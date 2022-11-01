Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Redding's Sundial Bridge to be lit blue for American Diabetes Month
REDDING, Calif. — For the first time, American Diabetes Month will be observed at Turtle Bay Exploration Park. KRCR's Mike Mangas met up with a couple of type-one diabetes patients at the Sundial Bridge, including Madison Haynes. Madison is a 12-year-old volleyball player in the seventh grade and said she was diagnosed with diabetes when she was 6 years old.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County putting on Veterans' Art Show at Old City Hall
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County Arts Council presents the Veterans’ Art Show, taking place from Nov. 4 through Nov. 12. This gallery exhibition features a variety of subjects and media from US Military Veterans. An opening reception will be held on Friday, Nov. 4th from 5-8 p.m. It...
krcrtv.com
Tortoise Acres Farm & Sanctuary taking donations to build new fence after Peter Fire
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Peter Fire tore apart the Tortoise Acres Farm & Sanctuary Rescue, but things are looking a bit better out there. In a video uploaded yesterday by the rescue's Facebook, they are showing off an all-new perimeter fencing that is designed to sustain a fire. They...
krcrtv.com
Donations needed for second annual Shasta County coat drive
REDDING, Calif. — The Department of Child Support Services is seeking new coats for children of all ages and sizes for its second annual coat drive. Donations are being accepted now through December 2, 2022. There are several donation drop-off locations throughout Shasta County:. Child Support Services,. 2600 Park...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Missing, at-risk Redding man found and returned to family
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 2, 8:36 PM:. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said Bradley Goedecke has been located and has been returned to his family, safe and sound. Police are currently searching for a missing, at-risk man last seen on Wednesday morning. Officials with the Redding Police Department...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Live Entertainment in the North State: November 2 – 8
I expect more “First Friday” events will pop up as the weekend approaches, so check back here for updates. Thanks for reading. Nick Ciampi at Sweetspot in Redding. 6 pm. Blue Sky Ramblers at Cicada Cantina in Redding. 6 until 9 pm. Steve Hermann at Three Shastas Bar...
krcrtv.com
250 Redding Electric customers without power along Hilltop
REDDING, Calif. — At least 250 Redding Electric Utility (REU) customers were without power Thursday morning. According to the REU, the outage was impacting customers along Hilltop Drive north of the Mt. Shasta Mall. Power was expected to be restored around 11:45 a.m. No cause for the outage was...
krcrtv.com
Redding Fire Department to keep burn bans in place until fire season ends
REDDING, Calif. — Despite finally seeing some rainy, fall weather, the Redding Fire Department (RFD) announced fire permits would remain banned until the 2022 fire season is over. It goes without saying, but fire seasons in California, in essence, do not end. So when can people in Redding anticipate...
kymkemp.com
A Rising Tide: The Impact of Redheaded Blackbelt on Solving the North Coast’s Rural News Desert
A review of historical newspaper archives from across Mendocino, Humboldt, and Trinity County is a crash course in the rise and fall of the American small-town newspaper. At points, every logging and fishing outpost had a daily broadsheet, some full-fledged newspapers. The community used these writings to reflect on themselves, their neighbors, and the future.
Mysterious fire just the latest incident at ‘haunted’ hotel in Dunsmuir
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Dunsmuir is a quaint little town nestled in the mountains of Northern California, and one hotel in the area has quite the haunted past. On the week of Oct. 16, that haunted history got a little more colorful. On Sunday Oct. 16, Hotel Dunsmuir owner Mark Juarez was having a normal […]
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police find at-risk missing man
REDDING, Calif. UPDATE - Redding Police have found an at-risk man Wednesday afternoon. The police department said it was searching for 32-year-old Bradley Goedecke.
actionnewsnow.com
Arson arrest made in early-morning Redding fire
REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested for arson following an early morning fire in Redding on Tuesday, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters said they arrested 42-year-old Charles Pratt after responding to a fire on Bechelli Lane. At about 12:30 a.m., firefighters responded to Cypress Avenue and Bechelli...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police Department receives $148,000 grant to focus on traffic safety
On Wednesday, Nov. 1, the Redding Police Department announced that they had received a $148,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to assist enforcement efforts and minimize unsafe driving. With the help of this grant, officials say these efforts will assist in lowering the number of collisions,...
krcrtv.com
19-year-old arrested in connection to Halloween night robberies in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A 19-year-old Redding man has been arrested in connection to armed robberies near the Sundial Bridge and Heather Lane on Halloween night. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said their officers were dispatched the Sundial Bridge's parking lot at around 8:45 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31, for a report of a robbery.
actionnewsnow.com
14 catalytic converters reported stolen from a business in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Secret Witness of Shasta County is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of suspects who stole catalytic converters from an Anderson business last month. Early Monday morning, the Anderson Police Department received a report that 14 catalytic converters were stolen...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in Red Bluff homeless stabbing competent to stand trial
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in a stabbing of a Red Bluff woman in August has been found competent to stand trial, according to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office. Back in September, proceedings were suspended for a mental competency evaluation for Chuslum Buckskin. The Tehama County District Attorney...
A dog came home covered in blood. Its owner's remains were just found in Shasta County.
The family of a missing Shasta County man has waited in agony for answers since 1997.
actionnewsnow.com
Smoke will be visible Monday during controlled burn off of Oak Run Road in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says that they will be conducting a prescribed burn south of Oak Run on Monday from about 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If weather permits, they will be burning up to 250 acres off of Oak Run Road. Smoke is expected to be visible during the burn.
actionnewsnow.com
Police search for wanted person in Redding attack
REDDING, Calif.- Police are seeking the public's help in locating 37-year-old Eli Crow. Police say they have connected Crow to a violent attack near Clear Creek bridge on Thursday. The victim of the attack received non-threatening injuries. Crow is described as a 5'9 white male with brown hair and weighing...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Damning Videos Show Councilman Dacquisto Mock Homeless Shelter; Oppose Homeless Solutions
If you cannot appreciate the hilarity of poverty; if you cannot find humor in the sport of ridiculing the filthy, squalid living conditions endured by Redding’s unhoused population, then you haven’t toured a homeless encampment with Redding City Councilman Michael Dacquisto. An April 2019 video surfaced recently that...
Comments / 0