Read full article on original website
Related
wpr.org
People blast plans by 2 utilities to shift more costs to residential customers through rate hikes
Residential customers for two of Wisconsin’s largest utilities expressed outrage during public hearings this week over plans to raise monthly utility bills next year by more than double what the companies initially proposed. Utilities owned by Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group are now asking the Public Service Commission to sign...
cwbradio.com
Study Reveals Numerous Benefits of Wisconsin Shifting to Clean Energy
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) -Wisconsin could save lives and realize billions of dollars in economic growth and avoided health care costs as part of a shift to a clean energy economy over the next three decades, according to a new study. Even so, the shift from fossil fuels...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's First Commercial Facility to Convert Dairy Farm Waste into Renewable Biofuel
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin's first commercial facility to convert dairy farm waste into renewable biofuel for vehicles broke ground earlier this month. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, that’s thanks to a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and the California-based Agra Energy. The $20 million facility is located at the Dairyland Farm in New Franken.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Corri Hess Runs MAJOR Correction on Michels Corp Hit Piece
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its reporter Corri Hess have run a MAJOR correction for their reporting about Michels Corp. with only four days to go before the midterm election. The mistake is inexcusable, but the damage is done. The correction, placed on the November 3, 2022, story, reads, “Correction:...
Fox11online.com
Associated Bank announces $1 million investment in Northeast Wisconsin nonprofits
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An area bank is making a difference in the community it was founded in. Associated Bank announced it is investing $1 million in regional nonprofits to strengthen the Greater Green Bay and Fox Cities region. "Northeast Wisconsin is the birthplace of Associated Bank. We are doubling...
wortfm.org
Big Money Flows from Enbridge to Tim Michels
Join 8 O’Clock Buzz host Tony Castaneda as he gets the backstory on Tim Michels’ rise to GOP Gubernatorial candidate, his long-time business ties with Enbridge and his plans for the Wisconsin DNR should he be elected. Guest Marc Rosenthal is is the co-chair of the People’s Green...
whbl.com
Appleton Based Construction Company Breaks Ground on Future Industrial Warehouse Complex
Consolidated Construction Company, an Appleton based construction company, broke ground on a new multi-tenant industrial warehouse at the southwest corner of Horizon Drive and South Business Drive in the SouthPointe Enterprise Campus. The Consolidated Construction Company, which held the groundbreaking ceremony for the development on Monday (October 31st), will also be the first tenant in the recently finished multi-tenant facility within the SouthPointe Enterprise Campus. While under construction the development will take place in two 100,000 square foot phases. Phase I will consist of three units that are planned to be rented to businesses, namely warehousing and manufacturing companies. Business amenities of each unit includes three semi-trailer docks and approximately 23 parking stalls (total of 68 stalls).
spectrumnews1.com
Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 48,283 customers are experiencing power outages as of 5:52 p.m. Those without power can check the outage status or report an outage at https://www.we-energies.com/OutageManagement/Status/CurrentOutage. For more information on how...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Continuing Housing Shortage
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Registered nurse and Oshkosh native Mackenzie Summerville and her fiance spent more than a year looking for their first home. In August, the couple finally had an accepted offer, after placing nine offers, many of which were above asking price, on different homes. They moved into their new home in Weyauwega, about a 35-minute commute from her job, last month.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
AAA: Green Bay gas prices surge over 40¢ since last week, increases seen in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While many in the community are heading to local gas stations to purchase a Powerball ticketsome have noticed a drastic increase in gas prices throughout the past week. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the current average gas price for regular fuel in...
WEAU-TV 13
Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
ctexaminer.com
Eversource Customers to See 40% Price Hike for Electricity, 20% for Gas
Eversource CEO Joe Nolan said Thursday that the company’s electric customers in Connecticut could see their bills rise about 40 percent in January, and that natural gas customers could see an increase of 20 percent to account for global market prices. Nolan reportedly told WTNH earlier this week that...
wisconsinrightnow.com
It Took Us 2 Minutes to Find Black Managers at Michels Corp.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and reporter Corri Hess ran a huge story five days before the election that falsely stated Michels Corp. has no black employees in management positions. The next day they ran a major correction, admitting, “Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that public documents...
Lack of funding and Wisconsin school finance flaw forces school districts to solve their own problems
A near-record number of Wisconsin schools can’t afford the upgrades they need. So, they’re asking taxpayers to help. La Crosse’s proposal costs the most. A flaw in the state’s school finance structure rewards some schools and punishes others.
cwbradio.com
Want to Live Off the Grid? Wisconsin is a Good Choice
Ever want to get away from it all? Live off the land, drink rainwater, and read by candlelight?. Some states are better for a life among the trees. To help you find your own remote slice of heaven, LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Best States to Live Off the Grid. They compared the 50 states based on 23 key factors, such as the cost of farmland, legality of self-generated utilities, and availability of renewable energy. They also considered indicators like climate, phone connectivity, and access to rural hospitals.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
6 Benefits of taking fish oil especially in fall and winter in Wisconsin
Let’s talk fish oil. Wisconsin winters are tough and let’s face it, they don’t make people want to go outside very often. The colder days, fewer hours of sunshine and the dry air make this season frigid and uncomfortable. You can expect snow during the day, snow at night, and days so cold it’ll take your breath away. Even staying inside comes with three airs because of those wood-burning stoves.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Utility emergency in Winnebago County cleared, WIS 21 lanes reopen
FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 11:21 a.m. OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the utility emergency that closed down lanes on WIS 21 in Winnebago County on Friday morning. According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
Local energy officials react to ‘historic’ rate hikes
The changes are a concern for many as we head into the colder months. Effective Nov. 1, Rhode Island Energy will charge natural gas customers more to heat their homes.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Enhance Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Receives Funds
-The Enhanced Prescription Drug Monitoring Program through the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services recently earned a $1.4 million grant from the Federal Bureau of Justice Assistance. In the past 3 years, the program has been awarded competitive grants of more than $5 million from the Bureau of Justice...
Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?
Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…” Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Comments / 0