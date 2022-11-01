Read full article on original website
Related
BHG
Loaded Potato Dip
All the flavors of a loaded baked potato in dip form? Yes, please! The combination of cheese, cream cheese, sour cream, bacon, and green onion make the perfect party dip. When you have leftover mashed potatoes from Thanksgiving or a weeknight dinner, plan to use them in this loaded potato dip recipe. Enjoy with crackers, tortilla chips, and/or crudités.
Food & Wine
Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes get an elegant upgrade with this combination of Yukon Gold potatoes and cauliflower. Cauliflower lightens the mash, emulsifies beautifully into the potatoes and keeps the mixture from turning gummy. The addition of garlic and salt in the initial boiling sets up the mash for maximum flavor, while cooking...
EatingWell
Chicken & Dumplings Soup
To prepare soup: Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion, carrots, celery, parsnip, thyme and bay leaf; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add 1/4 cup all-purpose flour; cook, stirring constantly, until the vegetables are evenly coated, about 1 minute. Gradually add 1/2 cup broth, stirring until mixture is combined and thickened. Gradually add the remaining 1/4 cup flour, stirring until combined. Gradually add the remaining 5 1/2 cups broth, stirring until combined. Stir in half-and-half, pepper and salt, scraping up the browned bits on the bottom of the pot with a wooden spoon. Increase heat to high and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 4 minutes. Stir in chicken, peas and 2 tablespoons parsley.
Real Simple
Creamed Spinach Casserole
Look no further for an easy creamed spinach recipe that everyone will love. A supermarket shortcut is the secret to this Thanksgiving side dish that is ready in just 30 minutes. Herb and garlic soft cheese, such as Boursin, imparts lots of flavor with minimal effort. It melts beautifully into an onion and garlic mixture before thawed frozen spinach and a handful of parmesan are stirred in. Be sure to really squeeze the spinach dry after thawing to avoid a watery casserole. The sprinkling of buttery cracker crumbs on top is just the cherry on top.
Allrecipes.com
Frito Chicken Casserole
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add chicken, beans, corn, cream of chicken soup, tomatoes and chiles (with juice), green chiles, cream cheese, and cilantro. Cook until cream cheese has melted, about 5 minutes.
4 One-Pot Recipes You Can Cook On Sunday And Eat All Week For Weight Loss
This article has been updated since its initial 10/21/21 publish date to include more recipes and information. For some, cooking is an exciting opportunity to try out new recipes and make healthy eating fun. For others, however, cooking can be stressful and time consuming while also making a mess of the kitchen and creating extensive cleanup with a variety of pots and pans. In order to make cooking more appealing to those living busy, fast paced lives, we gathered four recipes that require very little prep and only one pot in order to streamline your time in the kitchen. These meals are packed with ample protein, healthy carbs and fat, catering to weight loss without compromising flavor. Feeling uninspired by your current menu? We’ve got you covered.
Martha Stewart's Tip For Making The Best Thanksgiving Stuffing
Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, giving thanks, and gobbling up as much delicious food as we can stomach. No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey, but for many people, the side dishes are the main event. According to Newsweek, Americans choose stuffing as their number-one side dish for the annual feast.
The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes
Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Meal prep recipes for under $3 a day
The practice of meal prepping has become increasingly popular within the last few years, especially with college students. If you aren’t familiar with it, the essence is to make a certain meal in a high quantity to be heated up later and split between multiple days. This practice helps immensely with saving time throughout the week, especially when each meal can be reheated in a matter of minutes.
Scalloped potatoes, a standalone or side dish for the whole family
Scalloped potatoes are a good standalone dish or can be served a side, that will feed your whole family and they are sure to enjoy! Now, what does scalloped mean? In cooking, "scalloped" usually means that the dish is being cooked in some type of cream sauce. This is not to be confused with "au gratin" which means cooked in a sauce that contains cheese, not just a cream.
Allrecipes.com
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajita Quesadillas
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and bell peppers and cook until they are just beginning to soften, about 3 minutes. Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add chicken to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pork Tenderloin and Sausage Flatbread
12 oz. pork tenderloin (about 3/4 of one tenderloin) 7 oz. sweet Italian sausage (two links) 16 oz. pizza dough (prepared) 1/2 C. Parmesan cheese (shaved) 1/4 C. red onion (thinly sliced) 12 pitted kalamata olives (halved) 2 T. fresh basil (chopped) Heat oven to 425°. Arrange pork tenderloin on...
WGNtv.com
Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches
Dean Richards shares his recipe for Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches. 6 large red or yellow onions (about 3 pounds) 8 cups beef stock, chicken stock, or a combination of the two. 1/2 cup dry vermouth or dry white wine. 2 bay leaves. 1...
Epicurious
Asparagus Pulao With Minty Lemon Raita
Pulao is a classic spiced rice dish in Pakistan, with variations in many parts of the world. It can be prepared in a variety of ways, incorporating meat and/or various vegetables, but what makes it pulao is the cooking method, which results in fluffy, separated grains of rice. This vegetarian version, paired with a spicy mint raita, is a beautiful way to celebrate fresh spring asparagus. The stalks simmer together with high-quality basmati rice (try Daawat or Zebra) in a cooking broth flavored with shallot, garlic, cinnamon, cumin, and cayenne pepper—I save the tender asparagus tips to add to the pot at the very end so they retain a bit of crunch. I like to use thin asparagus spears, but if you can only find fatter ones, you can slice them lengthwise before cutting into pieces. —Shayma Owaise Saadat.
Epicurious
Buttered Green Beans
This fantastically simple side dish comes from Gourmet's 1973 Thanksgiving menu. The quick stovetop preparation of boiling, shocking, and then coating the green beans in warm butter and parsley will save oven space while your turkey and stuffing are working their magic. This dish will go beautifully with just about any casseroles and Thanksgiving sides you decide to serve.
Chef Jernard’s Short Rib Pot Roast Recipe
Short Rib Pot Roast Serves 6 6lbs of Beef Short Ribs 1/4 cup of Olive oil 1/4 cup of flour Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste Jernard’s All Purpose seasoning Hautecuisine.store 4 cloves garlic minced 1 large Sweet yellow onion diced 1 Green bell pepper diced 4 ribs celery chopped […]
Bucatini with vegetable bolognese, gnochetti with sausage, ribbon pasta with chicken livers: Phil Howard’s recipes for winter pasta
Gnocchetti with sausage, white wine, chilli, fennel and garlic. A wonderful, heartwarming bowl of pasta with comfort and familiarity coming from the sausage and just enough zing from the chilli and white wine to lift it. Prep. 15 min. Cook. 1 hr 20 min. Serves 4-6 as a main or...
Aldi's Cookie Dessert Bars Are Turning Heads
According to Medical News Today, it's been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That's probably a lie. The most important meal of the day might just be dessert. Some, like Ask Difference, will say that dessert isn't a meal. That's because they're doing it wrong....
HealthCentral.com
Bolognese Sauce Over Spaghetti Squash
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray the spaghetti squash with non-stick olive oil cooking spray. Place cut side down on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the squash is tender and soft to touch, but not mushy. Once cool you should be able to scrape the squash into spaghetti-like strands with a fork.
Delish
Christmas Brie
Baked Brie is a kinda a holiday party must. Or, at least, it should be for hosts. It's the easiest hors d'oeuvre to put out that looks and sounds fancy but literally takes 5 minutes to assemble—unless you're making it into an adorable gift. Using puff pastry turns this easy appetizer into the cutest present of all.
