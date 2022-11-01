ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Plumas County News

Grizzly Lake CSD broken water main

Grizzly Lake CSD is experiencing a catastrophic water main break in their Crocker Mountain District of Valley View. The necessary steps are being taken to fix this break asap. The break consists of an old asbestos concrete pipe that has been broken in half by several trees that have grown on top of the line.

