Clayton voters should say yes to the school bond issue on the Nov. 8 ballot in Johnston County, the Town Council said recently. "This bond referendum directly helps some of the schools within our town limits," Councilman Porter Casey said during the council's meeting on Oct. 17. Specifically, the proposed bond issue would: • Build a 23-classroom addition at Cooper […]

CLAYTON, NC ・ 13 MINUTES AGO