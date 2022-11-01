ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's First Commercial Facility to Convert Dairy Farm Waste into Renewable Biofuel

(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin's first commercial facility to convert dairy farm waste into renewable biofuel for vehicles broke ground earlier this month. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, that’s thanks to a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and the California-based Agra Energy. The $20 million facility is located at the Dairyland Farm in New Franken.
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

Big Money Flows from Enbridge to Tim Michels

Join 8 O’Clock Buzz host Tony Castaneda as he gets the backstory on Tim Michels’ rise to GOP Gubernatorial candidate, his long-time business ties with Enbridge and his plans for the Wisconsin DNR should he be elected. Guest Marc Rosenthal is is the co-chair of the People’s Green...
WISCONSIN STATE
whbl.com

Appleton Based Construction Company Breaks Ground on Future Industrial Warehouse Complex

Consolidated Construction Company, an Appleton based construction company, broke ground on a new multi-tenant industrial warehouse at the southwest corner of Horizon Drive and South Business Drive in the SouthPointe Enterprise Campus. The Consolidated Construction Company, which held the groundbreaking ceremony for the development on Monday (October 31st), will also be the first tenant in the recently finished multi-tenant facility within the SouthPointe Enterprise Campus. While under construction the development will take place in two 100,000 square foot phases. Phase I will consist of three units that are planned to be rented to businesses, namely warehousing and manufacturing companies. Business amenities of each unit includes three semi-trailer docks and approximately 23 parking stalls (total of 68 stalls).
SHEBOYGAN, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 48,283 customers are experiencing power outages as of 5:52 p.m. Those without power can check the outage status or report an outage at https://www.we-energies.com/OutageManagement/Status/CurrentOutage. For more information on how...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Continuing Housing Shortage

(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Registered nurse and Oshkosh native Mackenzie Summerville and her fiance spent more than a year looking for their first home. In August, the couple finally had an accepted offer, after placing nine offers, many of which were above asking price, on different homes. They moved into their new home in Weyauwega, about a 35-minute commute from her job, last month.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

It Took Us 2 Minutes to Find Black Managers at Michels Corp.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and reporter Corri Hess ran a huge story five days before the election that falsely stated Michels Corp. has no black employees in management positions. The next day they ran a major correction, admitting, “Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that public documents...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Want to Live Off the Grid? Wisconsin is a Good Choice

Ever want to get away from it all? Live off the land, drink rainwater, and read by candlelight?. Some states are better for a life among the trees. To help you find your own remote slice of heaven, LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Best States to Live Off the Grid. They compared the 50 states based on 23 key factors, such as the cost of farmland, legality of self-generated utilities, and availability of renewable energy. They also considered indicators like climate, phone connectivity, and access to rural hospitals.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

6 Benefits of taking fish oil especially in fall and winter in Wisconsin

Let’s talk fish oil. Wisconsin winters are tough and let’s face it, they don’t make people want to go outside very often. The colder days, fewer hours of sunshine and the dry air make this season frigid and uncomfortable. You can expect snow during the day, snow at night, and days so cold it’ll take your breath away. Even staying inside comes with three airs because of those wood-burning stoves.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Enhance Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Receives Funds

-The Enhanced Prescription Drug Monitoring Program through the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services recently earned a $1.4 million grant from the Federal Bureau of Justice Assistance. In the past 3 years, the program has been awarded competitive grants of more than $5 million from the Bureau of Justice...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?

Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…”  Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE

