Pittsburgh, PA

PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city gets very own Monopoly edition

This new Monopoly game may look very familiar to Pittsburgh residents. That’s right—the Steel City has officially gotten its very own edition of the iconic board game. LISTEN: SEPTA to replace private security guards with ‘guides’ | Today in Pa. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports how the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind

PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot at hotel in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a man was shot at an Allegheny County hotel. The shooting occurred at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Hotel guests woke up to crime tape and police inside and outside. Brandon Alexander...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Hunting argument turns deadly in Pennsylvania

Police are saying a hunting argument turned into a homicide in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. According to WXPI, the shooting happened in the borough of Emlenton, which straddles Clarion and Venango counties near Pittsburgh. Alleged shooter, 52-year-old David Heathcote, called police after getting in a verbal dispute and shooting fellow hunter Robert Wingard. The argument began over hunting, according to police. Heathcote claimed that Wingard then threatened to shoot Heathcote's daughter. Heathcote admitted to the police he shot Wingard after the threat. Wingard was pronounced dead at the scene. Heathcote was charged with criminal homicide and is being held at the Venango County Prison. His bail was denied.
EMLENTON, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Gambling in the Steel City, A Pittsburgh Poker and Casino Tour

Pittsburgh is known for its rich history in the steel industry, culture and sports teams. Recently though, the Steel City became a highlight on the Pennsylvania poker map. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh set a world record for the largest poker bad beat in history. When the jackpot finally hit, it was over $1.2 million.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Child hit by vehicle in Aliquippa

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A child was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Beaver County.Beaver County 911 says the child was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh after being hit on Grand Avenue in Alquippa around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The condition of the child is not known at this time.No other information was available. 
ALIQUIPPA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman caught on camera knocking over Christmas decorations in Canonsburg

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - It's barely November and already someone is trying to steal the holiday spirit in Washington County.A grinch was caught on surveillance video in Canonsburg being careless with the town's Christmas decor. It certainly doesn't feel like Christmas outside, but it's starting to look like it in Canonsburg. The town starts early and goes all out for the holiday, but overnight, they had a little setback that was caught on camera.The video is black and white, like "Miracle on 34th Street." But overnight in Canonsburg, it was a nightmare off Pike Street."This is the second time this has happened...
CANONSBURG, PA
matadornetwork.com

The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh

The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer

Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
