WALA-TV FOX10
Reach and Teach at Saraland High School
The following information was provided by Reach and Teach:. REAL STUDENTS GAINING REAL EXPERIENCE THROUGH CONCERT PROMOTION. Saraland High School Students to host The Velcro Pygmies. Most everyone would agree students deserve the opportunity to meet their full potential. However, this is where traditional education drastically fails the majority of...
Laurens school board says students who spelled out racial slur at football game can return in January
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Board of Education voted 3-2 on Friday to reduce punishment for five white male students who spelled out a racial slur at a football game in September. At the meeting, the board voted to set punishment for the students, including:. 1 semester...
Effingham Radio
September 2022 Kids Have Talent Award Awarded to St Anthony Student
The Sept 2022 Kids Have Talent Award was presented by sponsor Chris Tingley of Tingley Insurance to Aiden Lauritzen of St Anthony School. Aiden excelled with high honors in the class room while a member of the school’s baseball team. Tingley Insurance encourages all area students to strive for...
Debate Over Displaying Thin Blue Line Flag at Hart School Board Meeting
Several members of the community addressed the William S. Hart Union High School Board about displaying the Thin Blue Line flag at Saugus High football games, but no action was taken and the debate continues Thursday about whether it is appropriate.
Students learn how to sign to cafeteria worker, who is hard of hearing
Mrs. Duckwall, a cafeteria staff member at Nansemond Parkway Elementary School in Virginia, is hard of hearing. A teacher taught her class how to sign to her, and now the school is making it a goal for all kids to learn.
Clayton council backs school bond issue
Clayton voters should say yes to the school bond issue on the Nov. 8 ballot in Johnston County, the Town Council said recently. “This bond referendum directly helps some of the schools within our town limits,” Councilman Porter Casey said during the council’s meeting on Oct. 17. Specifically, the proposed bond issue would: • Build a 23-classroom addition at Cooper […] The post Clayton council backs school bond issue first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
Central School plans to field its first football team in 2023-24 school year
Because Central School is preparing to kick off a new high school football program. Santa Rosa School District Public Information and Family and Community Outreach Officer Tonya Shepherd told the News Journal that a junior varsity team will start up for the 2023-24 school year. The JV team will be...
