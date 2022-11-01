ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WALA-TV FOX10

Reach and Teach at Saraland High School

The following information was provided by Reach and Teach:. REAL STUDENTS GAINING REAL EXPERIENCE THROUGH CONCERT PROMOTION. Saraland High School Students to host The Velcro Pygmies. Most everyone would agree students deserve the opportunity to meet their full potential. However, this is where traditional education drastically fails the majority of...
SARALAND, AL
Effingham Radio

September 2022 Kids Have Talent Award Awarded to St Anthony Student

The Sept 2022 Kids Have Talent Award was presented by sponsor Chris Tingley of Tingley Insurance to Aiden Lauritzen of St Anthony School. Aiden excelled with high honors in the class room while a member of the school’s baseball team. Tingley Insurance encourages all area students to strive for...
The Johnstonian News

Clayton council backs school bond issue

Clayton voters should say yes to the school bond issue on the Nov. 8 ballot in Johnston County, the Town Council said recently. “This bond referendum directly helps some of the schools within our town limits,” Councilman Porter Casey said during the council’s meeting on Oct. 17. Specifically, the proposed bond issue would: • Build a 23-classroom addition at Cooper […] The post Clayton council backs school bond issue first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
CLAYTON, NC

