September of 2021 and January of this year at the Osseo-Fairchild High School. Several other...
onfocus.news
Wood County Sheriff Issues Statement on Murder Conviction
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker issued the following statement on Thursday about the John Sarver guilty verdict:. Yesterday a Wood County jury found John Sarver guilty of being party to the crime of the murder of Eleanore Roberts. This tragedy occurred almost 38 years ago at her home in the Township of Saratoga. Eleanore was stabbed to death and left in her bathroom where family members found her body.
cwbradio.com
Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County
A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
