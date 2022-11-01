Lamb Of God announce Headbangers Boat cruise featuring Mastodon, Hatebreed, Gwar and more

Richmond metal titans Lamb Of God have announced their very own cruise, taking place next winter and featuring a host of their metal chums that'll be along for the ride. Revealing the news on social media, Lamb Of God officially announced the first ever Headbangers Boat, which will set sail from Miami, Florida to Nassau in the Bahamas and take place from October 31 to November 4, 2023.

As well as Lamb Of God themselves, who will play two exclusive sets including a run through classic 2004 breakthrough album Ashes Of The Wake in full , the cruise will also feature sets from Atlanta riff machines Mastodon , metallic hardcore bruisers Hatebreed, gory alien freaks Gwar, New Wave Of American Heavy Metal mainstays Shadows Fall and God Forbid and deathcore crushers Fit For An Autopsy. There'll also be a live recording of Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta's popular podcast The Jasta Show , a Mark Morton solo performance, documentary screenings, a casino and poker tournament and more, with more bands also set to be added to the lineup.

Fans can register for the pre-sale before November 3 to secure your cabin at: http://headbangersboat.com

Lamb Of God are on the cover of the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine , and frontman Randy Blythe revealed that when it comes to new Lamb Of God album Omens , he still likes to play his cards close to his chest when it comes to opening up about lyrics.

"I don’t really want to give the play-by-play on what each song is about because I think it robs each person of the experience of making that music their own," Randy tells Hammer . "I’m a huge music fan and I love the mystery behind some song lyrics. Like We Are 138 by The Misfits – I’m friends with Glenn Danzig, but nobody has ever really known what ‘138’ is. We just know that is what we are, as fans of that band! I don’t want to know the answer, because what that song means to him and what it means to me can be two vastly different things and what I feel about that song is just as valid as what he felt when writing it. I feel that way about our music – it is our music, but once we release it becomes everybody’s."

