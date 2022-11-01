Read full article on original website
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania city gets very own Monopoly edition
This new Monopoly game may look very familiar to Pittsburgh residents. That’s right—the Steel City has officially gotten its very own edition of the iconic board game. LISTEN: SEPTA to replace private security guards with ‘guides’ | Today in Pa. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports how the...
Charges filed against 90-year-old Pa. woman for alleged theft at casino
Apparently there’s no age limit when it comes to stealing. According to WPXI, theft charges have been filed against a 90-year-old western Pennsylvania woman for allegedly taking money and a voucher out of a man’s wallet Sunday at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. According to the complaint, Norma Buchwach...
Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind
PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
Suspect in Pa. crash that killed pregnant woman arrested in Boston
A man wanted in connection with a fatal Pennsylvania crash that killed a woman who was eight months pregnant and her unborn child was found and arrested in Boston on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Boston Police Department spokesperson. On Wednesday at 1:53 p.m., Boston police arrested 56-year-old Everett Clayton...
WJAC TV
PSP investigating after PA political candidate is 'attacked' outside his home
Pittsburgh (WPXI) — A Pennsylvania man running for office says he was attacked outside of his Fayette County home earlier this week. Richard Ringer is on the ballot for Pennsylvania’s 51st district as the House Democratic candidate. He says earlier this week, a man hit him in the...
Child struck by vehicle in Aliquippa, flown to hospital
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A child was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Aliquippa. According to Beaver County 911, the male child was hit in the 200 block of Grand Avenue at 6 p.m. The boy was flown to a hospital for unspecified...
Man shot at hotel in Robinson Township
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a man was shot at an Allegheny County hotel. The shooting occurred at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Hotel guests woke up to crime tape and police inside and outside. Brandon Alexander...
Pa. child ejected from vehicle that was fleeing police
A child is in the hospital after being ejected from a vehicle that was fleeing police in Lawrence County, according to a story from KDKA. Police in New Castle told the news outlet that the incident began after officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle around 4:30 Tuesday. Police...
Pa. man charged with attempted homicide, accused of stabbing son: report
A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his son, according to a story from KDKA. State Police told the news outlet that James Suman, 75, was taken into custody on Wednesday after officers were called out to a home in Parks Township, Armstrong County, for a report of a stabbing.
Hunting argument turns deadly in Pennsylvania
Police are saying a hunting argument turned into a homicide in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. According to WXPI, the shooting happened in the borough of Emlenton, which straddles Clarion and Venango counties near Pittsburgh. Alleged shooter, 52-year-old David Heathcote, called police after getting in a verbal dispute and shooting fellow hunter Robert Wingard. The argument began over hunting, according to police. Heathcote claimed that Wingard then threatened to shoot Heathcote's daughter. Heathcote admitted to the police he shot Wingard after the threat. Wingard was pronounced dead at the scene. Heathcote was charged with criminal homicide and is being held at the Venango County Prison. His bail was denied.
Pittsburgh police investigating after report of teens being robbed of Halloween candy at gunpoint
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police said they responded to a 911 call on Halloween night for two kids who say they were robbed at gunpoint of their candy. This happened around 6:45 p.m. on Halloween night near Carrick Plaza along Brownsville Road. Police say they’re investigating whether the weapons were real or not.
playpennsylvania.com
Gambling in the Steel City, A Pittsburgh Poker and Casino Tour
Pittsburgh is known for its rich history in the steel industry, culture and sports teams. Recently though, the Steel City became a highlight on the Pennsylvania poker map. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh set a world record for the largest poker bad beat in history. When the jackpot finally hit, it was over $1.2 million.
Child hit by vehicle in Aliquippa
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A child was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Beaver County.Beaver County 911 says the child was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh after being hit on Grand Avenue in Alquippa around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The condition of the child is not known at this time.No other information was available.
Woman caught on camera knocking over Christmas decorations in Canonsburg
CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - It's barely November and already someone is trying to steal the holiday spirit in Washington County.A grinch was caught on surveillance video in Canonsburg being careless with the town's Christmas decor. It certainly doesn't feel like Christmas outside, but it's starting to look like it in Canonsburg. The town starts early and goes all out for the holiday, but overnight, they had a little setback that was caught on camera.The video is black and white, like "Miracle on 34th Street." But overnight in Canonsburg, it was a nightmare off Pike Street."This is the second time this has happened...
Crews return to Beaver County house for possible second fire
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters had to return to a house in Beaver County Thursday morning after reports that a fire there had rekindled. The house is in the 600 block of Washington Avenue in New Galilee. The first call to 911 came in just before 1 a.m. The...
wtae.com
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' honors a Pittsburgh organization in 'Good Neighbor' segment
The Pittsburgh group, the Homeless Children's Education Fund, is making a difference in the lives of some of our youngest community members. The group was featured Wednesday on an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." WTAE nominated HCEF as part of Clarkson’s “Good Neighbor” series. Pittsburgh’s Action...
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
Father arrested for stabbing son in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY — A 75-year-old man is accused of stabbing his son after an argument. State police in Kittanning said James Suman, of Vandergrift, stabbed his son Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of Washington Street, Parks Township. The victim was flown to an area hospital and treated for...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer
Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $836,000 sold in Allegheny County
A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $836,765 was sold in Allegheny County Tuesday. The winning ticket was a $20 Fast Play game that offers progressive prizes. The games print on-demand from a terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games. Exxon at 1700 Ferguson Road in Allison...
