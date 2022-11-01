Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare PhotosSiloamHouston, TX
wegotthiscovered.com
Swifties call for Department of Justice to destroy Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift’s touring announcement
Mere hours after Taylor Swift announced she was going back on the road for her sixth concert tour, officially titled The Eras Tour, the internet erupted with complaints from fans trying to snag presale tickets on Ticketmaster after the site all but crashed upon impact. Long considered the world’s largest...
Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour: See where she'll play her first live concerts since 2018
Taylor Swift hasn't toured since 2018, but that will change in March when she kicks off The Eras Tour in Arizona. She'll play 27 dates through August.
Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras’ Tour: See Full List Of Dates
Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”
SMU Daily Campus
Taylor Swift Has Finally Let Me Down
Let’s get something straight right off the bat: I am a big fat diehard Swiftie. Since before I can remember, Taylor Swift has been a key player in my life story. Her debut album was the first CD I owned to put in my karaoke player as a kid, choreographing performances to “Our Song” for my mom and an imaginary sold out stadium over and over again. Her concerts serve as core memories for me, her album releases constitute listening parties as if I’m celebrating a best friend’s birthday, and her presence always slaughters any chance of looking cool when it’s time for Spotify Wrapped.
Keith Urban Compares Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' to 'Some Kind of Acid Trip': 'Absolutely Love It'
Keith Urban is a major Midnights fan. "This is among Taylor's finest," the country star told Billboard of Swift's 10th original studio album, which dropped Oct. 21. "This and 1989. Absolutely stunning, stunning pieces of work." It's no secret that the singer is a longtime Taylor Swift supporter. The musicians...
Taylor Swift: Midnights becomes biggest album of 2022 after one week
Taylor Swift has set a number of new records with her 10th studio album, Midnights, which was released on 21st October. With UK sales of 204,000, it had the biggest first week of any album this year, almost doubling the numbers of the previous title-holder, Harry’s House, the third solo album by Harry Styles. Midnights also had the highest first-week streams of the year: 72.5m, again beating Styles’ figures of 53.9m. On the day of its release, it broke global Spotify records for the most streams of a single album in one day.
Taylor Swift Is the First Artist to Sell 1 Million Records in Week One Since… Taylor Swift in 2017
The days when a superstar could sell a million records for their album’s opening week are supposed to be at an end — a relic of a time before streaming services, when fans still mainly purchased albums and directly drove artists’ album sales. But as Taylor Swift often does, she has once again moved the goalposts regarding what the music industry can see as possible from a major pop star.
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift Announced Her First Tour In Nearly Four Years
Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since her 2018 Reputation tour.
Taylor Swift Surprises Fans At Bon Iver’s London Concert To Sing ‘Exile’: Watch
Fans will tell you it’s hard to make a Bon Iver concert better than it already is. But Taylor Swift proved them wrong when she took the stage in London on Wednesday, October 26th, for a surprise performance of “Exile!” A video began circulating Wednesday evening via TikTok, showing fans go wild as Taylor calmly appears onstage, mid-performance, while Bon Iver sings the beloved song. In the clip, Taylor wore what appeared to be a black jumpsuit with strappy stilettos, and stood on a platform to join Bon Iver, giving a demure wave. The audience erupted in near hysterics, with one fan audibly screaming “What the f***!” However, when Taylor began singing, a reverent hush fell over the crowd. The TikTok user who uploaded the video provided background on the clip in the form of an onscreen caption.
Attention 'Swifties': Taylor Swift announces US tour; lineup includes 2 shows in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field. In a special announcement first shared on "Good Morning America," the "Midnights" singer said she will be embarking on tour again with music from all her "musical eras of my career."
Hayley Williams & Phoebe Bridgers React To Taylor Swift's Tour Announcement
Paramore and Bridgers are a couple acts who will support Swift on next year's 'Eras' tour.
Kerrang
Paramore to support Taylor Swift at 2023 U.S. stadium show
Taylor Swift has picked up some incredible supports for her just-announced U.S. stadium tour. , beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, GAYLE, Girl In Red, Gracie Abrams, Muna and Owenn with her at various dates on the Eras Tour, which kicks off at Glendale, AZ’s State Farm Stadium on March 18 and wraps up at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on May 8.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Breaks Spotify Record
Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, “Midnights” broke the Spotify record for most streams in a single day after its release on Friday.
Complex
Taylor Swift on Becoming First Artist to Occupy Every Spot on Billboard Hot 100 Top 10, Announces Tour (UPDATE)
UPDATED 11/1, 8:45 a.m. ET: After much speculation, Taylor Swift has formally announced her return to touring following the record-setting rollout of her tenth studio album Midnights. In updates shared to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, Swift told fans she was “enchanted” to announce her upcoming Eras Tour. The first...
CMT
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two Shows
Taylor Swift's new tour will bring her to Arlington in 2023.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. Country-pop star Taylor Swift just announced that she's playing two shows in Arlington as part of her Eras Tour in 2023. Dallas News reports that the 11-time Grammy Award winner has been dominating the Billboard Hot 100 and setting sales records and took to Instagram to announce her new tour that will make a stop at AT&T Stadium.
"I Get Really, Really Nervous And Feel So Responsible Because I'm Aware Of The Fans' Stories": BTS's RM Opens Up About Feeling Nerves While Performing
"My first performance was in front of 10 people in some small club when I was 15. And I forgot most of the lyrics."
