Consolidated Construction Company, an Appleton based construction company, broke ground on a new multi-tenant industrial warehouse at the southwest corner of Horizon Drive and South Business Drive in the SouthPointe Enterprise Campus. The Consolidated Construction Company, which held the groundbreaking ceremony for the development on Monday (October 31st), will also be the first tenant in the recently finished multi-tenant facility within the SouthPointe Enterprise Campus. While under construction the development will take place in two 100,000 square foot phases. Phase I will consist of three units that are planned to be rented to businesses, namely warehousing and manufacturing companies. Business amenities of each unit includes three semi-trailer docks and approximately 23 parking stalls (total of 68 stalls).

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO